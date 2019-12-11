Tractor Supply's Q3 Supports The Bull Case

I think the stock is reasonably priced and is worth a look from the long side.

Farm and outdoor lifestyle retailer Tractor Supply (TSCO) is a stock I’ve been bullish and bearish on in the past, depending upon the valuation. As you can see below, even in the past two years, shares have been valued wildly differently as the company’s earnings are nowhere near as volatile as the share price. This creates opportunities on both side of the trade, and today, while I don’t necessarily think Tractor Supply is particularly cheap, I do think it represents good value based upon projected growth. The company also recently reported Q3 earnings, and while results were mixed overall, I didn’t see anything that should derail the bull case.

Q3 results support owning the stock

Revenue growth has never been a problem for Tractor Supply as the company has posted some fairly outstanding comparable sales gains in the past, and it has continued to open new stores, driving a virtuous cycle of ever-higher revenue. The issue Tractor Supply has had at times is with is margins, and some of that is coming into play in this fiscal year once again.

Q3 saw total revenue increase 5.4% to $1.98 billion year-over-year, driven by a 2.9% gain in comparable sales, building upon a 5.1% increase in last year’s Q3. This puts Tractor Supply’s Q3 two-year stacked comparable sales gain at a whopping 8%, which is outstanding for any retailer.

The gain this year was due to a 2.3% gain in average ticket size, which is now up to $45.97, as well as a more diminutive 0.6% gain in the number of transactions. The company said its comparable sales gain was broad-based from a geographical perspective, and that the categories that drove the increase were everyday merchandise, as well as spring and summer seasonal categories.

For the first nine months of the year, total revenue is up 6.6% as comparable sales are up 3.6%. Combined with the 4.9% comparable sales gain in the first three quarters of last year, the two-year stacked comparable sales gain is up to 8.5% for the year.

Gross margins increased 28bps in Q3 to 35% of revenue, as Tractor Supply has been trying in recent quarters to concentrate on building its merchandise profitability. The gain in Q3 was due to the company’s price management strategy, as well as from a reduction in freight expense. While 28bps is a long way from a huge gain, given the company’s past struggles with growing margins, it is a worthy addition.

Gross margins are up fractionally this year, adding ~20bps to 34.6% of revenue thus far in the first nine months of 2019.

Finally, SG&A costs rose 6.5% on a dollar basis in Q3, and up 26bps as a percentage of sales to 26.8%. The increase was due to incremental costs from the company’s Frankfort, NY distribution facility, which is new, as well as costs associated with its CEO transition, and finally, a small increase in store labor costs. On the plus side, Tractor Supply saw some offsetting savings from occupancy leverage and lower incentive compensation. Excluding the CEO transition, SG&A costs were up just 11bps as a percentage of revenue.

For the first nine months of the year, SG&A costs are flat at 25.6% of revenue, excluding the CEO transition. As we’ll see below, this is an important development as I believe this may be the turning point for Tractor Supply’s margins.

Q3’s margin performance, excluding the one-time costs of the CEO transition, was quite good compared to the company’s historical performances.

Source: TIKR.com

This chart shows the company’s margins throughout the last several years, and the story is not a good one. Gross margins haven’t really moved since 2014, but SG&A costs have slowly ticked higher, which has eroded operating margins. This is a problem in that investors know that even with strong revenue growth, which Tractor Supply has never had a problem producing, lower margins mean that earnings growth suffers.

However, this year, it appears Tractor Supply is turning a corner. Operating margins were up slightly in Q3 and that is with the impact of the costs of a new distribution center. These costs fade once the center is up and running, and it also provides freight cost benefits. We see this with retailers that are investing in their supply chain; higher short-term costs beget longer-term gains in terms of efficiency. Tractor Supply is at the point where it is still having to invest, but the return on those investments will begin accruing in earnest next year in the form of lower shipping and fulfillment costs. The stock, in my view, is ignoring these margin-enhancing benefits.

Importantly, Q3 showed that the company’s focus on building gross margins is working and that two-pronged approach to boosting operating profits should serve the company well into 2020 and beyond. In short, I think Q3 results showed that Tractor Supply’s focus on building margins – which I believe is long overdue – is working, and that makes the stock more attractive as it should lead to better earnings growth over the long-term.

Capital returns are your friend

In addition to building margins, Tractor Supply is continuing to do what it has always done; return extra capital to shareholders. It does this via dividends and buybacks, providing cash income to shareholders while also increasing the meaningfulness of their stock by reducing the float over time.

So far this year, the company has repurchased 4.9 million shares for $490 million, and has paid dividends of $121 million.

As we can see, this is hardly out of character for Tractor Supply.

Source: TIKR.com

The company’s share count has declined very steadily in recent years as management sees value in its own stock and purchases accordingly. The lowest year-over-year decline in the float we’ve seen since the end of 2015 is 1%, while 2017 saw a 5.5% reduction at one point. Regardless, this steady tailwind for EPS due to a lower share count is a major positive, and Tractor Supply has made it clear it intends to continue doing this, particularly when shares are at their cheapest.

Outlook and valuation

The company updated its guidance, slightly reducing its revenue forecast for the year, with the new guidance suggesting revenue of $8.40 billion to $8.42 billion, compared to its previous expectation of $8.40 billion to $8.46 billion. Comparable sales guidance was narrowed as well, moving from the prior range of 3% to 4% to a new range of 3.2% to 3.4%. EPS guidance was updated and narrowed from $4.65 to $4.75 to a new range of $4.66 to $4.70. Finally, Tractor Supply increased its share repurchase guidance from $350 million to $450 million to a new range of $525 million to $550 million.

While the report was received as mixed, I think the new guidance on share repurchases shows a lot of confidence from management that the current level of the stock is attractive from a value perspective, and I also think the narrowing of the guidance ranges is net neutral, not a reduction, per se. EPS guidance is ~9% higher than last year’s actual, so it isn’t like the company is done growing.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analysts are very bullish on the company’s earnings growth prospects, so I’m not the only one. Growth rates are expected to be around 10% for the foreseeable future, so the stock’s current valuation is quite reasonable in my view. This is particularly true if you accept my bull case that Q3’s results show that margins are at or near the tipping point, reversing the years-long slide.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, this is certainly not the cheapest the stock has been in the recent past, but it is towards the lower end of the historical range. Shares trade today at under 21 times this year’s estimate of ~$4.70 in EPS, so again, I think it is reasonably valued, but not necessarily cheap.

The appeal comes from the company’s improving margins, which I don’t believe are currently being appreciated by the valuation. Should that margin improvement continue to accrue, I think investors will pay more for the stock, boosting not only EPS, but the multiple as well.

I think Tractor Supply’s Q3 results show good progress towards fixing its broken margins, and that makes the stock a buy.

