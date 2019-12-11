Cisco: Cash Is King, Don't Miss It

Bumpy guidance is weighing down the stock, but does it matter?

Investment Thesis

Cisco (CSCO), like many large-cap companies, has seen 2019 present two sides of the narrative: the first half of 2019, investors were incredibly bullish on stocks like Cisco. But the second half of 2019 has seen these names give back much of their gains.

What differentiates Cisco from other names, is that it has some top-line growth, while being a cash-generating machine.

Being a contrarian investor is never easy, but I believe the facts show that this stock is undervalued with a positive risk-reward profile. Here's why:

Growth Prospect? Ignore the Volatility

Earlier last month, shareholders were expecting to see Cisco continue ticking along, growing its top-line in the positive low single-digits. Consequently, when Cisco's Q2 2020 guidance pointed towards negative mid-single digits, shareholders felt unprepared and the stock sold-off.

Cisco's Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins acquiesced that H1 2020 would be challenging for Cisco, but that investors should not overly concern themselves as Cisco continues to work hard on innovation, with a particular focus on cloud-managed networks and security offerings. Cisco is steadfast to marry up demand for connectivity with seamless, yet powerful cyber security.

Furthermore, Robbins notes that as Cisco's customers are adopting its subscription-based model, this should lessen the ''macroeconomic shifts in the future'' for Cisco. In other words, Cisco's top-line should start to become less volatile.

What's particularly attractive about Cisco is that it 'sells' the concept of security. As the prevalence of cyber-attacks continues to increase, will customers be overly keen to swap from an expensive branded package, towards lesser-known brands? I very much doubt this.

Furthermore, Cisco's aspiration of being the 'zero trust leader', will give enterprises confidence in its offering. In fact, I argue that even if the economy contracts, one of the last aspects customers would seek to cut back on is their cyber security applications.

Investing is Never Easy: Look for Easy Opportunities

Great investing has less to do with predicting near-term guidance and more to do with looking at a company's long-term opportunity.

This starts with the company's financial position. The combination of a strong balance sheet with strong cash flows, and then, assuming investors don't overpay for the asset, implies that more can go right than can go wrong.

Cisco finished Q1 2020 with a net cash position of approximately $9 billion. Moreover, if we normalize for the legal settlement in the prior-year period, Cisco's cash flows would have been up 7% to $3.8 billion.

Thus, its strong balance sheet together with its strong cash conversion affords Cisco plenty of maneuverability to have a strong capital allocation strategy.

Specifically, during Q1 2020 alone Cisco was able to return to shareholders a whopping $2.3 billion via dividends and buybacks. What's more Cisco's CFO Kelly Kramer has stated that Cisco would look to minimally return 50% of Cisco's free cash flows via dividends and share repurchases.

Thus, given that Cisco's trailing twelve months free cash flow is approximately $15 billion, Cisco should be on target to return to shareholders more than $7.5 billion over the coming year.

Consider this, just how many companies are capable of returning this sort of sum over a single year?

As a reference point, the ubiquitous and highly admired Amazon (AMZN) despite being valued hundreds of billions higher, its net income over the trailing twelve months was only just over $11 billion -- this really puts into context just how cash flow rich Cisco is, right?

Valuation - Large Margin Of Safety

With the exception of IBM (IBM) that has had numerous years of falling valuation, the rest of the peers highlighted above have had a challenging 2019.

Accordingly, we can see in the table below, investor enthusiasm for this sector is particularly low at present:

It would be very challenging for a rational investor to look at the above table and argue that Cisco is overvalued.

Presently, on a P/Sales metric, it trades close to its historical average. Even though, as you know from our discussions above, Cisco is shifting its operations towards a software-based operation -- implying higher margins.

Indeed, Cisco's gross margins are already trending towards the highest figure over the past several years.

The Bottom Line

Cisco is a compelling investment, it has a fairly stable top line, and is mightily aggressive in returning to shareholders excess free cash flow. Given the nature of its business, there are only a small amount of capital requirements, meaning that Cisco simply oozes cash.

As Charlie Munger would say, patient investors will be rewarded for adopting a "sit on your ass" investment strategy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.