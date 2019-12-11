Smartsheet: No Upward Momentum

However, profitability and valuation are weighing on Smartsheet shares. Pro forma operating margins declined seven points this quarter as the company invested in international growth.

The company has even managed to prevent billings deceleration, showing growth of 52% y/y for each of the past three quarters.

Shares of Smartsheet have continued to struggle after reporting third-quarter results, despite beating Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom line.

Amid the WeWork debacle of October and November, many of the market's highest-flying technology stocks are now struggling to redefine themselves and demonstrate value to an investing public that is now suddenly very concerned about valuation and profitability. Unfortunately, the way many of these stocks have run up so quickly prior to that realization, there's not much steam left for a further rally even as the market continues to melt upward toward fresh all-time highs on a near-daily basis.

One name that falls into this category is Smartsheet (SMAR), an enterprise software company whose foremost premise is to help businesses move off Excel and collaborate better within teams. Though the company continually turns in strong quarterly earnings performance that beats Wall Street's expectations by a wide mile, the stock continues to flounder. To me, this couldn't be any clearer evidence of a thesis I put forth last quarter - that Smartsheet's hyper-growth is no longer enough to satisfy investors, and its overbought stock is likely to underperform the broader market now for quite some time.

In my view, there are several catalysts dragging Smartsheet shares downward - and despite the fact that the stock remains ~25% below all-time highs above $55, I don't consider Smartsheet a very credible "buy the dip" opportunity.

Profitability is a glaring problem. Perhaps last year, the proposition of "growth at all costs" was more attractive to investors, as most were willing to bear with red ink and cash flow losses if it meant hypergrowth. Not any more. All quarter, investors have been laser-focused on tech companies' losses, and even a huge blowout on quarterly growth rates isn't enough to offset operating margin declines - which, unfortunately, is the situation Smartsheet finds itself in.

The enterprise software market for collaboration tools is just too crowded. Atlassian (TEAM) is the big dog here, with a suite of tools ranging from Trello to Jira that are immensely popular. Slack (WORK), though it focuses primarily on enterprise chat, is another player here. Then there's also Asana, a startup founded by Dustin Moskowitz of Facebook (FB) fame. And besides these names, there are plenty of other companies vying for a piece of the collaboration pie. Overheated valuation. Let's dive into this one in a bit more detail. At current share prices around $43, Smartsheet trades at a market cap of $5.11 billion (and just for comparison's sake, note that this market cap gives Smartsheet the same equity value as Macy's (NYSE:M)). After we net off the $564.4 million of cash on Smartsheet's balance sheet, we're left with an enterprise value of $4.55 billion. For next fiscal year, Wall Street analysts are expecting consensus revenues of $376.0 million, representing 39% y/y growth over current-year revenue estimates of $270.1 million. This puts Smartsheet's valuation at a heady 12.1x EV/FY21 revenue multiple.

While Smartsheet certainly is no longer the most expensive stock in the software sector, I don't think it'll be easy for the company to justify a 12x forward revenue multiple when the latter two problems - declining profitability and excessive competition - don't seem to have short-term solutions. The fact that shares of Smartsheet have been sliding consistently since August indicates that most investors tend to agree. In my view, this is a stock that has lost its upward momentum - investors are better off investing elsewhere.

Q3 download: mixed bag as growth beats, but profitability shrinks

Let's look at Smartsheet's most recent quarterly results in further detail, and highlight both the good and bad in the earnings report:

Figure 1. Smartsheet 3Q20 results Source: Smartsheet 3Q20 earnings release

Smartsheet's revenues grew 53% y/y to $71.5 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $69.8 million (+49% y/y) by a solid four-point margin. Recall as well that Smartsheet had only guided to a revenue growth range of 47-49% y/y for the quarter.

Fortunately, Smartsheet's Billings growth rate also tracked nicely alongside its revenue growth. For the third straight quarter in a row, Smartsheet notched a Billings growth rate of 52% y/y, as shown in the chart below:

Figure 2. Smartsheet billings trends Source: Smartsheet 3Q20 earnings deck

The consistency in Smartsheet's billings growth is a huge plus for the stock, as many of the company's mid-cap SaaS peers (like Zendesk (ZEN) and New Relic (NEWR), for example) have had trouble over the past several quarters maintaining billings growth rates amid a purported macroeconomic softening for technology purchases. Smartsheet's dollar-based net retention rate also remained incredibly high at 134% (flat to last quarter), indicating high engagement among customers and strong upsell results.

We note as well that Smartsheet has been working on signing federal deals through a new vertical product that it calls Smartsheet Gov, following the company's all-important FedRAMP authorization in August. Per CEO Mark Mader's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

In mid-August we announced the Smartsheet Gov achieved FedRAMP authorization. This designation has stimulated interest in Smartsheet from various federal agencies and departments among them that National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, NOAA, which became one of our first customers on smartsheet.gov. Along with our reseller partner Spatial Front, Smartsheet now supports a wide range of departments within NOAA to launch satellites, communicate with ocean-going Research Vessels and manage a $500 million plus portfolio of strategic projects. We look forward to the opportunity that FedRAMP authorization affords us to help elevate the important work being done by NOAA and a range of other federal agencies."

Unfortunately, Smartsheet's top-line strength hasn't also translated to bottom-line results. The company has continued to spend aggressively on sales and marketing to chase growth. As a percentage of revenues, sales and marketing expenses rose six points to 66% (from 60% last year), and though Smartsheet's CFO noted that this quarter had especially high customer conference and "brand campaign" costs that would fade in future quarters, the acceleration in spending is still worrying. We note as well that R&D costs rose two points as a percentage of revenues, to 30%.

Alongside flat gross margins, this had the effect of pummeling Smartsheet's pro forma operating margins - from -22% in the year-ago quarter to seven points worse, at -29%, this quarter. The nominal value of pro forma operating losses more than doubled to -$20.7 million

Figure 3. Smartsheet operating margin trends

Source: Smartsheet 3Q20 earnings deck

In spite of Smartsheet's strong growth, investors are less likely to be forgiving of such ghastly profit metrics amid such a sensitive market.

Key takeaways

I see few reasons to invest in Smartsheet at current levels. Yes, Smartsheet can still rightly be considered a "hyper growth" software stock - but only because it's essentially buying growth by spending gobs of cash on its sales efforts. In my view, software companies with a more balanced profit/growth approach, as well as those that have more reasonable valuation multiples in the mid single-digits, are far more likely to outperform the market over the next year. Some of these names that I like include Bandwidth (BAND), Medallia (MDLA), Elastic (ESTC), and Workday (WDAY). For Smartsheet, however, investors would be wise to steer clear.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.