Rémy Cointreau: Buy After 20% Correction In 3 Months

At €115.20, shares offer a double-digit long-term return from earnings growth alone, and 20-40% in further upside if Rémy is acquired.

While there are near-term headwinds to Rémy's P&L and cashflow, fears of a repetition of the 2014 collapse in demand in China are overblown.

As the last independent owner of a top-4 cognac brand, and with obvious margin expansion potential, Rémy Cointreau is a unique strategic asset.

The company benefiting from the growing demand for high-end cognac in APAC, and has had double-digit EBIT growth in recent years.

Rémy Cointreau shares have fallen about 20% from their September peak, and offer a way to invest in the global growth in premium spirits.

Introduction

We review Rémy Cointreau (OTCPK:REMYF) (referred here as "RCO") after its share price has fallen by approx. 20% from its September peak, part of a sector-wide correction that has hit most spirits companies:

RCO Share Price vs. Peers (2019 Year-to-Date) NB. All share prices in local currencies; EUR has fallen 6.4% vs. GBP and 3.3% vs. USD in this period. Source: Yahoo Finance (09-Dec-19).

We have previously published Buy ratings on Diageo (DEO) and Pernod Ricard (OTCPK:PDRDF), based on our belief in the strong structural growth in the global spirits industry, driven by rising consumption in emerging markets and drinkers moving to more premium products (as described in our initiation note "Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective"). In particular, super/ultra-premium spirits are growing at near 10% annually:

Global Alcohol Volume Share by Category Source: Diageo investor day (May-19).

While Diageo and Pernod Ricard are conglomerates with broad portfolios in terms of category and price, RCO is a more niche and premium-focused player.

RCO offers an additional way to invest in global spirits, with a more volatile range of outcomes - while it appears more “expensive” on current earnings and faces some short-term volatility, it can provide a higher return over the long term in more favourable scenarios, as explained below.

Company Overview

RCO is a French beverages company primarily focused on cognacs, in its "House of Rémy Martin" segment, which contributes nearly 90% of its EBIT:

RCO Net Sales & EBIT Breakdown (FY19A) NB. Figures are pre IFRS 16, 15 & 9. Source: RCO results presentation (FY19H2).

The cognacs business has 40-45% of its sales in Americas and a similar 40-45% in APAC, while the Liqueurs & Spirits business is more weighted towards EMEA, is still sizeable in Americas but has only 10-15% of its sales in APAC.

In cognacs, RCO has a full range of brands that serve all the segments between premium and upper luxury; in Liqueurs & Spirits, RCO is involved in liqueurs, whisky, gin, rum, etc., but with a more limited range in each:

RCO Product Portfolio by Category & Price Positioning Source: RCO annual registration (FY19).

Double-Digit EBIT Growth

RCO has had double-digit organic EBIT growth in 4 of the 5 years in FY15-19, thanks to strong sales growth and margin expansion:

RCO Group Brands Sales & EBIT Growth (FY15-20H1A) Note. “Group brands” sales exclude low-margin partner brands sales. Exclude exceptionals and technical factors where possible. Source: RCO company filings.

The years where EBIT growth was not double-digit had usual factors. FY16 was impacted by events, including the exit from the VS cognac category in the U.S. FY20H1 was impacted by the decline in Hong Kong travel retail, as the city was engulfed in political protests - we regard the loss of business there as temporary and will cover this in more detail below.

For RCO, as with other spirits companies, APAC has been a key source of growth, while Americas has also grown strongly in most years:

RCO Net Sales Growth by Region (FY15-19A) Note. Include currency. FY15 includes loss of the Edrington U.S. distribution contract. FY16 affected by events including the exit from the VS cognac category in the U.S. Source: RCO company filings.

The cognac category has been the main driver of growth, with double-digit net sales growth in each year during FY17-19, helped by strong Chinese demand.

While the spirits industry is cyclical, we are confident of RCO’s ability to achieve a double-digit EBIT CAGR over the long term, given the strong structural trends in the industry and the strength of RCO's brands.

Unique Premium Cognac Brands

RCO’s cognac brands are a unique asset that has enabled it to grow EBIT faster than peers, with evidently strong pricing power.

Most RCO cognac sales come from its Rémy Martin line, one of the four brands that together have a near-90% value share of the global cognac market, the others being Hennessey (owned by a LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) / Diageo joint venture), Martell (Pernod Ricard) and Courvoisier (Suntory (OTCPK:STBFY)).

The strength of RCO’s premium brands have helped it to achieve much higher organic EBIT growth than Diageo and Pernod Ricard in recent years:

RCO Organic EBIT Growth vs. Diageo & Pernod Ricard (FY15-19A) Note: RCO FY ends on 31 Mar; Diageo & Pernod Ricard FY end on 30 Jun. All figures exclude exceptionals and technical factors where possible. RCO FY16 affected by events, e.g. exit from VS cognac category in the U.S. Source: Company filings.

The pricing power of RCO's premium brands is evident in how RCO's EBIT growth since FY18 has been driven in large part by price, with management pursuing a value-based strategy and not being concerned with volumes; price growth was maintained even in FY14 when volumes fell drastically in China:

RCO Components of Organic EBIT Growth (FY12-20H1A) Note: FY15 organic growth rates exclude loss of the Edrington US distribution contract. FY20H1 EBIT growth rate is for group brands only; -4.7% for group. Source: Company filings.

Even in FY20H1, when EBIT only grew organically by 0.8%, price provided +22.4% to EBIT growth, but was offset by volume being a negative -14.9% (largely due to Hong Kong) and Advertising & Promotion spending continuing to increase due to management's investment plans.

Margin Potential after Investment Phase

RCO can likely achieve much higher margins once its current investments are completed. Its margin expansion in recent years has been characterised by improving gross margins but widening operating expense margins:

RCO Margin Profile (FY15-19) Source: RCO company filings.

While gross margin expands naturally from price increases, management has chosen to invest a substantial portion of the benefit into OpEx areas such as direct distribution, including both physical stores and e-commerce. As a result, Advertising & Promotion costs have been increasing at double-digits. This investment phase should be completed eventually, at which point EBIT growth should accelerate as revenue growth continues.

Margin Potential for Strategic Acquiror

RCO can likely achieve much higher margins for a strategic acquiror. Despite the higher gross margin from its more premium portfolio, RCO has a much lower EBIT margin compared to peers:

RCO Margin Profile vs. Peers (Last 12 Months) NB. Last-12-months is 30-Sep for RCO, 30-Jun for Diageo and Pernod Ricard, and 31-Oct for Brown-Forman. Source: Company filings.

RCO's lower margin is likely due to its lower economies of scale, as its sales are about a tenth of Diageo's and Pernod Ricard's, and only a third of Brown-Forman's (BF.B). A strategic acqurior who can raise RCO's EBIT margin to those of its peers could increase RCO's EBIT by 20-40% on current sales.

RCO is an attractive and manageable target. With Rémy Martin being the last great independent cognac brand, RCO is a unique asset. Brown-Forman reportedly expressed interest in 2014; luxury groups such as Kering (OTCPK:PPRUF) and Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) may wish to imitate LVMH's successful 66/34 Moët Hennessy joint venture with Diageo. With an enterprise value of €6.5bn, RCO is within the size range for a variety of beverages and luxury groups. Bidders can offer a 20-40% premium, given they should be able to raise RCO margins by the same amount and their shares trade at similar multiples to RCO's.

More than half of the voting rights in RCO are controlled by the Hériard Dubreuil and P. Cointreau families, so a sale would depend on their agreement, but they may see the logic of a strategic sale eventually.

Repeat of 2014 China Collapse Unlikely

A key fear among investors is a repetition of the 40% fall in RCO's EBIT in FY14, when demand in China collapsed after an anti-corruption campaign there. However, we believe this will not happen, as the FY14 collapse was due to a bubble that was built up at the time, and demand is more balanced now.

The existence of a pre-FY14 bubble is evident in how RCO's group EBIT in FY13 was at a level that was only subsequently exceeded in FY19:

RCO Reported EBIT (FY12-19A) Source: RCO company filings.

Similarly, APAC sales level in FY13 has still not been matched by FY19, despite the cognac market having grown much larger in China and Southeast Asia:

RCO APAC Net Sales (FY12-19) Source: RCO company filings.

How to Think About Cyclicality

Management targets offer a way for investors to think about RCO's cyclicality.

Instead of offering explicit growth targets, management focuses on increasing the share of “exceptional” (>$50) spirits to 60-65% of net sales and to deliver an expanding margin. At the same time, management is also investing in expanding production capacity and distribution channels.

RCO “Exceptional” Spirits Sales Mix (Since FY14) Source: RCO registration doc (FY19).

Management has also provided a (mostly) rising regular dividend, likely to be maintained during downturns, given RCO can increase leverage from the current 1.39x Net Debt / EBITDA when needed, and the cash payout is often reduced by family shareholders taking the scrip option.

RCO Dividend History (Since FY19) Source: RCO registration doc (FY19).

For investors, the way to think about RCO stock is to focus on the long-term upside and ignore near-term share price volatility, with the dividend providing an ongoing yield that is still much higher than the return on cash.

Near-Term P&L Headwinds

RCO shares have de-rated in the last few months as net sales growth decelerated in FY20H1 to 2.8% for group brands, due to a sharp slowdown in Asia-Pacific from the double-digit growth seen in FY19:

RCO Net Sales & EBIT Growth by Segment (FY20H1) Source: RCO results presentation (FY20H1).

The deceleration was almost all attributable to Hong Kong travel retail, which was hit by months of protests in the city; mainland China is still expected to grow double-digits this year. As RCO's CEO stated on the most recent call:

“On China home, we had a massively good mid-autumn festival … double-digit on most qualities … massively balanced by a very unique situation in Hong Kong home and travel retail ... we are much more exposed than others to Hong Kong and the borders. And Travel Retail Asia is a massive part of our activity in travel retail.” “In Mainland China we are targeting double-digit growth of value for the year … China Mainland is still very strong.” Valerie Chapoulaud-Floquet, RCO CEO (FY20H1 earnings call)

Only a minority of the Hong Kong travel retail business is expected to have moved to other channels this year, and would have faced higher tax rates than at Hong Kong, creating a near-term headwind to the P&L. However, we expect Chinese mainland consumers to move to other channels over time.

Near-Term Cashflow Headwinds

RCO will also face headwinds to its cashflows in the near term as it expands production; CapEx is planned as €70-80m in FY20 and €90-100m in FY21, close to twice the historic level (see below).

Valuation

At €115.20, RCO is on 36.7x P/E and 1.7% Free Cash Flow Yield; the Dividend Yield is 1.4% (€1.65 per share):

RCO Earnings, Cashflows & Valuation (FY16-20H1) Note. “WCR” = Working Capital Required; “EdV” = Eau de Vie. Source: RCO company filings.

This makes RCO shares more “expensive” than Diageo (23.4x P/E, 3.5% FCF Yield, 2.2% Dividend Yield) and Pernod Ricard (26.1x, 3.4%, 1.9%). However, we believe RCO's higher valuation is justified by its faster growth and strategic premium as described above.

Conclusion

RCO is a high-quality business, with unique brands that benefit from the global structural growth in premium spirits.

While the business is cyclical and has volatile earnings, we believe RCO can deliver a double-digit long-term CAGR in EBIT and the same in share price.

An additional 20-40% upside could be available in the event of family shareholders agreeing to sell RCO to a strategic acquiror.

While near-term P&L and cashflow headwinds mean the shares may de-rate further, this is an attractive investment for long-term investors.

We rate RCO a Buy, but we prefer Diageo and Pernod Ricard for their more balanced risk/reward profile and lower volatility.

