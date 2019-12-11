Comcast: Peacock Will Struggle If Comcast Insists On Repeating This Mistake From Its Hulu Days

The decision follows a pronounced slowdown in Hulu growth that may have reflected, at least in part, the policy's unpopularity among consumers.

Well, it’s finally happening. The ever-expanding streaming wars are finally ushering in the revolution in the media, tech and telecom space that we’ve all been dreading/anticipating for years. Plenty of people are already writing about this so I won’t belabor the points that have already been covered.

The focus of this article is on the potential market size of these services, in particular a less-remarked upon development in streaming that I think still has implications for investors that are worth considering.

This article will focus in particular on the implications for Comcast (CMCSA) since they are just about the only ones left who haven’t released full details of their streaming service, but many of the principles will be equally applicable to any other streaming provider.

The New Development

First, the background for this argument I’m about to make.

Ever since it entered into the streaming space with its premium, subscription service, Hulu only allowed a single stream at a time on its subscription service. Its Live TV service only allowed two, which was also towards the bottom of the permissible limits. (The only one lower is DISH’s (DISH) Sling Orange, which limits to a single stream. Orange is often sold as a bundle with Sling Blue, however, which allows three additional streams, so most consumers probably find Hulu Live the most restrictive.)

So it struck me as noteworthy, though I know not everyone will agree, when it was announced that Hulu would now allow two simultaneous streams on its on-demand service, both with and without ads. The decision was generally cast, by those who thought it worth remarking upon at all, as a response to increasing competition in the space.

My Own Take

I’m sure competition did play some part in this decision, but I’m not so sure it was front and center. My own interpretation of this news is somewhat different: Hulu has admitted that its stream limit strategy did little to boost growth. And that has considerable implications for investors in Hulu’s parent companies - Disney (DIS) and Comcast - or in other streaming services. Especially Comcast, whose new streaming service Peacock is the only one that hasn’t yet announced a number for its simultaneous stream cap.

Presumably, we will get those details at the investor day on January 16th when Comcast will announce the details of Peacock. But what should investors want to hear when the day comes, and how should they interpret whatever Comcast announces, in light of this development?

Cheap, Simultaneous Streams

For some time now, I have argued that streaming services are best evaluated for competitiveness not in terms of their headline prices, but in terms of their price per stream. It seems more than a little simplistic to evaluate Netflix’s (NFLX) $8.99 price for one stream on the same basis that Starz’s $8.99 for four streams is evaluated. When Netflix’s price for four streams ($15.99) is laid alongside Starz, the premium subscribers are willing to pay for Netflix’s far more vast catalog is brought into much clearer focus.

This has myriad implications for the services, their customers, and their investors, and it’s well beyond the scope of this article to examine all of them.

The most significant aspect of stream limits, however, lies in account-sharing. The more streams on a service, the more people can share the service, and the ratio is not necessarily even one-to-one. A service with only one stream might not be shared at all, while a service with four streams might be shared with more than four people. As more streams come onto the account, the chances that all the people sharing the account will want to be online at the exact same time declines precipitously.

A New Path To Streaming Profit?

So someone might be more comfortable sharing their four-stream subscription to Starz or Netflix with six or seven people than they would be sharing their one-stream plan with even just one other person, since they’re likely to overlap with that one person at least some of the time and be shut out of the service.

Hence, Hulu’s one-stream limit was seen - by those of us who were inclined to give any thought about stream limits to begin with - as a possible revenue booster. By limiting to one stream, no one would be eager to share, and Hulu could sell far more accounts at then $8 (now $6) per month. In fact, with Netflix still saying it expects an ultimate market in the US of 60 to 90 million accounts, even a 20% increase in the account-viewer ratio - that is, it takes 20% more accounts to service the same number of viewers - pencils out to an additional 12 to 15 million accounts for Hulu over the same customer base. Nothing to sneeze at.

Such was the theory. For a while now, however, evidence has been accumulating that it wasn’t working quite the way Hulu had hoped.

Promising Early Signs...

Back in May 2016, I wrote an article arguing that Hulu’s prospects were improving thanks to its launch of ad-free plans, which rapidly grew to become one-third of the whole subscriber base. When I wrote that article, Hulu had released data showing a then-30 million unique viewers on its platform, and a corresponding 12 million subscribers. In other words, 2.5 users per account.

Around the same time, although Netflix itself declined to divulge the information, third-party surveys were consistently reporting that Netflix saw an average of 3 users for each account. This was the 20% gap that I remarked on a moment ago.

... And Then A Sudden Turn

It seemed to be working. Since then, though, the numbers have seemed to turn.

In May 2017, on the one-year anniversary of my article in fact, Hulu released data showing 47 million unique visitors, of which it said 33 million see ads. In other words, the 2:1 ads vs. no ads ratio wasn’t changing. At that time, there was no updated subscriber count, but Hulu later said it gained 3 million subscribers in a single quarter in 1Q2018 and put its subscriber count at 20 million in the same time frame, so Hulu finished 2017 with 17 million subscribers.

Since it had 12 million at the time of my article, a linear progression would put Hulu at 16 million subscribers in May 2017 and already at 3 per account - the same as Netflix.

But it was also conceivable that Hulu was already at 17 million, and that its growth simply stopped for a period of time. That would have put it still below Netflix’s levels. It was even possible that Hulu was at more than 17 million, and suffered a contraction in the second half of the year, putting it still at 2.5. So by itself this wasn’t proof, and I didn’t comment on it.

2018 Settled The Matter

But now we know more. At the end of 2018, Hulu had 25 million subscribers, 8 million of them added in the prior year. It then added 3.8 million in a single quarter to open 2019, essentially doubling the average growth of last year. (We should note that 1.3 million of Hulu’s subscribers were on promotional plans, so its paying base was actually more like 27.5 million)

Hulu’s 28 million accounts actually reflect 58 million ad-supported viewers. Even assuming that Hulu’s ad-free option continues to remain low at 1/3 the total subscriber base - questionable, since increasing usage should drive more ad-free upgrades - depending on whether the promotional accounts are included in these calculations we come out at somewhere between 2.9 and 3.1 viewers per account.

This was now almost exactly the same rate that Netflix reported at that same time, where 104 million paying accounts produced “over 300 million” unique viewers. Netflix’s ratios, unlike Hulu’s, had not appreciably moved.

The Impact Of Competition

Why did this strategy seem to work for a time, and then stop? In three words: Netflix, Amazon (AMZN) and Hulu.

Surveys show an increasing percentage of streaming customers subscribe to all three services. This reduces the impact of streaming limits - and their ability to restrict sharing and spur further subscriptions - in two ways. First, a significant portion of the content on streaming services is still found in multiple places, despite the increasing emphasis by all services - especially Netflix - on securing exclusive rights to content. If someone finds they can’t watch what they want on one service, they might be able to watch the exact same piece of content somewhere else.

Second, Hulu proper - excluding its Live TV add-on - shares with Amazon and Netflix a commitment to on-demand, non-sports content that is not characterized by any operational need to keep to appointment viewing. So even if someone hits a streaming limit on a service where they want to watch exclusive content, they can simply switch over to another and come back later. All three services are on-demand services, so if there is not an open stream at any given time, the content isn’t going anywhere. Consumers are increasingly willing to just watch something else for a while, then check back later.

Streaming Limits: More Downside Than Upside

None of this is to say that Comcast, or anyone else for that matter, is wrong to get into the streaming business. Streaming is where the customers are going, so the providers have to be prepared to follow them. But it highlights yet again that the biggest winner of the streaming wars, hands down, will be the customers. Manipulating stream limits, like most other tactics that have been tried to gouge customers in the style of traditional pay-TV, simply doesn’t work, because competition is too high.

With Hulu still at half of Netflix and Amazon’s penetrations and growth slowing sharply, though, it appears perhaps it does damage the service’s appeal to consumers. “You’ve reached your limit” messages may not raise spending levels among subscribers, but they certainly do raise annoyance levels.

Investment Summary

The question is, since Disney now has full operational control of Hulu, does this change reflect any sort of increasing awareness by Comcast of these issues, or is Disney now making a change at Hulu it has long wanted to make but Comcast was blocking? If it's the latter, that would augur poorly for Comcast's new streaming service, which might well simply repeat the mistake.

In order to make a dent in the increasingly crowded streaming space, Comcast will need to take a page out of Disney’s book and offer a considerable number of simultaneous streams - matching Disney’s and Netflix’s four apiece would be the best approach - and also accept that even then, profitability on the new service will take time. If investors do hear that Comcast management has some brilliant plan to limit streams and drive more sign-ups, they should take such claims with a very large grain of salt. Hulu’s experience would seem to indicate such strategies are more likely to backfire than take off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.