Cisco's Dismal Year May Finish With A Rebound

Cisco's (CSCO) stock started 2019 strong but fell apart mid year on disappointing forward-looking guidance due to weakness in China. The stock has dropped by almost 24% from its 2019 highs. But there are at least some signs the shares may rebound slightly to finish the year.

The stock is now trading at nearly its lowest one-year forward PE ratio since the stock market plunge in December 2018. One would have to go back to 2017 to otherwise find the stock trading at a lower valuation.

Cutting Estimates

The weak guidance has resulted in analysts cutting their earnings and revenue estimates for the company. For example, analysts consensus estimates now see earnings rising by a compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 4.8% from fiscal 2019 through fiscal 2022, which is down from around 6.1% in the middle of August. Additionally, the CAGR for revenue fell to approximately 1.2% from roughly 2.5%.

Betting On A Rebound

Some options trades suggest the low valuation may result in the stock recouping some of its recent losses. The $45 call options for expiration on January 17 have seen their open interest rise by around 8,000 contracts over the last few trading session. The open interest has climbed to approximately 30,000 open contracts. For a buyer of these calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to rise to around $45.70, based on the calls trading at roughly $0.70 per contract on December 11.

Technical Take

The technical chart shows that the stock is trying to break out and rise above a level of resistance at $44.60. Should that happen, the stock is likely to rise to its next level of resistance at around $45.70. But more interesting is the gap in the chart that formed following the company's results in November. Should the stock rise above resistance at $45.70, the shares could rally in an attempt to fill the gap at $48.10, a gain of about 9% from the stock's price of approximately $44.30 on December 11.

Additionally, the relative strength index hit a low of 22 in August. However, the stock price continued to fall despite the RSI beginning to trend higher. It's a pattern known as a bullish divergence. It would suggest that the momentum may be turning from bearish to bullish and that shares may rise longer term.

Risks

While the stock's P/E ratio is trading toward the lower end of its historical range, it has traded at lower levels. The stock has seen a P/E range of 11.7 to 16.9 since August 2016. Should the stock fall to the lower end of that historical range, the shares could be worth around $39.75, a drop of 10.2%. Additionally, if the stock fails to break out and rise above technical resistance at $44.60, it could go on to fall to around $42 from its current price.

Cisco had been a big winner in 2019. But that all began to melt away by the middle of the year. Now the stock is looking for a mild rebound which could make the year a little bit less of a disappointment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.