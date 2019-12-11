Novavax: Investors Prepare For A Decisive 2020

Novavax investors are preparing for a decisive 2020 that will contain multiple events and catalysts that will determine the fate of the company's NanoFlu and ResVax programs.

Novavax (NVAX) remains focused on the company’s ResVax and NanoFlu product candidates and it appears the company has made noteworthy progress in both programs. Novavax reached an agreement with the FDA on the design of NanoFlu’s Phase III clinical trial and that it would be a pivotal trial. As for ResVax, both the EMA and the FDA have suggested that Novavax conduct a supplementary Phase III clinical trial to confirm the RSV vaccine efficacy. In addition, Novavax is in discussions with regulatory authorities and potential partners to find a way to get ResVax on the market. Together, NanoFlu and ResVax will provide multiple catalysts and events that will make 2020 a decisive year for NVAX investors.

I intend to review the NanoFlu and ResVax programs and how they will be in play during 2020. In addition, I provide my views on 2020 and how I plan to manage my NVAX position around these pending events.

NanoFlu

NanoFlu is the company’s recombinant nanoparticle technology flu vaccine that contains a safe and potent adjuvant to produce a cutting edge flu vaccine. Novavax has come to an arrangement with the FDA that the Phase III trial results will be seen as pivotal data and will be used in determining NanoFlu’s ability to be approved. This pivotal trial evaluated NanoFlu’s immunogenicity and safety in adults age 65 and older. The company enrolled 2,652 healthy patients who received either NanoFlu, or Sanofi’s (SNY) Fluzone Quadrivalent. The trial’s primary immunogenicity data will be taken on Day 28 with sera samples. The goal is to show that NanoFlu is safe and non-inferior to Fluzone Quadrivalent in HAI titers. Novavax expects to report its top-line data in the first quarter of 2020. If the trial is successful, the data should be enough to support a BLA with an accelerated approval potentially before the year-end.

ResVax

ResVax is the company’s maternal RSV vaccine to protect infants from a potentially fatal illness. The EMA and the FDA are requesting an additional Phase III trial to reaffirm the efficacy Novavax recorded in the recent Phase III trial. Novavax is in continuing discussions with both global regulatory authorities and potential partners to find a way to get ResVax on the global market.

Novavax recently presented additional safety, efficacy and safety findings that have provided me some hope that the ResVax program is not dead in the water. ResVax failed to hit its primary endpoint, however, Novavax recently presented updated data from the Prepare trial. The analysis revealed a 59.6% decrease in SAEs through the baby’s first year of life. In addition, comparable efficacy of about 50% continued over a year (Figure 1).

Figure 1: ResVax Efficacy Interval (Source NVAX)

Novavax also discovered that the ResVax was able to show a ~72.9% efficacy against CXR+ and RSV+ verified pneumonia at one year (Figure 2).

Figure 2: ResVax Efficacy (Source NVAX)

Indeed, ResVax did fail to hit its primary endpoint in the Prepare trial; however, it did demonstrate the capability to decrease the most severe complications of an RSV infection. The fact ResVax can reduce 56.9% of SAEs such as pneumonia through the baby’s first year of life is not something to discount. It is important to note, there isn’t a maternal RSV vaccine on the market right now, and so, ResVax might be the only option for several more years.

Keep an Eye on the Financials

For the third quarter, Novavax reported a net loss of $18M which is down from 44.6M in the third quarter of last year. At the end of Q3, Novavax had ~$75.9M in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash, which will be a concern at some point next year. Novavax used $112.9M in net cash in the first three quarters of 2019.

Although the company will see a decrease in expenses due to the Catalent (CTLT) deal, we have to expect the company to either take on debt or possibly execute another secondary to help fund operations. Perhaps the company will be able to close a partnership for ResVax and a commercial partnership for NanoFlu that would bring an upfront payment, which may prevent another fundraising event. Still, investors need to keep an eye on the cash position and expenses as we progress through 2020.

My Views on 2020

Next year is going to be a pivotal year for Novavax for several reasons. First and foremost, the company will be reporting NanoFlu’s Phase III results that will show if it stacks up against the Fluzone. If it is able to outperform Fluzone in HAI and defense against the H3N2 strain, we should expect a substantial increase in attention from the market. Not only would the chances of approval increase, but NanoFlu would hit the market as a superior product to the market leader for the 2021 flu season. Obviously, this should translate into a strong commercial performance and help to find an ex-U.S. partner/s for NanoFlu. Into the bargain, investors should expect an increase in acquisition chatter and speculation that one of the other vaccine juggernauts wants NanoFlu to knock Sanofi off the top of the leaderboard. Once the company releases the Phase III results in the first quarter, all of this potential positive momentum could be unleashed.

On the other hand, if NanoFlu’s numbers are in-line with Fluzone, I expect the market to have a more subdued response. As of now, Novavax is still planning on “going it alone” in commercialization, so NanoFlu would have to have a big clinical edge on Fluzone to help its commercial prospects. The market is not going to embrace a small-cap vaccine company that is “going-it-alone” against Sanofi with an equivalent product. Either be distinctly superior or find a name-brand partner that elbow-in on Sanofi…anything less and the stock will probably remain undervalued until the company can prove NanoFlu can go toe-to-toe with Fluzone commercially.

In terms of ResVax, I am still cautiously optimistic about its clinical prospects. It is apparent that the maternal vaccine can help in the battle against this global public health dilemma. Unfortunately, the FDA and EMA are dead-set on their endpoints and metrics for an approval, despite the clinical demand and outcry for some assistance. So, I am not 100% confident ResVax will make it through the FDA and EMA with an advantageous label. Perhaps the next study will reveal ResVax’s potential to be a commercial RSV vaccine in the U.S. and Europe, but we are still waiting on the company’s next move.

On the bright side, most of the negative scenarios have already been played out. Of course, there is the possibility the next study will miss the target, but overall, I believe there is more upside potential ResVax than downside. Any update on a regulatory path or partnership should inject some optimism into the stock and provide some hope that years of development were not a total waste. Admittedly, I don’t expect the market’s reaction to a positive update to endure until the road to commercialization is clear, paved, and lines are painted.

In general, 2020 should provide NVAX investors with some decisive or near conclusive events/announcements for NanoFlu and ResVax. If they are positive, NVAX investors should have a reason to hold onto their position as new or returning NVAX investors start to jump on board. Of course, any bad news could trigger another big sell-off, but I believe the risk-reward definitely favors the upside in 2020.

What’s My Plan?

Although I haven’t committed to a large position in NVAX, I am not willing to click the buy button ahead of the Phase III readout. Despite my optimistic outlook for 2020, I believe the market will not be sold on NVAX until the company has a clear plan to get one of their products commercialized. Therefore, I am going to wait for the company to decide either go-it-alone or find a partner before committing more of my funds to NVAX. However, if the company finds a U.S. partner for NanoFlu, I will wait for a pull-back in the share price, and commit to a long-term investment in NVAX for at least five years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVAX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.