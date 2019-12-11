The Real Risks In AGG

Although it has a relatively safe portfolio, investors might be underestimating AGG’s tendency to maximize the risk it can take within the investment grade space.

Its recent performance is largely driven by its high duration. This leaves investors exposed to an unexpected shift in interest rate expectations. AGG is practically a directional bet on decreasing.

The iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) has many structural benefits for fixed income investors. In the past year, AGG’s return has been more than twice its annualized return since inception.

Bond ETFs have many structural advantages compared to investing in individual bonds. The iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) provides broad exposure to the US dollar bond market. It tracks the Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond index, which covers over 7000 bonds. Achieving that level of diversification would be prohibitively expensive for most individual investors. Additionally, the ETF handles all reinvestment on behalf of investors.

In recent months AGG performed remarkably well. Its one year total return is 10.27%, more than twice its historical average of 4.10%.

Source: Fact Sheet

This recent performance was driven by three rate cuts, and extensive investor flows into fixed income assets. Can it continue?

At the most recent price AGG yields 2.72%. Investing in AGG at current prices means taking on more risk than has historically been the case for this core fixed income holding. AGG has ramped up duration significantly over the past few years. Additionally, has increased its investments in the lowest rung of investment grade at a time when investment grade corporate credits are more leveraged than they have been historically. This is an inevitable consequence of market cap weighting for a fixed income index.

Portfolio and Duration

AGG follows an index that consists of U.S. Treasuries, agency debt, residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, and corporate bonds.

Source: Fund Website

Note that AGG is heavily exposed to long dated debt:

Duration is a measure of how sensitive a pond’s price is to a rise in interest rate. A duration of 1 year means that for every 1% increase in interest rates, a bond's price will decline by 1%. As shown in the chart below, AGG has increased its duration significantly in the last decade. Consequently investors in AGG are getting more interest rate sensitivity, and less yield than they have historically.

Source: Analyzing Changes to the Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate--Callan

As Peter Chiappinelli at GMO wrote in an article posted on Seeking Alpha:

Unfortunately for investors in passive bond portfolios or ETFs tied to the Agg, bond math is making this "safer" bond portfolio much riskier than it was even a few years ago. It is now much more sensitive to a possible rise in bond yields (as we saw in November) due simply to a lower "cushion" of coupons.

Although nominally a passive index, AGG is effectively a bet on continued interest rate decreases. AGG’s recent performance has been driven by its high duration. For this performance to continue, interest rates would need to keep going down.

What about inflation?

Treasury yields rose last Friday after the release of a stronger than expected jobs report. Not only did the unemployment fall back down to 3.5%,(its lowest level in five decades) but there were also wage gains. Although some of this is likely related to seasonal hiring, it does seem to support the idea the economy is strong. Keep in mind this strong economy is occurring in spite of the ongoing uncertainty due to the trade war. It would be relatively hard to justify a further rate decrease. Most investors are expecting the Fed to keep rates steady at its next meeting.

Strong economic growth historically leads to inflation. Although some have argued that inflation is dead, if it returns it would be a severe shock to the fixed income space. Although most investors expect rates to stay low for a long time, if inflation becomes an issue, the Fed might be forced to actually increase rates. Investors in “safe” fixed income products experience some unexpected mark to market volatility if we get a surprise interest rate increase, like the one that occurred in 1994.

An interest rate shock is unlikely. Indeed, its possible that the Fed might need to continue lowering rates. However, there is little additional gain to be had from betting on declining interest rates, and a lot to lose if they suddenly spike.

Credit Quality

AGG holds only investment grade debt, and mostly avoids taking serious credit risk. However, AGG has gradually increased its allocation to the lowest rung of investment grade debt, while at the same time, the corporate sector has drastically increased its overall leverage.

Corporate debt has increased as a percentage of the AGG, from 20% on 6/30/2008, to 25% today. Debt in the BBB category, the lowest rung of investment grade ratings, has increased from 8% in September 2007, to 14% as of the most recent disclosure. Since an increasing portion of the investment grade universe is BBB rated, AGG will inevitably increase its exposure.

Source: Fund Website

If there is a recession, investors are exposed to a risk that a lot of BBB rated debt would get downgraded, forcing the index to become a forced seller. However, as Karen Schenone, a fixed income specialist at iShares noted in a recent Seeking Alpha Podcast around 60% of companies issuing BBB debt pay dividends, giving them at least one tool they can use to defend their credit rating. So the "BBB Cliff" might be a minor issue. However there are other potential problems building in the corporate bond market.

Note that Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond index is a market cap weighted index. Consequently, the more indebted a sector or company is, the larger exposure AGG must take. This creates a feedback loop in which AGG must fund the most overleveraged and capital intensive sectors. AGG will always be exposed to credit bubbles in any given sector. . During the late 1990s it was overexposed to the tech and telecom sectors. Going into the most recent financial crisis, it was heavily exposed to the banking sector.

In recent years, there has been a broad based increase increase in leverage for investment grade issuers. Not only are they borrowing for longer, but they are simply borrowing more. Consequently, BBB might be riskier now than it was in the past.

The following chart shows the increase in net debt to EBITDA for investment-grade issuers:

Source: Pensions and Investments

Overall AGG clearly holds an extremely safe portfolio compared to most yield products. However, investors might be underestimating its tendency to maximize the risk it can take within the investment grade space.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.