Natural Gas Demand Is Rising, But Production Has Reached A Major Long-Term Peak

Dry gas production has peaked as the productivity of new wells has plateaued, while the inventory of old wells is now growing faster than the inventory of new wells.

We anticipate to see a draw of 78 bcf, which is 3 bcf larger than a year ago and 10 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending December 6), the number of heating degree days (HDDs) jumped by 12.00% w-o-w (from 139 to 155), as weather conditions cooled down across the Lower-48 states. Cooling demand has plunged by about 45.0% and remains too weak to have a meaningful impact on natural gas consumption. Despite higher HDDs, we estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree days, or TDDs) was approximately 10.2% below last year's level and 4.8% below the norm.

This week

This week (ending December 13), the weather conditions are getting colder, but only slightly. We estimate that the number of nationwide HDDs will edge up by 2.0% w-o-w (from 155 to 158). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 110 bcf/d and 120 bcf/d, which is approximately 15.7% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. However, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should be 9.3% below the norm and 11.6% below last year's level.

Next week

Next week (ending December 20), the weather conditions are expected to get substantially colder. The number of HDDs are projected to jump by 16.5% w-o-w (from 158 to 185). In annual terms, total energy demand (measured in TDDs) is currently expected to increase by as much as 26%, but there will be no significant deviations from the norm (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (Wednesday's short-range 00z runs) are showing below normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (December 11-December 26), but TDDs are generally projected to trend higher, albeit somewhat erratically (see the charts below). Total demand is expected to average 121.5 bcf/d (some 23.3% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Canada - and also by robust LNG sales. In addition, total demand is spurred by very high coal-to-gas switching levels.

Projected HDDs are expected to remain slightly below the norm (on average), but there is a disagreement between the models (in terms of scale): GFS is significantly more bullish than ECMWF. Consumption-wise, however, both models project that over the next 15 days, natural consumption will be significantly above last year's level (see the table below).

Source: NOAA, ECMWF, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Non-degree-day factors have a mostly bullish impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that, at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 6.1 bcf/d (2.8 bcf/d above last year's level and 1.0 bcf/d above 5-year average). Additionally, nuclear outages are spurring some extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind, hydro and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential power burn. On balance, however, we estimate that non-degree-day factors are currently having a bullish impact on potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2018). We estimate the net impact to be around +1.8 bcf/d (+1.9 bcf/d vs. 2018).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Overall, in the week ending December 13, we currently project that total unadjusted supply-demand balance will be looser (vs. the same week in 2018) by +6.4 bcf/d. However, we expect the balance to get significantly tighter in the week ending December 20 (see the table below).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations. The figures in the table above are weekly averages measured in million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d). Deviations from the 5-year norm are measured in percentages. Deviations from the previous year are measured in MMcf/d. Deviations are colored in accordance with their notional effect on the price. For example, higher consumption should have a positive effect (green color), whereas higher production has a negative effect (red color). Total Balance represents the net result of the interaction between total supply and total demand. Total Balance = total supply minus total demand. Total Balance does not equal storage flows. *Total Balance deviation vs. 5-year average = total supply deviation minus total demand deviation.

Dry Gas Production

Today's early morning pipeline nominations were down sharply (again). Nominations are now at a six-week low, but could be revised higher. Yesterday's drop in pipeline nominations was revised higher, but only slightly. Dry gas production is now estimated at 95.5 bcf/d (EIA methodology), 2.5% or 2.4 bcf/d below a recent all-time high, which was set 12 days ago.

We think that production has reached a major long-term peak and we expect either "zero" or only limited production growth in 2020. Production may even decline slightly (in annual terms) because the productivity of new wells has plateaued, and the inventory of old wells is now growing faster than the inventory of new wells (see the chart below).

A similar trend occurred only once in the past 10 years (in May 2015–January 2017) and it resulted in a lower production rate. This time, however, the situation is more serious because new wells are simply just as productive as the old ones. Previously, however, new wells were progressively getting more and more productive, but this is no longer the case.

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

We currently expect U.S. dry gas production to average 94.26 bcf/d over the next three months (December-January-February), 1.02 bcf/d lower than the latest EIA estimate of 95.28 bcf/d over the same period.

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a draw of 78 bcf (2 bcf larger than the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 3 bcf larger than a year ago and 10 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year). Annual storage "surplus" is projected to shrink by 72 bcf (in total) over the next 3 weeks (4 EIA reports).

