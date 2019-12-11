Assessing A Potential Downmove In Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.

Trading successfully is all about putting oneself in positions where one has limited downside risk but maximum upside. The trader who can put himself in these situations as much as possible automatically stacks the odds in his or her favour.

Trading many times gets a bad rap due to the potential risk involved. However, it is many times the respective trader which brings risk to the equation by either not doing enough research, not obeying stops or by not taking profits when they present themselves.

At present, we are eyeing up a potential trade to the downside in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). At present, the airline trades with a sales multiple of 0.9 which is well ahead of its 5-year average number of 0.3. Many analysts have been talking up this stock due to its forward earnings multiple of 22. Earnings per share are expected to grow by 125% next year to hit $1.24 per share followed by $1.70 the following year.

We believe though it is important to see what the stock has been doing over the past decade or so to see what the underlying trend is at present. As we can see from the monthly chart below, we have a strong divergence on the RSI momentum indicator compared to share price action. Furthermore, the share price is actually beneath what it was trading at a decade ago. Although revenues have more than doubled at the airline over the past decade, gross margins have dropped to under 20%. Suffice it to say, the airline has had to work much harder (higher revenues) in order to eke out some type of profit at year's end.

Being chartists, we believe that every possible fundamental that could affect the share price trajectory of GOL has already been embedded in the technical chart. This includes the possible buyout of the firm's loyalty program – Smiles. Therefore, to see if there is any merit to the sell signal on the monthly chart, let's revert to the daily chart to see if indeed the share price has been demonstrating bearish connotations.

As we can see from the daily chart above, shares are potentially undergoing a descending triangle which is a bearish formation at present. These patterns basically indicate distribution as that bottom horizontal line repeatedly comes under pressure. We would not have any interest in trading this pattern until that lower horizontal support area gets breached with some conviction. At present, the pattern only has potential given the height of it which obviously means the “price target” is attractive. To confirm a descending triangle, we must invariably have the following.

The lower line must have at least two contact points. Our pattern has at least two if not more. In fact, over the past month or so, the 200-day moving average has acted as strong support in order to keep price above that key support level.

The descending trend-line must also have at least two contact points. As we can see from the chart above, we have at least three which strengthens the pattern. Furthermore, there is adequate distance between them which again brings more validity to the pattern.

We are not interested in trading patterns under a month-old in duration. This right-angle triangle is now over 4 months old. Patterns with longer durations in technical analysis are more significant than shorter ones.

As we can see from the “On Balance Indicator,” volume has pretty much contracted since this pattern has started. In fact, it is usually only when we see a breach of support does volume (selling) increase significantly.

If indeed, we were to get our breach, many options traders make the cardinal sin of not buying enough time with their respective puts. Why is this an error? The answer in GOL we believe is twofold:

As the long chart shows above, there is significant support in GOL around the $15 level which could negate an aggressive move the downside (at least in the short term). Also, a core aspect of the technical analysis approach is that once support gets broken, it can turn into resistance. This means if that horizontal daily trend line were to get broken any time soon, shares could easily return to the former breach level before any type of aggressive down-move were to begin in earnest

To sum up, although GOL beat earnings expectations by $0.06 in its recent (Oct 31) numbers, shares have failed to gain traction since then. The trend at present is most definitely bearish. Let's see what the rest of the trading week brings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GOL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.