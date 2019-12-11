FLSmidth Not Expensive, But Weakening Mining Outlook Is A Real Concern

FLS shares look undervalued on what should be achievable (if not beatable) expectations, but buying an underperfomer as its cyclical market slows is risky.

As a play on the late-cycle mining sector, FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY) (FLS.CO) has simply not worked since my June 19 article. In fact, this diversified supplier of equipment to the mining and cement industries has been among the worst performers of the mining stocks I follow, with Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY) the only name in the group I follow to outperform the S&P over that time period.

FLSmidth’s underperformance has been driven by multiple earnings downgrades, which in turn have been driven by weaker service uptake, mining project cost overruns, project delays, and weaker-margin mining orders working through the P&L statement. Although a bullish stance on FLSmidth could well be throwing good money after bad, and there are risks to the mining equipment demand outlook, FLSmidth appears to be trading at an undemanding valuation and a stronger global economy in 2020 would likely drive some rerating in this laggard.

Readers should note that the U.S.-traded ADRs are not especially liquid.

Will Weak Macro And Growing Environmental Concerns Throttle The Mining Capex Rally?

FLSmidth’s mining segment performance has been mixed in recent quarters, with strong, better-than-expected revenue growth in the second and third quarters (up 15% and 23%, respectively), but lackluster margins in the third quarter (down 410bp to 9.2% after improving 50bp to 10.4% in Q2) as those lower-margin bookings work through and the company absorbs cost overruns and project delays. For what it’s worth, not all of these issues are really in the company’s control – in several cases, FLSmidth had to keep engineers on site longer than expected due to delays in permitting and other hang-ups that slowed the installation and start-up process.

At the same time, though, orders have trailed off. The second quarter saw orders decline 9%, while third quarter orders declined 5%, with strong service growth offsetting weaker equipment orders.

What’s worse, the tone across the sector is getting more negative. Mining companies have gotten very cautious in the face of a weaker global macro environment, and FLS peers like Epiroc, Caterpillar (CAT), Weir, and Metso have all made cautious comments recently. On top of that, many governments around the world have started subjecting mining companies to more strenuous project review processes, including greater attention to environmental and community safety issues.

Looking at approved/permitted projects, there seems to be an upcoming gap in new copper and iron projects, and this is a risk for FLS, Metso, and Weir given their above-average exposure to these metals. For its part, Weir believes the long-term outlook is still positive, particularly in copper, where management believes new projects need to be approved fairly promptly or there will be global deficits by the mid-2020’s. As one of the most original equipment-driven companies in the space, FLS has a lot riding on these projects coming through, and really needs to see a stronger macro environment in 2020 to reassure mining companies.

Productivity, Sustainability, And Digital Can Be Drivers … But When?

Mining companies are increasingly focused on productivity (maximizing yields and minimizing costs), environmental issues, and the opportunity to automate and digitalize to improve costs, productivity, and safety. And yet, while FLS has products and technologies to address these macro trends, uptake has been frustratingly slow.

The company’s dry stack tailings technology should be just what the market wants now given the heightened awareness of the danger of tailings dams, but FLS hasn’t taken any orders yet and commercialization is unlikely before 2021 (previously targeted for 2020). Likewise with the company’s rapid oxidative leaching technology which can significantly improve leaching yields in a more environmentally sustainable way.

I’m still a believer in these technologies, and FLSmidth management has put out guidance for outgrowing the underlying mining equipment market by 100% over the next three to four years, but the company really needs some wins here. In the meantime, management remains focused on trying to address the “white spaces” in its mining product and service offerings (areas where it doesn’t have products) and increasing the attach rate for aftermarket services. It’s worth noting that while there is room for FLS to improve its market share in services, the equipment it sells just intrinsically consume fewer aftermarket parts than peers/rivals like Weir.

Cement Is Still In The Doldrums

The best I can say about FLS’s cement equipment business is that the business seems somewhat more stable against a weak macro backdrop. Revenue declined 9% in the third quarter and orders plunged 64% on an absence of large project orders, but management still believes they can grow at a 2% to 4% rate over the medium term (roughly double their estimate of the underlying market growth rate).

FLS is facing multiple challenges in the cement business. First, most of the capex needs in the industry are in China, where Sinoma is strong and where FLS has only a modest presence. Second, Sinoma is improving its product offerings (particularly in environmental-related products) and gaining more ground outside China. While cement is a major CO2 producer on a global scale, FLS doesn’t really have a compelling technology here on par with the dry tailings or rapid oxidative leaching that could drive some momentum. Lastly, the cement market remains highly fragmented and generally over-supplied – global capacity utilization is low overall (in the low 60%’s) and even those operators with higher utilization are reluctant to commit to new capacity.

The Outlook

There’s no shortage of challenges in front of FLS right now, including the merger of the mining operations of Metso and Outotec that will create a new rival with similar across-the-board capabilities and offerings as FLS. While management put out relatively encouraging growth and margin targets at its November capital markets day, those targets are largely back end-loaded and it will take around 12-18 months to work through the lower-margin mining backlog.

Although I am concerned that weaker macro numbers in 2020 could drive a sharper near-term reduction in equipment orders, I still like FLS’s positioning for the next three to 10 years. The global mining fleet is old and miners are going to have to invest in new equipment and technology to remain competitive. Add in more rigorous environmental demands from governments, and I think FLS has a good portfolio to meet the evolving needs of the mining industry.

The trouble is how long that may take to develop. I’ve chosen to err on the side of caution and trim back my numbers further (I was below the Street before as well), though I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth around 4% a year and my out-year estimates (2022 and beyond) aren’t so conservative relative to the sell-side as my 2019-2021 estimates.

Between low-to-mid single-digit revenue growth and some margin and FCF margin improvement (sufficient to support low double-digit FCF growth and a long-term FCF margin average of about 6%), I believe FLS is priced for double-digit annualized returns from here, but offerings like dry tailings and rapid oxidative leaching have to gain traction for those numbers to work. FLS likewise looks undervalued on the basis of near-term margins (which drive EV/EBITDA multiples), but there is a risk of further erosion in revenue and margins in 2020 (which would hit margins, driving a lower multiple as well as a lower EBITDA factor).

The Bottom Line

As a general rule, I don’t try to buy cheap-looking cyclicals heading into a cyclical decline. I don’t know that mining is going to go into an actual decline, but activity definitely seems to be slowing, and while I agree with Weir about the overall need for more mining projects and mining equipment investments, I’ve seen commodity markets stay weaker for longer than anyone expects. The “but” here is that FLS does seem meaningfully undervalued even on conservative assumptions and the global macro outlook will likely start improving in 2020 (probably the second half). It may be too risky to buy FLS now, but it’s a name worth a spot on a watchlist as today’s valuation doesn’t seem to reflect its long-term potential and quality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.