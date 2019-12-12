Gasoline Crack Spreads Lead Valero Shares Lower

Crack or refining spreads in the oil market are the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into products. Gasoline and distillates, including heating oil, jet, diesel, and other fuels are all petroleum products. The primary ingredient in the products is the raw crude oil, so the price action in gasoline and other fuels that pass through the cracking process in refineries translates back to the highly liquid oil market. Strength in gasoline and distillate products are signs of increased demand for crude oil.

Crack spreads are also a real-time indicator for the earnings of companies that process crude oil into products. Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a company with a market cap of $38 billion at a share price of $93.33 as of Wednesday, December 11. VLO's profits or losses each quarter are a function of the level of crack spreads. Since gasoline VLO's primary product, the gasoline crack spreads tell us a lot about the company's fortunes on a minute-to-minute basis.

Gasoline underperforms crude oil

Last week's OPEC meeting gave a boost to the price of oil. The cartel increased its production cut from 1.2 to 1.7 million barrels per day. At the same time, Saudi Arabia said they would reduce output by an additional 400,000 barrels, bringing the total amount of the reduction to around 2.1 million barrels per day.

Crude oil moved to its highest price since mid-September with the nearby NYMEX January futures contract rising to a high at $59.85 and trading at over $58 per barrel on December 11.

The demand for gasoline is seasonal. The peak season for the fuel is during the summer months when schools close, and the vacation period causes an increase in driving. As the odometer clicks increase, so does the demand for gasoline. The winter months are a time when gasoline requirements decline because of poor driving conditions. While the price of gasoline is rising with crude oil, seasonality is causing the fuel to underperform the raw energy commodity.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of NYMEX WTI January futures highlights, the price of crude oil rose from a low at $50.69 on October 3 to the most recent high at $59.85 per barrel on December 6, an increase of 18.1%.On December 11, with the price at $58.33 NYMEX crude oil was 15.1% higher than the early October low.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, January NYMEX gasoline futures moved from $1.4449 to $1.6147 per gallon on December 11, a rise of 11.8% over the period. The fuel underperformed the price of crude oil.

Crack spreads are a barometer for refining profits - last year set a low bar

The gasoline crack spread moved lower with the fuel's underperformance relative to the price of crude oil as we move into the heart of the winter season.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that the gasoline refining spread peaked at $24.75 per barrel in early July at the height of the peak season for demand. Now that the winter has arrived, the crack spread was less than half that level at just over $9.50 per barrel as of December 11. During the final week of January in 2019, the gasoline processing spread fell to a low at $3.64 per barrel, which was the lowest level since 2009. The gasoline crack spread has not been in negative territory since that year. However, the move at the start of this year set the bar low for the potential downside in the refining spread during the offseason over the coming days and weeks.

VLO shares lose ground

The bulk of Valero's refining business centers around gasoline processing. In mid-October, the nearby gasoline crack spread traded at a high of $15.07 per barrel. The level of the refining margin caused the price of VLO shares to continue to rise until early November.

Source: Barchart

The chart illustrates that VLO shares rose to a high at $101.99 per barrel on November 5, when the stock turned lower. On Wednesday, December 11, VLO was trading at $93.18 per share, 8.6% below its high from the month before. Over the period, the overall stock market moved higher, but VLO shares were more sensitive to the decline in the gasoline refining spread, which has the most significant impact on the company's earnings.

Seasonality creates opportunity

VLO trades at around a 16.83 multiple and pays shareholders a 3.89% dividend yield. The company has beat analyst estimates for quarterly earnings over the past four quarters.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In the latest quarter, the consensus for earnings was at $1.35 per share, but VLO delivered $1.48. If the gasoline crack spread continues to decline over the coming weeks, it could weigh on the price of VLO shares. However, lower prices for the stock of the refining company would likely lead to a bargain for 2020.

Levels to watch in VLO

VLO is a highly liquid stock, with an average of over 3.15 million shares changing hands each day. The long-term trend in the shares is higher.

Source: CQG

As the chart dating back to the turn of this century illustrates, VLO stock has made higher lows and higher highs. The all-time peak came in June 2018 at $126.98 per share. At that time, the gasoline crack spread was above $24 per barrel.

During the final quarter of 2018, VLO faced three significant bearish events. The price of crude oil dropped from $76.90 to $42.36 per barrel. The stock market declined by over 21%. And, the gasoline crack spread fell to its lowest level in a decade. VLO shares dropped to a low at $68.81 per share in December 2018, which stands as critical technical support for the stock. The first level to watch on the downside is around the $90 level, and there is plenty of technical congestion between $80 and $90 per share. If the price of the stock continues to decline over the coming days and weeks, a scale-down buying program could pay off handsomely in 2020 when gasoline demand rises from the ashes once again in the spring and summer months.

VLO is a volatile stock because refining margins are seasonal and can exhibit a high level of price variance.

The coming weeks could be an excellent time to consider selling put options on VLO shares or buying on a scale-down basis, leaving plenty of room to add on further price weakness.

The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. I just reworked the report to make it very actionable! I am offering a 20% discount for an annual subscription to my service, The Hecht Commodity Report, through December 2019. With the holiday spirit in mind, I am offering a free trial to the service. You can sign up via this link.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.