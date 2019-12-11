Diamondback Energy: Not A Free Pass After All

Two main issues for the company are the weak commodity prices environment and well spacing in the Permian.

Diamondback Energy's recent quarterly earnings were not stellar and confirmed that the Permian Basin is showing signs of fatigue.

Courtesy: Diamondback CNBC

Investment Thesis

The Midland, TX-based Diamondback Energy (FANG) is a large-cap Permian pure-play E&P. It is for that reason that it is interesting to analyze how the company is faring financially in this environment of low commodity prices.

The investment thesis attached to this type of company is quite complicated. Of course, FANG offers a strong case of long-term potential, and a long-term investment could be logically considered viable.

However, many financial red-flags have been raised that are highlighting the risk involved in such a long-term decision. Hence, I believe FANG should be mostly traded short term (~60% potentially) with an accumulation long term representing a smaller part of your FANG holding.

Diamondback Energy owns over 342K net Midland and Delaware Basin acres in West Texas and New Mexico, with over 7,600 net horizontal locations across seven core development areas.

The Midland Basin with four locations:

Midland/SW Martin NW Howard Spanish Trail North Glasscock

The Delaware Basin with three areas:

Pecos ReWard Vermejo

Also, Diamondback Energy owns two subsidiaries:

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) that I will cover later, which reported its third-quarter results on October 29, 2019, with a consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $66.3 million in 3Q'19. From Presentation.

million in 3Q'19. From Presentation. And Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR) created on May 28, 2019, which reported its third-quarter results on November 5, 2019. The company reported $48.1 million in consolidated adjusted EBITDA in 3Q'19. "We have successfully taken our midstream entity, Rattler, public, raising over $700 million in proceeds and creating a high-margin high-growth midstream subsidiary." Said Travis Stice, the CEO.

Diamondback is involved with another project called "Limelight" Prospect, where the company bought 24K acres.

Finally, Diamondback Energy indicated that it completed the merger with Energen Corporation on November 29, 2018.

In the third quarter of 2019, the company produced 287.1 K Boep/d or 26,417K Barrels of oil equivalent. (NG and NGL represent 35.4% of the total output).

Travis Stice, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Our business is complex. In this quarter we had a number of anomalous events that caused several of the metrics we follow and/or held accountable for to underperform our expectations. We understand that the market monitors performance on a quarterly basis, which is why we have been as transparent as possible as to the impact of these events and our path forward. But let me be clear, none of this performance requires a course correction or change in strategy at Diamondback. After growing significantly for the first two quarters of the year, Diamondback's oil production declined in the third quarter due to the sale of 5,800 barrels per day of low margin oil from our Central Basin platform assets effective July 1, 2019.

VNOM and RTLR have slightly outperformed FANG in H2 2019, but the three stocks are down a double-digit percentage since May 2019, with FANG faring the worst.

Data by YCharts

Diamondback Energy - 3Q'19 Quarterly Financial Table: The Raw Numbers

Diamondback FANG 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Total Revenues and others in $ Million 537.0 633.0 864.0 1,021.0 975.0 Net Income in $ Million 157 307 10 349 368 EBITDA $ Million 367 661 378 866 893 EPS diluted in $/share 1.59 2.50 0.06 2.11 2.26 Operating cash flow in $ Million 387 413 377 666 809 CapEx in $ Million 561 1819 788 820 1,204 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -172 -1407 -411 -154 -395 Cash and cash equivalent $ Million 508.4 214.5 126.0 326.0 100.0 Long term Debt in $ Million 2,332.4 4,464.3 4,670.0 4,472.0 4,774.0 Dividend per share in $ 0.125 0.125 0.1875 0.1875 0.1875 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 98.8 123.3 165.1 165.0 162.8 Oil Production 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 3Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 123.0 182.9 262.6 280.4 287.1 Oil Composite realized price ($/Boe) 43.11 36.72 36.38 39.39 36.59 OIL % 72% 71% 68% 68% 65% Oil in Bo 8,120 11,968 16,115 17,402 17,064 NG in Mcf 7,804 12,952 21,684 21,439 26,271 NGL in Boe 1,893 2,689 3,908 4,538 4,974 Total in Boe 11,314 16,816 23,637 25,513 26,417

Source: Diamondback Energy release and Morningstar

Trends, Charts, and Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, Net debt and Oil & Gas Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and others were $975 million in 3Q'19

FANG announced lackluster third-quarter 2019 results below analysts' expectations. The main culprit was the natural gas price realized. The natural gas prices were a dismal $0.69 per thousand cubic feet or Mcf, well below the $1.90 achieved the same quarter of last year.

The company's adjusted net income per share was $1.47, down 12% or $1.67 from the same quarter last year. However, one crucial issue raised by the company's result is the well spacing in the Permian Basin, mainly.

The issue is that output is reduced when wells are drilled nearby, and it is not particular to Diamondback but seems a generalized matter. For instance, Concho Resources (CXO) is encountering the same issue in August.

Diamondback experienced a drop in production in some wells where neighboring activity increased. However, the company is downplaying the issue and expects to return to average production in the fourth quarter of 2019. In spite of the company's confidence, it is evident that this trend is here to stay. We should expect continued aggressive drilling in the Permian Basin, which will increase the rate of exhaustion.

Another worry is that the recent wells are gassier, and with the NG price plummeting, it is not what the market wants to hear.

Hence, the market was not impressed with the overall display, despite posting $975 million in revenue, up a whopping 81.6% from the same quarter last year. The jump in revenues was mainly due to an increased contribution from the company midstream services VNOM/RTLR.

2 - Generic Free cash flow was a loss of $395 million in 3Q'19

The generic free cash flow is cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

It is the most compelling financial element that presents the issue attached to the company business model and its efficiency.

The graph above is telling us that Diamondback is spending too much, and it is chronic, which means it is recurring consistently over a long period.

It puts negative pressure on the stock because, at this rate, the company cannot afford to pay the meager dividend, cannot repay the debt load, or initiate a meaningful share buyback.

We can see also that the shares outstanding diluted have jumped 64.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

The dividend is very low or $0.75 per share annually or a dividend yield of 0.9%.

It is a simple deduction even if we can always explain this and that and complicate the obvious.

3 - Net debt is $4.661 billion in 3Q'19

Note: Cash on a FANG's standalone basis is $77 million.

The debt is high but still manageable with leverage below 2.0x. The liquidity on a standalone basis is $948 million as of September 30, 2019.

Moody's was positive on FANG, on November 29, 2019:

The rating could be upgraded if Diamondback continues to grow in a capital efficient manner, further reduces leverage, and delivers recurring free cash flow. More specifically, if the company can sustain the leveraged full-cycle ratio (LFCR) above 2x, lower debt/PD reserves near $6/boe, and keep the RCF/debt ratio above 50% even in a weak price environment, an upgrade could be considered. While a negative rating action is improbable through 2020, the rating could come under pressure if Diamondback significantly outspends operating cash flow, experiences a sharp decline in capital productivity, or debt funds dividends or share repurchases.

I am quite surprised by such a bullish view, and I would like to know how FANG can deliver recurring free cash flow.

4 - Quarterly Production was 287.1K Boe/d in 3Q'19

Production reached a new record in 3Q'19 with 287.1K Boep/d.

However, one concerning issue is that the percentage of oil dropped from 68% to 65% sequentially. The market was not impressed with the performance, as I explained earlier. The average oil composite in 3Q'19 was down sharply from a year ago quarter and down sequentially.

5 - Guidance 2019 from Presentation

The company also indicated a preliminary 2020 guidance:

Net production will be between 310.0 K Boep/d and 325.0 K Boep/d.

The total CapEx budget for 2020 will be $2.8 billion to $3.0 billion (including $200 million to $225 million for the midstream).

Conclusion and Technical Analysis (short term)

Diamondback Energy is a stable company. I do not deny it.

However, I find some severe weaknesses in the business model that are not helping me to consider the stock as a definitive buy.

I like a more transparent business model with solid unequivocal values and straightforward growth potential. What I see is that a company spending too much and will affect the stability of the financial model down the road. It is even more accurate when we look at the oil and natural gas prices.

Finally, the dividend is too low to qualify the stock as a "keeper" with a dismal dividend below 1%.

Technical Analysis (short term)

I do not agree again with Finviz's interpretations. FANG is forming a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $84.80-$85.00 and line support between $74 (double bottom) and $69 as a continued pattern.

The strategy is simple, while it will have to be adapted weekly and new news on the oil and gas prices. I recommend selling about 20% at $85 and another 30% at $94.50, in the case of a bullish trend for the oil prices.

Conversely, I recommend buying and accumulating in the mid 70s range. I think it is likely that oil and natural gas prices will continue to be weak, and the trend is a lower low cycle entering 2020.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade FANG short term occasionally.