Coffee Rises To A Higher High

2019 was a tough year for the coffee futures market. In mid-April, the price of the soft commodity dropped to its lowest level since the second half of 2005. Coffee traded to a low at 86.35 cents per pound in April.

After an attempt at a recovery, coffee futures struggled in August when the price probed below the 90 cents level, but the market made higher lows since the multiyear low. After a higher low at 92.20 in September, it has been a change of fortune for the coffee market. In November, the price rose to a new high for 2019, and last week it took out the October 2018 peak.

Coffee can be one of the most volatile commodities that trade on the futures market. Brazil is the world's leading producer of Arabica beans, and its currency can impact the price of the futures. Coffee futures trade in the US on the Intercontinental Exchange, so the US dollar is the pricing mechanism for the international market. However, the cost of production in Brazil is a function of the exchange rate between the Brazilian real and the US dollar. Recently, the US slapped tariffs on Brazilian exports of steel and aluminum. President Trump took action accusing Brazil if devaluing its currency to gain an unfair advantage when it comes to trade.

The most direct route for a risk position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. The iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product (JO) does an excellent job replicating the price action in the coffee futures market.

A new peak in the Arabica futures market

Before the end of last week, the upside target in the Arabica coffee futures market was at the October 2018 high at $1.2550 per pound. In September 2018, the price of coffee fell to a low at 92.20 per pound, and one month later, it had recovered to the $1.2550 level, where it ran out of upside steam.

Source: CQG

The daily chart of active month March ICE coffee futures highlights, after trading to a low at 95.80 on October 16 and 17, the price of coffee moved higher to its most recent peak at $1.3685 per pound on Wednesday, December 11. Coffee rose 42.8% over the period. On December 9, coffee put in a bullish reversal on the daily chart. Coffee rose above the critical level of technical resistance at the October 2018 $1.2550 high. The short-term chart has risen to an overbought condition, which increases the risk of a long position in the coffee market. However, the longer-term picture suggests that coffee could have more room to run on the upside.

Source: CQG

The quarterly chart shows that price momentum in the coffee market crossed to the upside in oversold territory. At the same time, relative strength at just under 57 is close to a neutral condition. The next significant upside target in the coffee market is the November 2016 high at $1.76 per pound from a long-term perspective.

Demand is rising

The demand side of the fundamental equation in all commodities is an ever-expanding factor. Requirements for coffee, other food products, and all raw materials are a function of the global population and wealth.

At the turn of this century, approximately six billion people inhabited the earth.

Source: Population Clock

According to the US Census Bureau, on December 9, there were more than 7.616 people on our planet, an increase of over 26.9% over the past two decades. A significant percentage of people consume coffee. Moreover, the growth in wealth in China has altered dietary habits. Starbucks opened over 5,000 stores in the world's most populous nation and more throughout Asia. As people shift from drinking tea to coffee, the demand for the soft commodity has been on an upward trajectory.

Brazilian output in an off-year

Coffee is an agricultural commodity, which means that the weather conditions, crop diseases, and production factors determine the size of the crop of beans each year.

One of the reasons why the price of coffee has moved higher has been that the 2019/2020 crop year in Brazil is an off-year for output. Brazil is the leading producer of Arabica beans, and lower production from the South American nation with the ever-growing demand is a prescription for higher prices. The International Coffee Organization has expressed concerns that the coffee market could be slipping into a deficit where demand outstrips supplies over the coming months. The potential for a deficit has lifted the price of coffee to its highest price since early 2018 on the continuous ICE futures contract on December 11.

The real could be bouncing

Brazil is the world's leading producer of Arabica coffee beans. The ICE futures contract uses the US dollar as the pricing mechanism for the soft commodity. Therefore, the local production costs are highly sensitive to the level of the Brazilian real versus the US dollar. A weak real tends to weigh on the price of the beans, while a rising Brazilian currency against the dollar is a supportive factor for the price of coffee.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart for the real-dollar currency pair shows that it declined from a high at $0.65095 in 2011 to a low at $0.23040 in late 2015. While the foreign exchange rate has not dipped below the 2015 bottom, it remains not far above at $0.2429 on December 11. The weak Brazilian real has weighed on the price of coffee futures over the recent years.

Last week, US President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on steel and aluminum exports from Brazil and Argentina to the US, citing the weak currency levels. The President objects to the South American nation's devaluation of their foreign exchange instruments as a tool to increase exports and create an advantage to other world producers. The tariffs could create an environment where Brazil allows its currency to rise, which would be a bullish factor for the price of coffee. From a technical perspective, the currency pair displays that it is in oversold territory and could be ripe for a correction to the upside. The combination of an off-year for production, rising demand for coffee, and the potential for a recovery in the Brazilian real versus the US dollar currency pair could create a potent bullish cocktail for the price of coffee futures.

JO is an alternative to futures

The most direct route for a risk-position in the coffee market is via the futures and futures options that trade on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the highly leveraged world of the futures exchange, but wish to participate in the percolating coffee market, the iPath Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return ETN product provides an alternative. The fund summary for JO states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Coffee Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the index components) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills. Source: Yahoo Finance

JO has net assets of $66.9 million, trades an average of 70,901 shares each day, and charges a 0.45% expense ratio. The price of March futures rose by 42.8% from October through the December 11 high.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, JO moved from $30.68 to $43.30 per share or 41.1%. JO did an excellent job tracking the price action in the nearby futures contract.

Coffee has been making higher lows and higher highs since October and that pattern has been in place since the April multiyear low at 86.35 cents per pound. Keep an eye on the level of the Brazilian real over the coming weeks; it could be the factor that lights the bullish fuse that might carry the price of coffee higher for a challenge of the 2016 peak at $1.76 per pound.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.