Illinois Tool Works Is Worth About $140

Over the past twelve months, the shares of Illinois Tool Works (ITW) are up about 38%, and this has put the company on my radar. I decided to look in on this so-called "dividend aristocrat" to see if the company is still a good buy. I'll leap right to the point. It's not. The shares are overpriced, and I think investors would be wise to avoid at these levels. That said, there's obviously value here and I think there's a profitable alternative to buying at these (elevated) levels. I think selling put options on this name at these levels creates a "win-win" trade for investors. I'll go through my reasoning below by looking at the financial history here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the business. Given that I think long-term returns are largely a function of the price paid for future cash flows, this is a dangerous stock to simply buy at these levels.

Financial Snapshot

I think Illinois Tool Works is an excellent example of a company that has a demonstrated capacity to squeeze ever more juice out the same lemon. For example, in spite of the fact that revenue has basically flatlined over the past five years (up at a meager CAGR of .4%), operating income has grown at a CAGR of 4.4%, and earnings per share have grown at a CAGR of 10.2% on the back of a generous buyback program. More on that below.

As I've said many times on this forum and elsewhere, judging management leadership abilities, etc. is above my paygrade. For that reason, I prefer to judge them based solely on their actions, and on that basis, Illinois Tool Works' management is nearly unmatched in my view. In particular, over the past five years, the company has returned just over $17.3 billion to shareholders in the form of stock buybacks and ever growing dividend payments.

When we look at the first nine months of 2019 relative to the same period a year ago, I see some risk. In spite of the fact that revenue, operating income, and net income are down 4.9%, 5.36%, and 3.9% respectively, dividend payments are up just under 20% from the year ago period. This obviously isn't sustainable. Given that the dividend is one of the largest attractants here, I think this presents investors with a risk. The payout ratio remains sustainable at a shade under 55%, a rate last seen in 2017. If it rises above that level, I'll demand a higher return (i.e. lower ratio) from the company.

Although the level of debt has increased over the past nine months, I'm actually not worried about the capital structure here for a few reasons. First, the company has cash on hand worth about 24% of the long-term debt here. Second, fully 61% of the debt is due after 2024, suggesting that there's no imminent threat of a solvency crisis. Finally, the interest expense is very well covered here, suggesting that the level of debt isn't egregious relative to the earnings power of the enterprise.

Source: Company filings. Please note that EPS for 2014 excludes discontinued items for ease of comparison. Including discontinued items would drive 2014 EPS to $7.28

The Stock

I'll start my analysis of the stock itself with apologies to regular readers. There are only so many different ways someone like me can phrase the same idea, so this may sound repetitive. Like many ideas that get repeated frequently, though, it's an important one. Investing is about much more than simply buying a company that's growing its cash flows. At least as important is the need to not overpay for those future cash flows, so valuation matters a great deal in my view.

I use a few methods to describe whether valuations are reasonable or stretched, and these range from the simple to the more complex. I first look at the ratio between price and some measure of economic value (earnings, free cash and the like). The following graphic describes that relationship here. Although the shares have quite recently been much more expensive on a price to earnings basis, they're still trading above their long-term averages.

In addition, I try to unpack the market's current assumptions about growth by using stock price itself. I do this by employing the methodology outlined by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." This methodology involves using a standard finance formula (and the magic of algebra) to isolate the "g" (growth) variable to unpack what the market must be assuming about perpetual growth of a given business. At the moment, the market is assuming a long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate here of just over 6%. I consider this a bit rich for a company whose revenue has flatlined over the past several years.

Options to the Rescue

Although I'm not willing to buy the shares at these levels doesn't mean I think they're worthless. I would be very happy to buy Illinois Tool Works at $140. This presents a problem, because I doubt anyone would sell them to me at that price when they're trading at a price just under 20% more than that. I can wait for shares to drop in price, which I would find interminably dull, or I can sell put options with a strike of $140. These would generate some premium today, which isn't terrible. If the shares drop to that level, I'll be obliged to buy, which, as I wrote above, I'm willing to do.

In particular, my preferred put option to sell at the moment is the June ITW with a strike of $140. These are currently bid-asked at $2.40-$2.60, having last traded hands at $2.60. I like the idea of selling these because it creates for investors a win-win trade. If the shares flatline or continue to rise, the investor simply pockets the premium. If the shares drop, the investor is obliged to buy at a price where the dividend yield here jumps to 3.05%. I consider that to be a win also.

Conclusion

I consider Illinois Tool Works to be a fine company with a great management team. The revenue and net income are somewhat volatile, and stock investors should be comfortable with that variability. If an investor isn't comfortable with somewhat choppy performance, they probably shouldn't buy stocks in the first place. The problem here is the valuation. Given that long-term returns are largely a function of the price paid, I think investors would be wise to avoid simply buying the shares at these levels. Much more interesting in my view is the put option trade described above. I prefer this to simply buying shares because it presents investors with a sort of win-win trade. If the shares continue to rise in price or flatline, the investor wins by pocketing premiums. If the shares drop in price, the investor will be obliged to buy, but they will do so at a price that has a much greater chance of producing great long-term returns from this so-called dividend "aristocrat."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'll be selling 5 of the puts mentioned in this article the week of Dec 9