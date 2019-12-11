United-Guardian: Micro-Cap Innovator, Heavy Insider Ownership, Growing 5.6% Dividend

While the stock currently yields 5.6%, I give the price and starting yield at which I would view UG shares as a Buy.

The company has no long-term debt, which affords it the luxury of paying out substantially all of earnings as dividends each year.

Investment Thesis

United-Guardian, Inc. (UG) is an innovative developer and manufacturer of products in the medical (primarily device-makers), pharmaceutical, personal care (cosmetics), and industrial spaces. Many of its product formulations are proprietary (with UG holding 32 patents as of the end of 2018), which suppresses competition in the highly competitive fields in which UG sells its products. The primary product line for which UG is known is LUBRAJEL (two-thirds of sales), a lubricant with a variety of different uses. Another quarter of sales derives from Renacidin Irrigation Solution, a product associated with urinary catheters.

However, UG derives over 50% of its operating income from international markets and has been hurt by the trade war with China (especially cosmetics). In the most recently quarterly report, CEO Ken Globus writes,

Over the past few years, China has become an important market for us, so the slowdown in the Chinese economy, which is partly the result of the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, has impacted many U.S. companies doing business in China, including ours.

Despite working with its partner that sells cosmetic products in China on keeping price competitive, other Asian providers are able to undercut UG. Even if the American product is higher quality, the (retaliatory) tariffs are ensuring continued headwinds for UG's growth. As long as this trade war persists without a tariff-lifting deal, UG's sales growth should remain muted.

Therefore, investors should be careful not to overpay for this admittedly high-quality dividend growth stock. Below, I give my opinion of a good target entry price for UG.

Long-Term Performance

When looking at the long-term chart of revenue and EPS growth, there are two distinct periods: before the 2015-2016 slowdown and after it. Revenue fell sharply during the 2016 economic slowdown, but even after it bounced back in 2017, it began falling again after tariffs were introduced in 2018.

Prior to the late 2015 drop, revenue grew at an average annual rate of 4.8% from 1999 to 2015, while diluted EPS grew at an incredible 19.9% per year during the same period. This year, YTD sales of medical lubricants grew 25% YoY, even as sales in China have fallen sharply. Net sales are only down about 9.1% this year so far, which isn't terrible all things considered.

Unfortunately, as total revenue dropped, so also did UG's R&D budget -- by nearly half.

The company is focused on developing new products with a lower budget, especially concentrating on products in its core competency of lubricants and moisturizers. UG has "a number of new products under development" which should add to sales growth in the next few years.

One very impressive aspect of the company is its balance sheet strength. UG has zero long-term debt and short-term debt of only 1% of assets. This gives the company a huge amount of flexibility, along with the ability (which it exercises) to pay out substantially all of its earnings each year.

One more thing I like about the company is its huge amount of insider ownership -- over 35% of market cap. President, CEO & Chairman of the Board Ken Globus personally owns $26.45 million (29%) of the company. This represents significant alignment of interests between shareholders and management.

Valuation

Putting all valuation metrics together, we find that UG's stock is slightly overvalued right now, largely due to the weaker performance this year. Let's start with price-to-sales.

The midpoint of UG's highest highs and lowest lows is 6.25x sales. That means the current 7x sales multiple makes the stock slightly overvalued.

Since 2012, the P/E has ranged from 16x to (let's say) 28x, with a midpoint of 22x. Again, we find the current 23x P/E slightly overvalued.

Lastly, assuming a lower bound of 10x and upper bound of 28x free cash flow, the midpoint of 19x FCF is slightly lower than the current price of ~20x FCF. Again, slight overvaluation.

Lastly, we can look at UG's dividend yield compared to the past full cycle. The current ~5.6% is around the average, though it's clear that a 6% yield is more than achievable for investors looking to start a position.

Assuming UG maintains its dividend at $1.10 per share next year, buying in at $18.35 per share would render a 6% starting yield. Assuming a very doable 4% average annual dividend growth rate over the next ten years (compared to ~7%/year over the previous ten), the 6% starting yield would render an 8.88% yield-on-cost after 10 years.

The Unique Dividend Policy

UG has brought in EPS of $0.73 in the first three quarters of 2019, while total dividends paid out comes to $1.10 per share as of December 10th. Even with Q4 earnings, net income almost certainly won't cover the dividend this year. The dividend above earnings may seem problematic, but it was still covered by the company's significant cash holdings, which have increased in 2019 due to gains on the sale of securities. (UG has historically maintained a securities portfolio that has acted as an extra source of income and liquidity.)

Here's what Ken Globus had to say about the dividend in the Q3 Earnings Report:

While the Board is still anticipating that this year’s net income will be lower than last year’s, with our strong cash position, as well as our belief that we will be able to increase earnings next year, the Board concluded that it would be in the best interests of the company and its stockholders to make this cash distribution at this time.

Historically, UG has maintained a very shareholder-friendly dividend policy, paying out substantially all of its earnings each year as dividends along with special dividends when possible. It generally ignores share buybacks, which I like as it results in increased focus on dividends.

Notice, however, that the dividend payout tends to stay flat during recessions, along with earnings. The Great Recession hardly hurt UG's core business at all (though sales were dinged worse than earnings). Dividends are lowered when the business is struggling, but the overall preference of dividends for shareholder returns assures that they will mirror the growth of the company over the long run.

Volume Warning

As a micro-cap stock, trading volume of UG is very light, averaging only several thousand shares per day. That means that the bid-ask spread is fairly wide and market orders could result in a price much higher than one expects. As such, limit orders are imperative. Personally, I would like to set a limit order for a full (albeit small) position around a 6% starting yield.

