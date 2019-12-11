IPG Photonics Struggling To Offset Weaker End-Market Demand And Stronger Competition

Regaining share in the core 3kW-20kW market will be tough, but IPG's R&D capabilities are considerable and there are higher-value opportunities IPG can target that its Chinese competitors cannot.

One of the most perilous times in a company’s publicly-traded life cycle is when it transitions from being a differentiated break-out growth story to a more “regular” type of company with more competition and less capacity for differentiation. Often there are many investors who are unable (or unwilling) to see the change and they’ll respond to any sell-offs or criticism with “just buy it and don’t worry”.

I’ve heard exactly that in response to past articles on IPG Photonics (IPGP) highlighting the increased competition the company is facing and the challenges in finding new markets where the company can really stand out with its technology (and garner premium pricing). And yet, the shares are down about 20% from my last update (where I suggested the valuation was too high), and estimates are quite a bit lower now as well.

I don’t hate IPG, and the valuation is a lot more reasonable now, but those core challenges with rising competition and more difficult differentiation remain in place. While there is still a long runway for laser adoption in a range of markets (including core welding/cutting), more and more of that opportunity is going to go to lower-priced rivals in China. Still, I like the company’s leadership in areas like high peak power lasers and its opportunities in markets like sensors, instrumentation, defense, and medical technology, and I think these shares are worth another look now.

Weak Revenue And Weak Margins

Although IPG once generated mid-50%’s gross margins on less than $200M in quarterly revenue, those days are long past and the company needs almost twice as much revenue to keep gross margins above 50%. With revenue down another 8% in the third quarter to $329M on weak high-power laser sales, gross margins have skidded into the mid-40%’s, falling more than eight points year over year to 46.4% and toward decade lows. Weak pricing and deleverage did most of the damage, but IPG may not see 50%-plus gross margins again until 2021.

IPG’s revenue has been weakening for a year now, hurt by very weak demand for laser-equipped machine tools and laser welding systems. Making matters worse, Chinese rivals like Raycus and Maxphotonics continue to price themselves aggressively relative to IPG (a roughly 20% to 30% discount on average) and are increasingly moving into more sophisticated laser products (30kW-plus). At the same time, a host of tier-2 companies are jumping into the 3kW-6kW market that makes up a big part of the core addressable market. With that increased competition and weak demand across many Chinese end-markets, high-power laser prices have fallen about 10% year-to-date in China.

By and large, many customers still prefer IPG lasers, and Han’s Laser still largely uses IPG lasers for higher-end applications and its internal needs, but even Han’s is making increasing use of in-house laser heads for high power lasers and is likewise increasingly open to giving local suppliers a try. While Chinese laser companies haven’t really gained any traction in the U.S., they are gaining footholds in other markets like South Korea and Europe, and that’s a longer-term threat for IPG.

It is all but certain that 2019 will be only the second year in 15 years where IPG sees a year-over-year decline in revenue. Expectations for 2019 revenue have fallen about 17% from this time last year, and management revised guidance significantly lower with third quarter earnings. Underlining the weakness, management is launching a cost reduction effort (targeting $30M/year in savings) that includes significant headcount reductions and facility consolidation – not something you undertake if you think you’re just going through a little rough patch. I’d also note that Lincoln Electric (LECO), a major player in the welding market (including automated welding systems that incorporate IPG lasers), is battening down the hatches with respect to its cost structure and headcount.

Where Can IPG Look To Grow?

I think IPG is going to find it increasing challenging to compete with Han’s, Raycus, Maxphotonics, and other Chinese laser companies in the core 3kW-20kW market. There’s still a lot of untapped business in that market, including emerging opportunities in EV battery production/assembly and growing adoption of automation in industrial segments outside of autos, but it’s tough to compete with rivals that are willing and able to charge substantially less. While this is the case primarily in China, I don’t see a big surge in manufacturing operations returning to the U.S., and I’m concerned about the early signs of Chinese laser companies penetrating the European market.

With more challenging circumstances in core markets like welding, cutting, and marking, IPG is going to have to rely on its ability to innovate, creating new products and new market opportunities. New offerings like the high peak power lasers (which cut faster and cleaner) will certainly help, and I think the company’s differentiated capabilities are well-suited for more demanding markets like medical and sensors. Beyond that, there are opportunities in aerospace (where laser penetration is lower than you’d think), micro-processing, and displays. Likewise, while the market for ultra-high-power lasers is limited (it’s tough to get Death Star plans through committee), IPG did announce two orders for 100kW-plus lasers meant for research applications, and these lasers carry hefty price tags (about $3 million) and it will be some time before Chinese rivals can compete at that level.

The Outlook

I believe IPG still has some double-digit growth years ahead of it, several in fact, and despite the challenging 2019, I’m still reasonably confident that IPG can produce mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth over the long term. I’m still concerned about margins and whether IPG can strike a balance of ongoing R&D reinvestment, sufficient SG&A spending to support revenue growth, and strong operating margins. I do still believe that high-30%’s margins are possible, but it’s going to take some time to get back there and IPG may well have to make some hard choices between supporting growth or supporting margins.

My estimates still support a long-term FCF growth rate in the low double-digits, and although the weaker near-term results take a bite out of my DCF-based fair value, I do believe the shares are now priced for a high single-digit return that is more appealing relative to the operating risks. The shares aren’t as appealing now on a margin-driven EV/EBITDA basis, but a faster margin recovery could support a more significant re-rating in 2020 or 2021.

The Bottom Line

With the shares well off their highs, I’m more interested in the risk/reward trade-off they offer. I don’t believe IPG is going to see any let up in competition, but I do have confidence that the company’s internal R&D and diode production capabilities will still support the business and I believe there are enough market opportunities out there to support healthy revenue growth. I am concerned about the possibility that IPG’s business (and expectations) haven’t bottomed yet, but that’s a risk I’m more willing to take below $140.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.