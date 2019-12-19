REITs Vs. REIT CEFs Vs. REIT ETFs

Finally, we discuss our "Landlord" approach to REIT investing and how we seek to outperform benchmarks.

We provide an analysis of pros and cons to different REITs and REIT funds.

REIT investments themselves also can take on several different forms.

Today REITs have grown in popularity to the point where U.S. REITs as a body own an enormous amount of real estate assets (over $3 trillion in gross assets). Furthermore, they come in all shapes and sizes, ranging in size from a few million dollars’ worth of assets to large portfolios with tens of billions of dollars’ worth of world class assets.

With so many different REITs and REIT funds to choose from, it can be very difficult to select the right strategy that suits your investment needs. In this article we will give investors a complete overview of all REIT investment options including private and public REITs, REIT ETFs, and REIT CEFs. We conclude by discussing our favorite approach to REIT investing.

Private vs. Public REITs

Publicly-traded REITs are the most common form of REIT investing. These instruments are essentially just like any other common stock traded on the public exchanges in that you can buy and sell shares with the click of a mouse on all the major online brokerages. Privately-traded REITs are similar to their publicly traded counterparts in that they are identical in their corporate status and similar if not the same in their structure. However, their shares do not trade on the public exchanges and, as a result, offer investors considerably less liquidity.

The pros of publicly-traded REITs include:

(1) Strong growth characteristics: Thanks to their access to public capital markets. As a result, they can much more easily raise large sums of capital by issuing shares than can privately-traded REITs which must rely much more heavily on marketing and third-party broker-dealers to generate new investor capital. Provided that management is prudent and issues these publicly-traded shares at a lower cost than they can be recycled at, existing shareholders benefit from a virtually unlimited ceiling on the arbitrage benefits of capital issuance and recycling that are enjoyed by publicly-traded REITs. In many cases, this can add several percentage points per year to long-term total returns.

(2) Cost efficiency: Relative to privately-traded REITs. This is because privately-traded REITs almost are always created by a sponsor with the intent to generate fees. In contrast, many publicly-traded REITs (at least, internally managed ones) own their management who simply work for the shareholders as employees. As a result, the conflicts of interest are mitigated, incentives are aligned, and costly fees to the sponsor are avoided. Given that many privately-traded REITs employ ~50% leverage and typically charge a 1.5% sponsor fee on assets under management, this can lead to a 3% drag on total returns in private REITs as opposed to a much lower administrative overhead cost on many publicly-traded, internally-managed REITs. The overhead as a percentage of assets and shareholder equity is further reduced by the enhanced growth structure enjoyed by publicly-traded REITs as this serves to generate more rapid achievement of economies of scale and spreads out management salaries and expenses over a broader amount of real estate assets.

(3) Reduced risk: Due to typically enjoying greater liquidity, diversification, public visibility and accountability, asset quality, and balance sheet strength. While certainly not every publicly-traded REIT enjoys proper diversification, quality and honest management, the way they are structured relative to privately-traded REITs certainly encourages these traits.

How does this work? Well, publicly-traded REITs can be traded instantly with the click of a mouse with very low transaction costs whereas private real estate portfolios may often take years to fully divest. In the process, hefty fees are often charged due to legal, inspection, and advertising requirements, not to mention brokerage and insurance fees.

Additionally, publicly-traded REITs, with their tendency to hold much larger portfolios, enjoy greater cash flow stability thanks to diversification across many assets. Furthermore, with the dozens of analysts that scrutinize each quarterly report and grill management teams four plus times a year on quarterly earnings calls and investor presentations, publicly-traded REITs are kept under a microscope, thereby placing extremely strong pressure on management to maintain their fiduciary responsibility to maximize shareholder value and behave in an ethical manner. While no system is perfect at preventing ethical or financial shortcomings, the incentives are certainly much stronger in the publicly-traded REIT format than in a privately-traded REIT.

Finally, publicly-traded REITs often take on less risk over the course of full economic cycles due to their more prudent use of leverage. Many publicly-traded REITs use only 30% leverage on a loan-to-value basis whereas private REITs sometimes use up to 80% loan-to-value leverage.

(4) Higher returns: As may come as no surprise at this point. Publicly-traded REITs have a history of considerably outperforming private real estate funds and REITs. According to an extensive study conducted by Cambridge Associates, REITs have outperformed private equity funds by nearly 4% per year for the last 25 years:

Using other data source and a slightly different time period, EPRA comes to the same conclusion, with REITs outperforming private real estate by up to 6% per year depending on the underlying strategy (Core, Core+, Value-add, Opportunistic).

If there's one downside to publicly-traded REIT investing, it's that publicly-traded REIT shares often experience wild gyrations in price. This can often rattle inexperienced investors, causing them to panic and sell their shares too soon during market declines, leading to long-term underperformance if not outright losses on invested dollars.

Meanwhile, privately-traded REITs are not typically quoted every day or every week, and rarely even on a monthly basis. As a result, investors are blind to the wild changes in investor sentiment and are much more likely to hold on to their shares through periods of market turmoil, even if their underlying real estate holdings are no better off than those in publicly-traded REITs. Therefore, before investors decide that since publicly- traded REITs enjoy so many advantages to privately-traded REITs, they need to be sure that their mental conditioning is sound enough to be able to hold through market volatility.

Exchange Traded Funds

Another form of REIT investment is the exchange traded fund. Exchange traded funds are open-ended funds (meaning that new shares are issued every time a new investment is made into the fund and shares are eliminated every time an investor sells their shares) that often follow a low-cost, rules-based, passive approach to investing in which a fund purchases a diversified basket of REIT shares and manages the portfolio on behalf of investors.

While in the past the only way to invest in publicly-traded REITs was by purchasing individual REIT securities. That changed with the introduction of the mutual fund and later the exchange-traded fund. These offerings are financial products where retail investors purchase units of the fund and the money is professionally managed by an expert investment manager, according to a fixed set of rules and/or a list of securities (i.e., an “index”). Passive investing has come out of the latter of these instruments, as it's the practice of putting your funds into a broadly-diversified ETF that often tracks a particular market index minus (typically very low) fees. It's called “passive” investing as opposed to “active” investing because there's no decision making or trading being done to reconfigure the portfolio other than to continue mirroring its target index as accurately as possible.

The reason that an increasing number of investors choose this approach is because:

It provides instant wide diversification. This is helpful for investors with small portfolios, as they can get the necessary diversification from owning multiple REITs without wasting money on many brokerage commission fees.

It has a low time commitment. Once purchased, investors can "sit and forget" about their ETF. No additional research is required, since the fund is being managed by a team of investment professionals.

It's almost always cheaper than investing in mutual fund counterparts. There are several REIT ETFs that have very low annual expense ratios (0.5% or lower). Most REIT mutual funds would have a fee of 1% or more (which amounts of $1,000 of annual fees on a $100,000 portfolio). For example, some of today’s most popular REIT ETFs, Vanguard (VNQ) and iShares (IYR), have expense ratios of just 0.12% and 0.43%, respectively.

Because of the combination of these three qualities, ETFs are widely perceived as generating comparable, if not superior, risk-adjusted returns relative to active investing strategies despite requiring much less time, effort, and expertise.

Closed-Ended Funds

Closed-ended funds (CEFs) are another way that investors can gain access to REITs. CEFs can be useful vehicles for investors for several reasons:

They offer active exposure to REITs. While index ETFs like VNQ offer similar diversity and convenience at lower cost, CEFs do provide active management, which could potentially lead to outperformance over the long run if the active manager is adequately skilled.

They offer leveraged exposure to REITs. As both leveraged CEFs (RMR (RIF) and Cohen & Steers (RQI)) show in the chart below, this use of leverage can lead to significant outperformance relative to an unleveraged ETF (such as Vanguard’s (VNQ)) during a bull market.

They offer potentially higher yields thanks to leverage and active management. This makes them attractive options for income investors.

However, a con is that over the course of a full economic cycle the leverage cuts both ways, often leading to negligible impact if not material underperformance when not managed correctly. Additionally, investors need to be mindful of management fees as well as how its share issuance practices can dilute shareholders if done at discounts to NAV.

REITs vs. REIT ETFs vs. REIT CEFs – Our Preferred Option

We invest in individual publicly-traded REITs because we believe that they will provide better risk-adjusted returns than private REITs, ETFs and CEFs in the long run.

Private REITs are illiquid, have high fees, often conflicted, riskier, and have historically generated poor results.

REIT ETFs force you to own it all, the good and the bad. Fees are low, but so is the yield. Most investments are in large-cap REITs that are richly valued today.

REIT CEFs charge high fees, use excessive leverage, and lack the flexibility to act opportunistically due to their large size.

The “Landlord Way” to REIT Investing

Before we move on to present our approach, we want to make it clear that it's not suitable for everyone. We have access to superior resources, do this full time and have access to management teams because we represent more than 1,200 REIT investors at High Yield Landlord.

Now that this disclosure is out of the way, this is what we do to target better investment results:

Overweight Small-Cap REITs: The average valuation is just 12x FFO, and by being selective, it's not unreasonable to find quality small caps valued at just around 10x cash flow. This massive discount relative to large caps gives us a head start over VNQ.

Focus on Quality Sectors: Rather than blindly invest in retail, office and hotels, we are more strategic and favor sectors with more resilient fundamentals.

Avoid Bad Apples: We recognize that "not all REITs are created equal." We skip the bad apples that cannot be trusted due poor track records and significant conflicts of interests.

Buy Below NAV: We avoid overpaying for REITs by paying close attention to NAV. Many large caps such Realty Income (O) trade at up to 50% premiums to NAV, and we expect such lofty valuations to result in disappointing long-term results. We follow a value-approach and seek to buy at share prices that are below estimated NAV.

High Yield Now: We recognize that real estate is an income-driven investment first. We are NOT happy with a 3%-4% dividend yield and target a sustainable 7-8% dividend yield to generate high income while we wait for appreciation.

Example of Ideal REIT for Outperformance

Back in May 2017, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) traded at an estimated ~30% discount to NAV and a nearly 10% dividend yield. In hindsight, this was a fantastic opportunity for active REIT investors:

It's not a widely followed large cap. It owns alpha-rich specialty assets. It traded at a hefty discount to NAV despite strong qualities.

Since presenting our thesis on Seeking Alpha, SRC has returned 77% in just two years - close to 4x more than the VNQ ETF.

It's by targeting this type of situations that we aim to outperform the VNQ ETF. SRC was our largest position then and remains a sizable holding to this day.

Our Core Portfolio currently has a 7.75% dividend yield with a comparable 69% payout ratio despite a yield that's almost double the index. Beyond the dividends, the core holdings are trading substantially below intrinsic value at just 9.5x FFO - providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential (REITs trade on average at over 18x FFO).

In this sense, our alpha is expected to come from many different angles (higher yield, deeper value, better sectorial composition, strong managements, etc…).

Note that other active REIT investors have been implementing similar strategies for decades with great success. The annual outperformance after fees has been 100-200 basis points per year on average, with the best investors reaching up to 22% per year compared to "just" ~10% for indexes:

But most importantly to us, we generate high income while we wait. It gives us the feeling of being a "Landlord" collecting rent checks, rather than a stock market trader who speculates on appreciation. ETFs and their low yields do not satisfy the needs of retirees and other income-driven investors.

