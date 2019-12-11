Silver Weekly: Take Advantage Of The Risk Asymmetry In SIVR

Our year-end target for SIVR is at $18.50 per share.

Investment thesis

Welcome to Orchid’s Silver weekly report, in which we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR is undermined by the marked complacency among investors, who are willing to overlook the deep uncertainty of the macro picture. As a result, safe-haven demand is contracting and SIVR is under pressure.

Having said that, we believe that the fact that the market is not prepared for a re-escalation of US-China trade tensions in case of a no trade deal ahead of the December 15 deadline is bullish for safe-haven assets. This creates a risk asymmetry for silver, which we like to take advantage of. In case of a US-China trade deal, risk assets are unlikely to move markedly higher (because this is already priced in) so safe-haven demand is unlikely to contract meaningfully. But in case of a no trade deal, a re-escalation of tensions would most likely trigger an abrupt sell-off in risk assets, thereby triggering a sharp increase in safe-haven demand, which should push SIVR higher.

We maintain our bullish near-term view for SIVR, with a year-end target is at $18.50 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators cut their net long position in Comex silver for the first time in three weeks over November 26-December 3. This was primarily driven by long liquidation (257 tonnes) and further reinforced by fresh selling (98 tonnes), as can be seen in the table above. The Comex silver spot price edged 0.5% higher over the same period.

In contrast with gold for which the speculative positioning is overstretched on the long side, silver’s spec positioning is neutral, as our chart below illustrates.

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Because silver prices have behaved increasingly like gold prices since the start of the second half of 2019 (silver now behaves as a safe-haven rather than an industrial metal), we expect hedge funds to raise more markedly their net long exposure to Comex silver should a risk-off episode occur. This should result in a solid increase in monetary demand for the precious metal.

Implications for SIVR: We believe that there is lot of room for speculative buying in favor of silver in the near term. This should push silver spot prices higher, which in turn will be positive for SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors liquidated their holdings for a fourth straight week last week, to the tune of 101 tonnes. This raised the monthly pace of silver ETF selling to 530 tonnes.

However, we stress that ETF investors remain strong buyers of silver in the year to date, to the tune of 2,150 tonnes – a 11% increase in silver ETF holdings.

Because silver behaves like a safe-haven, it is not surprising to see some ETF liquidation considering the outflows from gold ETFs over the past week.

At this juncture, investors prefer risk assets, holding a too optimistic view on economic growth and US-China trade relations. However, the looming December 15 deadline (when the US government is due to implement on a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports) could shift investor sentiment abruptly and negatively in case of a no partial trade deal between the two countries.

In this scenario, we would expect strong inflows into silver ETFs.

Implications for SIVR: Heightened trade uncertainty comes in strike contrast with the overly bullish sentiment toward equities, pointing to marked investor complacency. Given the elevated risk of re-escalation of US-China trade tensions, we believe that ETF inflows could resume by year-end, which will be positive for silver spot prices and therefore SIVR.

Technical view (monthly)

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

Although the monthly technical picture of silver looks relatively less bullish than that of gold, we believe that we are still dealing with a long-term uptrend in silver after the positive monthly cross of MACD since earlier this year.

Silver is above its 20 monthly moving average, pointing to a positive near-term sentiment.

Silver has also made higher lows since 2016, confirming the presence of a long-term uptrend.

In this context, we think that the recent pullback in silver from its September high is temporary and higher highs will be made in the months ahead.

Implications for SIVR: The long-term positive technical view of silver suggests that silver spot prices should move higher in the months ahead, which in turn will be positive for SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

In the current regime, silver trades like a safe-haven. As a safe-haven, silver prices have been undermined by investor complacency, as investors have preferred to buy risk assets rather than risk protections. As a result, SIVR has moved lower, defying our bullish expectations.

However, we continue to believe that the risk-reward for SIVR is on the upside considering that 1)the risk of re-escalation of US-China trade tensions (not priced in by the market) is elevated and 2)silver’s spec positioning suggests plenty of room for long accumulation.

In this context, we remain bullish on SIVR for the rest of the year and in 2020.

Our year-end target for SIVR is at $18.50 per share.

