Netflix: Testing The Limits Of Scaling Streaming Content

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has provided tremendous returns for its investors, with the overall top performance for the last decade, and has become the leader in the streaming media space as well as the broader entertainment space with hit shows like The Crown, Black Mirror, and Stranger Things and its recent success with the movie, The Irishman. NFLX growth has been spectacular over the past five years as seen in the chart below:

Source: Netflix Investor Relations data, Yahoo Finance, author analysis

One of the interesting notes is that the P/E multiple should be compressing now as the stock price is growing more slowly than the net income. Some, myself included, would view this as a positive development, given that NFLX is trading at a P/E level of 91x based on a 2020 EPS estimate of $3.36.

How scalable is Netflix?

NFLX appears to have a highly scalable business model and requires very few physical assets as its DVD business has been winding down over the years. In fact, its growth of net PP&E is very low compared to overall revenue growth, and this shows enormous scale. However, NFLX has shifted away from a physical asset-based business with DVDs to provide streaming content, which still requires some infrastructure. It has racked up tremendous growth in both its domestic market and overseas as shown in the graph of memberships below:

Source: Netflix Investor Relations data, author analysis

However, a deeper look at is financials suggests that NFLX is having trouble creating a truly scalable business with significant benefits. In fact, NFLX has to deploy more assets today to drive its revenue than in the past and development of these assets incurs significant liabilities.

Source: Netflix Investor Relations data, author analysis

If you go back to 2011, these metrics were both substantially higher than they are today. The one positive point is that the operating profit is starting the trend back up again. Furthermore, NFLX is no longer generating positive operating cash flow as it funds development and acquisition of streaming content.

Source: Netflix Investor Relations data, author analysis

NFLX has already tapped some of its larger markets where it can readily leverage English language content. To driver further international growth, it will need to continue to develop content for a wider range, but potentially smaller audiences. For example, Netflix is targeting India with an expected $420 million of content development. However, there are 30 different services, and the price point needs to be extremely low to sign up a meaningful number of subscribers. Furthermore, India is not just a single monolithic market; rather, it leads the world in diversity with films often targeting 35 languages. Furthermore, there are nine languages each with over 50 million speakers. While some English language programming can be leveraged into other markets, this remains a large task.

NFLX incremental liabilities to incremental customers continue to grow

This continued need to develop content for a wider range of markets has driven NFLX's liabilities higher. In fact, liabilities per customer continue to increase, which is ultimately an unsustainable trend.

Source: Netflix Investor Relations data, author analysis

Furthermore, these liabilities do not include significant off sheet liabilities

Some of NFLX's streaming content liabilities are not yet reflected on the balance sheet. This creates an artificially low number from the previous analysis. These liabilities reflect content that is being developed but has not yet qualified for recognition as a streaming asset. However, the off-balance sheet liabilities now total $10.8 billion as of the end of September. Including these liabilities on the balance sheet would expand it from $30.9 billion to over $40 billion.

Source: NFLX SEC Filings, author calculations

Increasing competition creates additional pressures for reversing this trend

Emergence of Disney+ from The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) (which also has a controlling stake in Hulu) and other services is creating fierce competition for people's screen time. Furthermore, as noted in The Economist: "Since 2010 just three groups - WarnerMedia, Disney, and Netflix - have ploughed a total of $250bn into programming" (Source: The Economist, November 16th, 2019, Edition). While CEO Reed Hastings might claim that NFLX's only competition is sleep, the reality is that consumers have a wider array of entertainment options than ever. In addition to Alphabet's YouTube, Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Prime Video, and AT&T Corp. (NYSE:T) HBO Go, there are a range of start-ups from Quibi, founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman and yet to launch, to VuClip, a start-up targeting emerging markets. All of these competitors create pressure on NFLX and create additional options for its potential customers, who all have limited viewing time. Furthermore, in the same article, Hastings acknowledges that NFLX is pushing into potentially more fragmented opportunities: "shifting into more niche sectors such as unscripted and talk shows, and expanding original content in Latin America, Asia, and Europe." (Source: The Economist, November 16th, 2019 Edition) I can only see this creating additional pressure on NFLX. Furthermore, NFLX just doesn't compete with streaming content, it effectively competes with all screen time options and even more broadly all recreational activities.

All of this competition and investment creates additional pressure on NFLX. As its Liabilities per Customer increase, it needs to ultimately pay those liabilities back through revenue that becomes operating cash flow. However, the proliferation of competition reduces the expected lifetime value of a customer to NFLX as they have more options to switch away. If the average value of the customer dips low enough that it cannot offset the liabilities, then NFLX has a significant future issue.

However, the key point is that as long as NFLX's incremental customer value exceeds the incremental liabilities, it incurs in attracting the customer (both the marketing costs of acquisition and the content development costs to retain as well as entice the customers), its growth model will work. However, NFLX will continue to have to develop content ahead of the customers to entice them to join. Furthermore, with binge watching and low switching costs, these new customers may be less loyal ultimately not provide enough value back to NFLX.

Where is the silver lining?

A high level of liabilities per customer and even the trend with increasing liabilities per customer does not necessarily make NFLX a bad investment. As stated before, as long as NFLX can capture customers with on average higher lifetime value, this will be okay. As noted in the discussion on competition, this might be more challenging now than in the past. The counter to this might that NFLX has a significant lead over many platforms with its depth of customer data - giving it deeper insight to exactly what its customers are most interested in viewing. Furthermore, there are levers that could potentially be pulled to transform its business model to drive new streams of revenue, including product placement in its content. Even though NFLX has continued to defer on this avenue, it would be a potential lever. Furthermore, product placement value would be driven by individual viewing time, where, in 2018, viewers would spend 71 minutes a day on NFLX. One final lever that NFLX has alluded to in the past would be cracking down on password sharing which may cost it over $100 million a month. While for a $130+ billion market company, this might not sound like a lot, it would represent an approximate doubling of its annual net income, which would significantly reduce its PE ratio.

Conclusion

While NFLX remains a highly impressive company, I would be very concerned with its rich valuation in the face of what appears to be increasing challenges for capturing and sustaining scale economics within its streaming content business. However, NFLX has faced challenges in the past and continued to grow, tapping international markets to re-accelerate growth. Its track record in developing content has been robust. It has extremely deep data insights on a staggering number of current and former customers (a.k.a. potential future customers). Overall, I would be neutral on NFLX in balancing their growing liabilities, increasing competition, and high valuation against their track record of innovation and deep customer insights.

