Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AMZN) was one of the most incredible growth stories of the past decade with its e-commerce platform disrupting traditional retail while it was also became leader in tech services and cloud computing with the AWS business. Other trends including mass market adoption of the Amazon Prime subscription service along with an ongoing global expansion has driven the stock up over 1,200% since 2010. On the other hand, more recent developments including decelerating growth and weaker earnings suggest a more uncertain near-term outlook which we believe to be bearish for the stock. AMZN has gone nowhere since Q2 of 2018 and is down about 14% from its all-time highs. This article takes a look at some of the themes that are pressuring sentiment and why we believe there is more downside through 2020.

The Bearish Case for Amazon

The breakthrough for Amazon supporting shareholder returns was really the ability to become consistently profitable and effectively justify the "growth at all cost" strategy pursued for much of its history. The company was able to reach a critical scale in the e-commerce operations while AWS became an earnings driver. Our concern here is that as these core businesses are maturing, Amazon once again appears to be reverting to that old growth at all cost mentality which is now pressuring margins and raises other questions related to valuation.

The following points summarize what has changed in 2019 and why we see it as unlikely AMZN can reclaim its previous highs above $2000.

Operating margins are lower this year and should continue to see pressure based on recent initiatives like a move towards 1-day shipping and free grocery delivery. The company is attempting to maintain top line growth at the expense of earnings which had been accelerating in recent years. Amazon benefited from a hike in the Prime subscription fee in 2018, although we see headwinds for further increases to annual rate going forward. There is some risk that consumers may push back against higher pricing for the subscription. International segment continues to present recurring losses highlighting the challenge of replicating the U.S./Canada model in developing markets. AWS segment continues to present strong growth, but the earnings momentum has slowed in what is an evolving market. Recent headlines that Amazon lost a $10 billion Department of Defense contract for cloud services to Microsoft (MSFT) have pared back the market enthusiasm for the segment and highlights long term risks. E-commerce rivals have gained momentum in online retail. Amazon share of online retail has dropped to 38% from as high as 47% in recent years suggesting intense competition as rivals are essentially catching up. Valuation appears excessive relative to other tech giants that in some cases have higher growth and better profitability.

Headwinds for Amazon Prime

One of the key trends we believe some investors are overlooking is how Amazon benefited from its hike in the annual Prime subscription fee in 2018 when the company raised the annual pricing from $99 to $119. With an estimated 105 million members in the U.S. each paying an extra $20 per year, the increase added upwards of $2 billion in revenue for Amazon and its assumed much of that was converted directly into operating income. It's up for debate what type of demand elasticity Amazon has with this service and how future increases will be accepted among current and potential subscribers. Members are now getting comfortable paying the equivalent of $10 per month but could push back if that was increased another 20%. There is a timing effect as the subscription fee is charged annually, but the result has been to skew the underlying "organic" growth numbers. Amazon is notoriously un-transparent in regards to breaking down the composition of segment figures but nevertheless this was a major development in 2018 that may not be repeated to the same level in the future.

The other dynamic here is that Amazon Prime growth may be saturated in the core North America market as its estimated the company already has a penetration level at 82% of U.S. households. It's unlikely a new feature or extra service would be enough to capture "holdouts" at this point in the cycle. The company recently made grocery delivery included in the Prime service compared to a previous separate $16.99 monthly fee. This is just one example of how Amazon is going all in to support top-line growth while putting aside earnings impact. We argue that most consumers in the U.S. either already have Amazon Prime or are simply not interested at this stage. The Prime business also sees increasing competition from by e-ecommerce rivals like Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) that offer their own loyalty programs which at least dilute the value proposition.

Incremental growth from the international segment will be based on less economically significant regions. Even if the top line boost continues, we expect underlying income to remain pressured for the foreseeable future. Amazon already has a high market penetration rate in developed countries of Europe, but growth from emerging markets may be less economically significant. The competitive landscape is dynamic across the world with local and regional competitors including like MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) which is well established in the Latin America for example. The runway for growth may be shorter than some estimates speculate.

Amazon Financial Margins Pressure

To continue our theme of pointing to a return of the growth-at-all-cost strategy and potential implications, the result thus far is reflected in lower operating income which fell by 15% year over year in Q3 to $3.157 billion firm wide. The North America business which includes e-commerce and the related consumer services saw operating income decline by 37% year over year also pressured by the move towards 1-day shipping. AWS segment contribution to operating income has also been more moderate in recent quarters. In our opinion these trends best explain the stock price hesitation in 2019, that has been unable to regain upside momentum

These pressures are expected to continue into Q4 based on management guidance of total revenues in the quarter expected between $80 and $86.5 billion or a total 11% to 20% growth compared to 31% in Q4 2018. Operating income guidance for the quarter was issued in a large range between $1.2 billion and $2.9 billion compared to $3.8 billion in Q4 last year. We see a continuation going into 2020.

EPS estimates for the full year 2019 at $20.66 are just 2.5% higher compared to the 2018 result while forecasts for 2020 and 2021 are more bullish. The market right now is still giving Amazon the benefit of the doubt that it will be able to pull the earnings lever going forward. An acceleration of positive free cash flow has been positive but at the margin, the company will need to significantly exceed expectations for the stock to move significantly higher in our opinion. Our point here is that we see risks in terms of current estimates as titled to the downside. The bearish case suggest that positive expectations are already priced in.

Excessive premium to tech sector peers

Our main concern however is valuation as the current trends of weaker earnings and market revisions lower to forward estimates no longer justify the large premium in shares especially relative to tech sector peers. Considering a group of mega-cap peers including Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)(GOOL), Apple Inc (AAPL), Facebook Inc (FB) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT), AMZN trading at 85.3x forward earnings compares to an average of 25.1x multiple for the group.

Name Ticker FWD PE Price to FCF ttm ttm Profit Margin Current FY Revenue Growth Est. Current FY EPS growth Est. Amazon (AMZN) 85.3x 44.1x 4.3% 19.8% 2.6% Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) 27.3x 34.2x 21.0% 18.9% 13.5% Apple (AAPL) 20.6x 21.3x 21.2% 5.9% 10.0% Facebook (FB) 24.4x 29.9x 27.1% 26.2% 9.6% Microsoft (MSFT) 28.2x 30.4x 31.7% 11.5% 13.5%

The key distinction here is that Amazon is a structurally less profitable company given the low margin e-commerce business resulting in a profit margin over the past year at 4.3% compared to 27.1% for Facebook, or 21% for Alphabet for example. Notably, Amazon's revenue growth of ~20% this year is similar to Alphabet with an expected revenue growth of 19% and below what Facebook is posting with revenue growth this year in the 26% range. The other companies here all have EPS growth expectations at or above double digits this year. Positive and accelerating free cash flow for Amazon which reached $23.5 billion over the past year is a favorable development, but again the stock trading at a 44.1x free cash flow multiple is well above the peer group average. Our conclusion here is that the stock is expensive and should trade lower as the spread in these multiples converge.

We rate AMZN as a sell with a price target for the year ahead at $1,370 representing 22% downside and a 50x multiple on 2020 consensus EPS of $27.42. The potential for weaker than expected growth and further earnings pressure could lead to revisions lower in forward market estimates and more significant downside for the stock. We see Amazon as challenged to significantly exceed near term expectations. To the upside, the risk to our bearish thesis is that the company turns around with a greater focus on near term profitability which is what we believe the market would like to see but unlikely given the recent direction of operating strategy.

Takeaway

To summarize we think the AMZN is just too expensive considering this stage in its growth cycle and recent trends that have pressured earnings. Unlike the momentum the company benefited over the past decade based on its market share of online retail, early leadership from AWS, and accelerating profitability; these growth drivers are set to slow in the coming years.

We see risks to current market estimates as tilted to the downside including pressures intense competition. Investor monitoring points going forward include sales momentum across its core segments and the evolution of operating margins. AMZN has already attracted bearish sentiment going back to its Q2 earnings miss in the summer of 2019 and we expect a slow and steady erosion of its market premium as shares are repriced lower through 2020.