In Growth Vs. Value, Growth Not Done Yet

Many parts of value stocks are also in massive disruption in the Auto sector (CARZ), Utilities (XLU), and Financials (XLF).

Late-stage bull markets, which I think we are currently in, tend to be a boon for growth stocks for a number of reasons.

Move fast and break things. - Mark Zuckerberg

As I mentioned this week in The Lead-Lag Report, I think we are clearly entering the later stage of a cyclical bull market. That means that you should be shifting your portfolio to hold more growth stocks if you can stomach some volatility. In this late-stage bull market, the cost of equity (equity risk premium + risk-free rate) has some room to fall which is more beneficial to growth stocks than value.

When the discount rate falls, long-duration assets like growth companies tend to re-rate, as the bulk of their earnings are further into the future. In addition, valuations of growth companies are still reasonable despite outperforming value companies for many years. Trailing P/E sits around 28x, compared to pre-bubble valuations of 45-70x. You can easily tilt your portfolio to growth using Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) before it is too late.

Another reason to shy away from value companies is the amount of disruption that is happening right now. Just look at the Auto sector (Tesla [TSLA] anyone?). Not only are auto manufacturers being disrupted by the push to electric vehicles, but they are also affected by autonomous driving and car-sharing (UBER, LYFT). They are also battling tech entrants like Waymo which is owned by Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and a host of China tech companies.

An additional sub-sector being disrupted is utilities, with disruption from renewables, better battery storage, and smart metering. And what part of financials aren't being disrupted right now? Key business areas of banks like asset management (think: ETFs), payment systems, loan origination, and investment banks are being increasingly disrupted. A recent stat from the Netherlands showed that approximately 40% of new mortgages come from non-banks.

If you're looking for some names to add, we thought of a few that are worth looking at. For more quality growth names, that are generally outperform rated and have a free cash flow yield above 3x, with net debt to EBITDA below 2x (i.e. high cash flow, low leverage), take a look at Alphabet, Microsoft (MSFT), and Humana (HUM). For some higher flying picks that have less free cash flow and higher debt, Tesla and Yum! Brands (YUM). Or if you're a real gambler, Uber and Lyft might fit the bill for you, just know that you're playing with a WeWork risk level.

Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!

How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it's too late. That's why it's important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.