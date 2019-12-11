Granite Construction: Portfolio Cornerstone Stock Not For Speculators

Granite Construction is focusing on smaller projects currently in order to decrease risk. New projects such as Coachella valley's storm water channel will help offset long term project costs.

Investment Thesis: Granite Construction (GVA) is currently sitting at book value. Current earnings are also far below past earnings which indicate we are at the trough of the business cycle. Benjamin Graham often argued buying companies at low share prices to the value of the company translated to greater returns.

(source)

"The concept of earning power has a definite and important place in investment theory. It combines a statement of actual earnings, shown over a period of years, with a reasonable expectation that these will be approximated in the future, unless extraordinary conditions supervene... because the average of a fairly long period will tend to absorb and equalize the distorting influences of the business cycle." (Benjamin Graham, Security Analysis)

Earnings play a significant role in the price of a stock. This is because markets are forward looking. Often times these forward looking models exaggerate and paint an overly pessimistic picture of the future of the company. If long term investors can buy at times of peak pessimism then years into the future they can profit greatly from reversion to the mean.

Granite Construction is one stock currently experiencing maximum pessimism as a result of their earnings outlook. But if we look at past performance and average out the earnings over a number of years we notice that Granite construction is currently at the bottom of a business cycle. This is one reason for Granite Construction to be a great buy, but there are many others we will uncover as we explore this stocks investment potential.

Solid Balance Sheet

Granite Construction has an incredibly strong balance sheet. So why is the stock priced so low? It has plenty of cash on hand to fund its dividend years into the future. In fact I'm surprised they haven't raised it, since a higher dividend might generate more interest in the stock. Nonetheless the dividend is safe and the cash on hand is enough to fund operations for years.

Granite Construction may have a lot of cash but about its receivables? They come in at double the cash position and it is rather worrying. I generally don't value receivables at the same level as I would cash, since receivables could be written off and never collected.

Receivables have been rising from quarter to quarter of this year while cash levels have generally been falling. From what I can tell from the most recent earnings call, this is because of a few very large projects that are sucking up cash and receivables cannot be collected until completion. Management addressed this on that call and have repeatedly stated they would not like to engage in such contracts in the future.

This drop in cash and rise in receivables coupled with the introduction of new debt has driven this stock to its lowest levels since 2011. Granite Construction has been above $50 twice in the last 20 years signaling it does have great potential for capital appreciation. This creates an opportunity to jump in when the dividend is at a reasonable 2% and the possibility of the stock potentially doubling in 2 years' time.

Revenue Types and Reasons for Undervaluation

(source)

The general consensus of Granite Construction's management is negative, the company is run terribly and a disproportionate amount of Granite Construction's earnings are part of management's salary. While the company has grown a lot in revenues since it the 1980's, the actual price of the shares themselves have remained flat.

Management has also repeatedly fallen into the same traps in contract negotiation and have most recently taken on large projects that often hold payment hostage until completion. This hurts cash flow and creates huge amounts of risk.

Granite Construction has 4 diversified revenue streams. These segments include: Water, Specialty, Materials and Transportation. Transportation revenue being the largest of all these segments combined is the current reason for this stocks undervaluation. The transportation segment dropped by an astounding ~80% in Q3.

The reason for this large drop is largely attributed to the Heavy Civil joint venture projects. These large projects once thought to be joint partnerships are not spreading risk equally among all partners, instead Granite Construction is bearing a larger portion of the risk. Much of the costs are being fronted by Granite Construction and revenues not being realized until project completion.

Granite Construction recently explored strategic opportunities and this resulted in much less emphasis on the Heavy Civil business.

"Roberts told investors that the announcement represents the end of megaproject work for the firm's heavy civil division, which had been active in transportation and infrastructure work ranging from aviation and roads to rail and mass transit." (Source)

This end to mega-projects dominating the company's backlog will bring much more control and reliability to Granite Constructions quarterly earnings reports. Coachella's stormwater channel project is an example of the small projects Granite Construction is targeting.

The 10M project is small but Granite Construction is targeting many projects like this equaling upwards of a billion dollars. To give a bit of perspective one mega-project would equal a billion dollars. The difference here is that it spreads risk among multiple projects rather than a reliance on just one project that could make or break earnings for an entire year.

Potential for Turnaround

Management is going in the right direction by focusing on smaller less risky projects. They are focusing on projects that come in at less than 500 million but even more recently are maintaining focus on projects less than 150 million. This should result in a spread of risk and smooth out cash flow.

Granite Construction plans to invest in construction and materials business moving forward, while the commercial and industrial business is booming. Coupling this with share buybacks will generate value to long term shareholders.

Its greater focus on sole venture projects with less public private partnerships gives Granite Construction a greater degree of control and autonomy. This leaves Granite Construction a greater degree of operational control over its financial future.

Management believes shares are very cheap and have been purchasing shares aggressively. With so many in management confident of Granite Constructions eventual turnaround it's hard not to get behind this currently cheap stock.

(source)

Normally I've seen one or two big spenders in a company buy stock at lows, but to see 6 different individuals buying into the stock over the past 4-5 months gives me an even greater degree of confidence that I'm buying shares at an incredibly low price.

Conclusion

Granite Construction is a solid buy for an investor with a long time frame of 2 years or more. It deserves a place in a well rounded portfolio and is a solid anchor at its incredibly reliable 2% dividend rate. Granite Construction has the potential to double in value since it has been at these levels twice in the past. As a caveat to its past price its current company valuation is much higher than it was in the past, signifying a great value stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.