Boxlight's Temporary Headwinds Open Up A Buying Opportunity

Boxlight can overcome these problems and in a longer-term perspective the shares are really cheap.

The company was buffeted some temporary headwinds, a technical problem with the introduction of a new product and new contract moving out to Q4 and Q1.

We think the selloff in Boxlight (BOXL) has been to excessive as the disappointing growth in Q3 was mostly due to one-off factors.

In April, we took a position in Boxlight for the SHU portfolio and we can't say that this has been paying off, to put it mildly:

The company's fundamental development is better than the stock price movement suggest.

Data by YCharts

Boxlight produces integrated hardware and software solutions for the classroom, like interactive flat panels, projectors, network device management systems, etc. (see the demo video on the company website and the November IR presentation).

What sets the company apart from the competition is its integrated approach where all the elements are functioning on the same software platform. Most competitors are merely hardware companies (Q3CC):

And their software and solution and training and things like that, they're dependent on us for that... And we're an ideal solution there, John, because they have SMART. They have Promethean interactive whiteboards in the past. And our software allows them to run and continue to run any lessons that have been developed by the teacher on either SMART or Promethean. So we can go into a school this minute and then they can take our lesson, our software and continue to run. So we're Switzerland for them.

The company has numerous large schools and school district wins which are not shy to testify (see company website).

Growth

New schools, districts

Recurring revenue

New products and acquisitions

Margin expansion

The company keeps winning new districts, more than a dozen were mentioned as wins during the Q3CC both domestically but also internationally as the company has a strong presence in Latin America.

While the company doesn't generate recurring revenue in the form of subscriptions, in a way revenue is recurring, from the November IR presentation:

The company has introduced a number of new products this year, from the November IR presentation:

The latter one, MimioClarity, a 2019 Tech Edvocate award winner in best classroom audiovisual tool category, is one on which management has high hopes but its introduction has been postponed due to some technical problems. Acquisitions are a further source of new products (November IR presentation):

Management is still looking for acquisitions and argues that a lot of companies come to them because of their reputation and scale. But they are quite selective and are looking for companies that add to cash flow from the start and add complementary technology and/or open new markets.

Q3 results

From the 10-Q:

The Q3 results were disappointing, especially on the revenue side which had a considerable shortfall versus expectations. Revenue grew only 14% to $11.6M, which was $3.4M less than expected. As reasons management mentioned:

Big contracts are either pushed to Q4 or Q1 or much are slower to roll out compared to last year, where the huge 3200 classroom Clayton County win, which rolled out in 7 months when contracts like this usually take years to roll out.

The delayed introduction of MimioClarity had a considerable ("couple of millions") impact.

There were also some problems abroad. Mexico was down because of a government restructuring and European market was flat. Management is going to restructure their European operations.

Guidance

Management argues that Q4 results will be flat to up a little y/y (with Q4 2018 revenue coming in at $12M), which is all the guidance they provide. There are some reasons for optimism:

The problems with their classroom audio solution MimioClarity are solved and management believes it will be a big contributor.

While several big contracts weren't closed in Q3, they are still coming, according to management. One of which seems to be a very big one in New York.

Margins

Data by YCharts

The above graph are GAAP figures and marred by the acquisition of MyBot so missing what is essentially good news as non-GAAP gross margin expanded 600bp to 30% y/y, Q3CC:

Specifically, our product suite now includes several new software offerings, STEM products, accessories and professional services. These new solutions are differentiated in the market and generate high gross profit margins. The adoption of these higher-margin products is demonstrated by our improved gross profit during 2019 of approximately 30%

Their biggest seller is still flat panels (about half of which are interactive and they come with the company's Mimio software), good for half of the company's revenues and producing fairly low gross margins

However, output is shifting gradually to higher margin solutions like professional services, STEM, robotics and Clarity. Management intents to split these out in the future and revealed that these constitute well over 10% of sales.

That might not seem much, but there is clearly potential, take for instance the following from the Q3CC:

I think we're especially pleased with Qwizdom in the software side, right. They're becoming the de facto standard for the -- outside of the 3 key players that provide interactive solution for classroom development, which would be SMART, Promethean and us. [Indiscernible] Qwizdom has now become the primary software choice of platforms from all of our competitors, including people like ViewSonic, Newline, [Vestal], Qomo, Galaxy, CTOUCH, Elo, BenQ, Planar. They are all standardized on that.

And management argued they will build on this and will come out with additional software.

Operational loss decreased by $0.7M to -$1.2M and operational cost were:

G&A was flat at $4.3M

R&D increased 255% to $400K because of software and engineering cost.

The company doesn't really spend on sales as they sell through resellers.

Cash

Data by YCharts

CapEx is basically zero so operational and free cash flow are essentially the same, although they are moving in the wrong direction. This seems to be the main risk, especially as the company only had $800K in cash at the end of Q3 (although $8.4M in accounts receivable) and $8.9M in short-term debt. Here is how management describes the situation:

The worries come Q1, right, because Q1 traditionally has been a little bit slower. And so we're analyzing that right now, as far as what our cash needs will be, but a couple of things that have helped us on the cash front is better arrangement with our factoring facility. We also have a credit insurance that's allowed us to borrow a little bit more with our factor. And then on top of that, we have some better terms too with our manufacturers through some other [borrowers]. And so terms combined with the fundraising with Lind Partners has put us in a pretty okay position through this point in time.

The fundraising with Lind Partners was a $4M convertible note issued in April and management argued that they were in a better position than 12 months ago. Somehow we're less than fully reassured with that.

The lack of cash in the last couple of years has had predictable effects:

Data by YCharts

The company did say something noteworthy during the Q2CC:

If you look at our current numbers at $11.1 million of revenue, you'll see that were about adjusted EBITDA loss of about $600,000. So, if you add about another $1 million in that $12 million mark roughly, right? We're looking at about positive EBITDA -- adjusted EBITDA of roughly at that $12 million revenue number. Cash flow positive is going to be a little higher than that, because of the interest expense, right? Then you're closer to, call it, $12.5 million or just north of that, may be slightly $1 million for positive cash flow.

So perhaps the situation is not quite as dire as it looks at first sight. With Q4 revenue guidance at $12M or a little above, they could indeed survive another quarter.

Another thing one has to take on board is that there has been a considerable increase in accounts receivable, which worsened by $5.1M in Q2 producing most of the big decrease in cash flow.

Accounts receivable worsened a further $1M in Q3, so things are not improving here but if they can manage to get their customers to pay up some more the cash flow problem becomes much more manageable, especially if they can turn in quarters with revenue above $12.5M.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analyst expect EPS to come in at -$0.71 this year rising to -$0.59 in 2020, which is hardly encouraging.

Conclusion

Boxlight stands out for its integrated solutions, its hardware working seamlessly with its software, and the latter even stretches in part to the competition.

It's also shifting gradually towards higher margin solution, and the H2 headwinds are mostly temporary. None of this is captured in the valuation, the company is valued as a fairly simple hardware company.

The most likely reason for this is that the company is very low on cash and seems in need of more financing. Closer inspection learns that the worsening of the cash flow in Q2 and Q3 is down to receivables and disappointing growth.

Receivables are unusually high historically but we do not know the reason for that, and the growth slowdown seems to be temporary.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.