Kinder Morgan: Upholding Dividend Promises

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is one of the largest infrastructure energy companies in North America. The company has a market cap of more than $40 billion and a dividend yield of more than 5%. More so, the company, being a corporation rather than the MLPs which are common in the energy infrastructure space, has strong shareholder protections. As we’ll see throughout this article, Kinder Morgan’s commitment to its goals since its late-2015 dividend cut make it a quality long-term investment.

Kinder Morgan Pipeline - Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan History

Before discussing the proposition of Kinder Morgan as an investment, and its quality, let’s start with a quick history lesson about the company’s dividend cut.

The company, in early-2015, was a powerhouse in the midst of the oil crisis. Its market cap was pushing more than $100 billion as the company touted how, in the midst of oil prices dropping, companies would need to continue to pay to move their oil. More so, since that fee-based revenue was based on long-term contracts, the company was isolated from the shocks in the oil market.

Best of all, leveraged balance sheets and asset sales from producers who owned their own midstream assets meant the ability to purchase quality assets at fire-sale prices. It was just like investing in cell tower companies and cell phone companies sold the towers to raise necessary capital. These cell tower companies could be separate from changes in cell phone demand, while using long-term leases to earn cash.

However, Kinder Morgan was wrong about one thing. It correctly defined the structure of its firm and its role in the markets. However, it assumed a rational investor base which wouldn’t lump the company in with the falling energy markets. More importantly, it assumed continued investor and bank demand for financing deals composed of the company’s equity and debt.

Here, Kinder Morgan was wrong. When these deals didn’t materialize, the company was faced with a difficult choice. The company could no longer sell debt or equity on the basis of future growth (fears over equity sales led to a collapse in share prices, a self-fulfilling prophecy). It could either cut growth spending dramatically, effectively to 0, hurting long-term growth, giving up valuable opportunities, and decreasing depreciation tax benefits.

Alternatively, it could raise the future cash by cutting its dividend. It chose to go with option #2, cutting its dividend by 75% and saving the company billions annually. Since the initial drop from making that decision, which at its lows was an almost 75% drop in the share price from its peaks, a lot has changed for the company.

Kinder Morgan Asset Portfolio and Growth

Kinder Morgan has an impressive portfolio of assets that’s spread across North America.

Kinder Morgan Asset Portfolio - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has approximately 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines. The company uses these pipelines, along with its storage capacity, to move this natural gas between every major oil play and demand center. The company is also a major transporter of refined products using its pipelines and terminals. All of this shows how the company’s infrastructure is critical to energy markets.

On top of this, the company also has a significant number of planned projects. The company has continued to invest heavily in its business, and has adopted a policy of taking partial stakes in projects in order to maximize the number of projects it can be a part of without using too much capital.

Kinder Morgan Growth Projects - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

As can be seen here, the company has a $4.1 billion backlog for projects. Roughly $1.3 billion of natural gas backlog (out of $2.8 billion) will come online in 2020, with $0.9 billion more in 2021, $0.3 billion in 2022, and $0.4 billion in 2023. Going forward, the company expects roughly $2-3 billion per year in organic investment opportunities each year, which should result in DCF increasing by >$0.1 billion / year.

The company does seem to be operating on the lower end of its growth plans over the next several years. However, it’s important to note that now, the company’s growth is funded by its existing cash flow, a much better deal for shareholders. From now until 2025, US production should increase by 25%. That’s a lot of additional oil that will need new infrastructure assets to be moved around.

Kinder Morgan Production - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

The above shows production growth for the company. The majority of supply demands will be on the Gulf Coast, as the oil and gas are needed for exports. This significant growth will result in significant additional demand for the company’s infrastructure assets.

Overall, roughly $800 billion in energy infrastructure asset investments are needed from now until 2035, or roughly $55 billion/year. That means a significant amount of opportunity for Kinder Morgan to invest in.

Kinder Morgan Financial Position

All of these assets and their growth have resulted in a strong financial position for Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan Financial Position - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has realigned its portfolio and its dividend and has managed to grow its dividend significantly. It’s important to know the age of double-digit dividend increases shouldn’t continue forever, but will continue for a significant amount of time. To start, Kinder Morgan’s DCF has grown from $4.5 billion in 2017 to $4.7 billion in 2018, to $5.0 billion in 2019.

In the meantime, the company’s $0.5 annual dividend (from a pre-dividend cut amount of $2.04 per share) has been increased to $1.00 annually in 2019. The company has announced it’s increasing its dividend to $1.25 for 2020, a more than 6% yield on current prices. That dividend should cost the company roughly $2.9 billion annually, leaving the company with roughly $2.3 billion in leftover DCF (after growth projects).

That $2.3 billion should be enough for the company to cover continued growth projects in the future. Now that the company has gotten its debt back to below its target amount, it can afford to use the remaining cash for growth.

One other important thing to note is that Kinder Morgan has started a share buyback program. The company has repurchased $500 million out of a $2 billion authorization, or just over 1% of its outstanding years. Finishing the authorization will result in another ~$3% repurchased. With the company’s new dividend yield, that’s enough to knock down dividend expenses by $100 million annually.

Effectively, as Kinder Morgan continues to buy back shares, on the path to increasing its dividend back to $2, the company can lower its expense obligations making such a dividend, financially, much easier. Those who invest today would be receiving a double-digit yield on cost by the time those dividends reach $2 annually.

This financial picture, coupled with Kinder Morgan’s asset strength, help highlight how it’s a quality investment.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan has had a little of a black chip on its shoulder ever since it was forced to cut its dividend by 75%. Since then, it has gotten its dividend back to around 50% of where it was previously. It should be able to get it back to more than 60% by the end of 2020. More importantly, the company has managed to do this with a much stronger financial position.

Kinder Morgan is continuing to use its cash to invest in its business, buy back shares, and pay its dividend. It has gotten its debt levels back to where it aimed, which means it won’t need to pay them back anymore. That financial strength will enable Kinder Morgan to continue to reward shareholders for the long term.

