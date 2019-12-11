Far East Consortium: Planned Hospitality Trust Listing To Drive Positive Valuation Re-Rating

Far East Consortium trades at 0.68 times P/B, and 0.29 times revalued net asset value per share or RNAV, adjusting for the market value of its hotel portfolio.

Far East Consortium plans to spin off and list certain of its hotels in the form of a hospitality trust, which is a positive re-rating catalyst for the stock.

Hong Kong-listed Far East Consortium International (OTC:FRTCF) [35:HK] is a diversified property conglomerate with business interests in property development, hotel operations & management, car park operations & facilities management, gaming operations, and property investment. It is also geographically diversified with assets in Hong Kong, Australia & New Zealand, Singapore, Mainland China, U.K. & Continental Europe, and Malaysia.

Far East Consortium trades at 0.68 times P/B, and 0.29 times revalued net asset value per share or RNAV, adjusting for the market value of its hotel portfolio. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 6.2%.

This is an update of my initiation article on Far East Consortium published on July 3, 2019. Far East Consortium's share price has increased marginally by +4% from HK$3.64 as of July 2, 2019 to HK$3.84 as of December 9, 2019.

I retain my "Bullish rating" on Far East Consortium, as the stock's valuation is attractive at 0.29 times RNAV, and the planned hospitality trust IPO should help to unlock the value of its overseas hospitality assets. Furthermore, Far East Consortium's future earnings are supported by steady recurring revenue and significant yet-to-be recognized property development pre-sales.

Planned Hospitality Trust Listing To Unlock Value Of Overseas Hospitality Assets

In my initiation article on Far East Consortium published in July 2019, I had highlighted an improvement in the company's ROE as key to a positive re-rating of the stock's P/B and P/RNAV valuations. One of the ways that Far East Consortium could improve its ROE is to establish separate trust platforms such as REITs for income generating assets that it owns such as hotels and car parks. A trust platform would enable Far East Consortium to partially unlock the value of its income-generating assets via divesting a proportional stake, while still enjoying the majority of these assets' earnings contribution.

Far East Consortium has done exactly that. The company announced on November 28, 2019 that it was considering a potential spin-off and IPO of certain of its overseas hospitality properties located in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia and the U.K. (not including hotels in Hong Kong) in the form of a stapled trust group comprising a real estate investment trust and a business trust (referred collectively as the Hospitality Trust).

At the company's 1HFY2020 (YE March) earnings call on November 28, 2019, Far East Consortium provided more details about the planned Hospitality Trust. The Hospitality Trust is meant to be a hospitality-focused trust with a global mandate that would facilitate future hotel acquisitions from both the company and third parties. Far East Consortium currently has a pipeline of 14 hotels with a total of 3,430 rooms under development which could be potentially injected into the Hospitality Trust in future. Notably, Far East Consortium could also add to its recurring income streams by managing third-party hotels that the Hospitality Trust acquires in future.

The initial portfolio of the planned Hospitality Trust is expected to comprise certain of Far East Consortium's overseas hotels in the U.K., Singapore, Australia and Malaysia. The company's hotels in Hong Kong and China are excluded from the initial portfolio, with the current social unrest in Hong Kong being a key consideration in excluding Hong Kong hotels from the Hospitality Trust's initial portfolio. The current favorable interest rate environment is the key factor in the timing for the Hospitality Trust, and notably, the benchmark interest rates in the U.K., Singapore, Australia and Malaysia markets are either already relatively low or showing a declining trend.

Far East Consortium's Current Hotels In Operation

Source: Far East Consortium's 1HFY2020 Results Presentation

Also, it is likely that Singapore will be the listing venue for Far East Consortium's planned Hospitality Trust; the attractive valuation of Singapore-listed REITs (see table below) makes Singapore an ideal IPO market for the Hospitality Trust.

Valuation Of Selected Singapore-listed Hospitality REITs

Source: Far East Consortium's 1HFY2020 Results Presentation

In contrast with most Singapore-listed hospitality REITs (valuation of hotel properties pegged to market value) trading between 0.73 and 1.46 times net asset value, there has been historically a huge difference between the book value and market value of Far East Consortium's hotel properties, and the stock is valued by the market at a much more significant discount to both its book value and revalued net asset value (refer to "Valuation" section of this article for more details).

Hotel properties are classified as property, plant and equipment and carried at cost less any accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses for Far East Consortium under International Financial Reporting Standards. The planned Hospitality Trust will allow Far East Consortium to unlock part of the revaluation surplus associated with its hotels, which should lead to a positive re-rating of Far East Consortium's valuation.

Difference Between Book Value And Market Value Of Far East Consortium's Hotel Properties Source: Far East Consortium's 1HFY2020 Results Presentation

Far East Consortium expects the Hospitality Trust to be listed in Singapore prior to end-2Q2020 (calendar year).

Capital Allocation Is Another Value Driver For The Company

The IPO proceeds from the Hospitality Trust could be allocated to driving organic growth, mergers & acquisitions, debt repayment, increased dividends or share repurchases. Specifically, share repurchases are a good way for Far East Consortium to signal the stock's under-valuation to the market, and they are also value-accretive with the stock trading at a discount to both book value and revalued net asset value.

In 1HFY2020 (March 31, 2019 to September 31, 2019 period), Far East Consortium has bought back 22.8 million of its shares at an average of HK$3.55 per share for approximately HK$81 million. Far East Consortium still has HK$119 million remaining from its total HK$200 million share repurchase authorization, but future share buybacks could be limited by the fact that the company is currently engaged in the listing of the Hospitality Trust, and not allowed to conduct buybacks while in possession of market-sensitive information.

Deleveraging could be also a priority for Far East Consortium, utilizing the IPO proceeds from the planned Hospitality Trust. As of end-1HFY2020, Far East Consortium's net gearing was approximately 44% assuming perpetual securities were treated as equity and hotel revaluation surplus was included in equity. If perpetual securities were treated as debt and hotel revaluation surplus was excluded from the calculation of equity, Far East Consortium's adjusted net gearing was approximately 128%.

A mitigating factor for Far East Consortium's high adjusted net gearing is that the company's liquidity position is relatively strong, with HK$7,349 million in cash and undrawn banking facilities and HK$11.6 billion in property pre-sales, versus HK$1,852 million in committed capital expenditures mainly for hotel development and land replenishment.

Another means of improving ROE and unlocking the value of its assets is to divest certain non-core assets and re-allocate the capital to other business segments or geographies which deliver higher returns. Far East Consortium has already identified certain non-core assets which it could potentially dispose of in the near term. These include 21 Anderson Royal Oak Residence, a freehold condominium development (34 residential units with salable floor area of approximately 86,000 sq ft) situated in District 10 of Singapore acquired in July 2018; the retail component of Artra, a residential project located in Redhill, Singapore; and The Towers at Elizabeth Quay in Perth, Australia, a two-tower mixed-use development comprising residential apartments of approximately 371,000 sq ft in salable floor area, a luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel with more than 200 rooms, approximately 15,000 sq ft of commercial area;

Stable Recurring Revenue With Solid Property Development Revenue Recognition Expected In Coming Years

Far East Consortium's recurring revenue declined marginally by only -1.6% YoY to HK$1,435 million, notwithstanding social unrest in Hong Kong which negatively impacted the company's hotels business. Recurring revenue from the car park & facilities management and gaming businesses increased +11.0% and +16.6% YoY to HK$397 million and HK$144 million respectively. This was partially offset by a -10.3% YoY decline in recurring revenue from the hotel segment over the same period.

The Hong Kong hotels contributed approximately 43% of Far East Consortium's total 1HFY2020 revenue. The average occupancy rate of the Hong Kong hotels declined from 94.0% in 1HFY2019 to 82.5% in 1HFY2020, while average room rate decreased from HK$730 to HK$659 over the same period. As a result, RevPAR (Revenue Per Available Room) for Hong Kong hotels decreased -20.7% YoY to HK$544 for 1HFY2020.

At the company's 1HFY2020 results briefing on November 28, 2019, Far East Consortium assured investors that it is monitoring the situation in Hong Kong very closely. The company added that it has plans to convert certain of its Hong Kong hotels (especially the ageing ones) to serviced apartments or co-living spaces, if the social unrest in Hong Kong has a longer-term negative impact on tourism in Hong Kong.

More importantly, Hong Kong accounts for 37% of Far East Consortium's assets as of end-September 2019 and 28% of its 1HFY2020 revenue. While Far East Consortium's exposure to Hong Kong is considerable, it is not as significant as some other Hong Kong-listed companies which generate substantially all of their revenue from their home market.

With respect to Far East Consortium's property development business which is perceived as more cyclical and volatile, the company has estimated contracted pre-sales of HK$11.6 billion (based on expected attributable gross development value). Far East Consortium expects to book and recognize the bulk of the pre-sales as property development revenue in the next three to four years, which offers a certain degree of revenue visibility in the future.

Valuation

Far East Consortium trades at 0.68 times P/B based on its net asset value of HK$5.56 per share and its share price of HK$3.84 as of December 9, 2019.

Adjusting for the market value of its hotel portfolio (recorded at historical cost on the company's books) to include HK$17.8 billion in hotel revaluation surplus, Far East Consortium's revalued net asset value per share or RNAV is HK$13.21. Far East Consortium is trading at 0.29 times RNAV, versus a headline P/B ratio of 0.68 times.

Far East Consortium offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 5.8% and 6.2% respectively. The company is committed to a dividend payout ratio of 30%-40% going forward.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Far East Consortium are a delay in the company's planned hospitality trust IPO, continued social unrest in Hong Kong which adversely affects the performance of Hong Kong hotels, lower-than-expected recurring income contribution, slower-than-expected property development revenue recognition, a further increase in financial leverage, and a reduction in future dividend payout ratio.

