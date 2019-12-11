Zoetis Inc. Has Significant Upside Potential In The Animal Healthcare Space

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) is a timely long position with respect to governmental healthcare policy change uncertainty. With an impressive capital appreciation stock record, the company is still poised to the upside, with roughly 47% for upside performance, based on my analysis. As a worst-case scenario, I have estimated a 10% downside risk ($105). Over the past 6-months, the stock is up about 30%, while over the past year, they are up 35%. According to the company's annual 10-K, as "the largest animal healthcare company by revenue", investors could begin looking to Zoetis as a healthcare play in their portfolios. It is important to note that in the eyes of insurance companies, "pet healthcare", actually falls under property and casualty insurance.

Thesis - BUY

I recommend buying shares of Zoetis based on the company being the largest competitor in the animal healthcare space, which is lightly regulated by government bodies. My price target for Zoetis is $175, 47% upside from current trading levels. I believe $175 is a reasonable price target because it is inferring the stock will appreciate 15% YoY. Over the past three years, Zoetis has seen an average capital appreciation of 25% YoY. So, 15% as an estimate of growth is a reasonable estimate. To still protect to the downside, I am estimating that if there were to be a drawdown, based on current resistance levels, $105 is where the stock could see its strongest resistance.

Background

According to the company's annual 10-K, "Zoetis Inc. is a global leader in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. We have a diversified business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, fish and sheep (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals); and within six major product categories: vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics and other pharmaceutical products. For more than 65 years, we have been committed to enhancing the health of animals and bringing solutions to our customers who raise and care for them".

Growth of Spending

In an article published by Tamara Holmes, she discusses the overall spending habits of Americans for their pets. One of the main points of the article has to do with veterinary spending and pet insurance:

After food, veterinary care was the second-highest source of spending, with pet owners shelling out $18.11 billion in 2018, up 6.1% from $17.07 billion in 2017. One reason for the increase in veterinary care spending could be that lower prices of veterinary services and the popularity of pet insurance are making veterinary care affordable to more pet owners so they are taking their pets to the vet more frequently, according to the APPA.

As Tamara Holmes states, pet insurance is becoming more popular in the mainstream, and it is creating an interesting new market for pet healthcare companies, such as Zoetis.

Geographic Exposure

Below is a chart from the company's 10-K of their breakdown of revenue from geographic region. Zoetis clearly has a large geographic footprint that is helping drive the company's revenue. As they are currently the largest competitor in this space, it is important to note that when/if other competitors enter the space, Zoetis will already have an advantage in terms of brand recognition and revenue.

Chart obtained from ZTS Annual 10-K

Company Overview

Zoetis reports revenue to two distinct business segments, which include The United States and International. They offer a vast majority of products to livestock and companion animals. These products include vaccines, anti-infectives, parasiticides, "other pharmaceutical products", medicated feed additives, and animal health diagnostics. Below is a list of all their products/services, as described in their annual 10-K:

Vaccines: biological preparations that help prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response.

Other Pharmaceutical Products: allergy and dermatology, pain and sedation, antiemetic, reproductive, and oncology products.

Anti-infectives: products that prevent, kill or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi or protozoa.

Parasiticides: products that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites such as fleas, ticks and worms.

Medicated Feed Additives: products added to animal feed that provide medicines to livestock.

Animal Health Diagnostics: portable blood and urine analysis systems and point-of-care diagnostic products, including instruments and reagents, rapid immunoassay tests, reference laboratory kits and blood glucose monitors.

There are many different factors that can help contribute to the success of Zoetis. They sell their livestock products directly to livestock producers, such as beef and dairy farmers, and veterinarians. Their companion animal products are marketed/sold to veterinarians, who then sell Zoetis' products directly to pet owners. It is important to note here that two of their largest customers, which are both distributors, represented 13% and 7%, respectfully, of revenue for the year-ended 2018. However, no other customer represented more than 6% of their revenue for the same fiscal year.

Competition/Market Share

As with any industry, there is a large amount of competition in this space. However, Zoetis believes they have competitive advantages that make their company more attractive than their competitors in this space. First, they are "the largest" animal health medicine company, based on revenue. There are some generic producers of animal healthcare products, but this competition varies from market to market. For example, this competition is larger in Europe and emerging markets specifically, rather than in the United States. In the human healthcare market, there are large companies who can dominate the whole market. But this is not the case in the animal healthcare industry, which is beneficial to Zoetis. This is because of smaller average market size, direct distribution, and education of veterinarians/livestock producers. Finally, companion healthcare products are prescribed/dispensed by veterinarians.

This company has a few competitive advantages, which make it an attractive investment. For example, as previously stated, they are the largest pet healthcare company based on revenue. In the eyes of investors, this is a positive thing because they are the leader in their respective industry. Second, they offer top of the line products. Their products are used by and trusted by veterinarians, who can put their products in the hands of consumers. This leads to customer loyalty, for a multitude of reasons. When people have companion animals, such as dogs, cats, horses, etc., people are willing to do anything to help their pets. If/when the products/services Zoetis offers work for their pets, they will be customers for life because they believe in the brand. Overall, Zoetis is the leader in this space, and it is because of their continued commitment to the well-being of animals.

Catalysts

It is a commonly known rule of investing: "past performance is not indicative of future returns". I do understand and respect this, but if I'm being honest, the capital gains this stock has seen in the majority of time frames is too impressive not to at least strongly consider for a portfolio. Again, consistently beating on earnings is something that the market loves, and if it continues (which I believe it will), then the stock is positioned well to the upside. Offering top of the line products is something that investors like to look for when considering an investment in a company, and that is what Zoetis has. Their products have a competitive advantage over other competitors because of customer loyalty and brand recognition. Again, other investors may start to get into Zoetis, realizing its potential with no exposure to governmental healthcare changes.

Competitive Advantages Leading to Continuation of Capital Gains Appreciation

As previously mentioned, their capital gains appreciation over the years is extremely impressive. Below are 6-month, YTD, and 5-year capital gains appreciation of the stock. The 6-month chart shows 22.37% gains, YTD shows 41.62% gains, and the 5-year chart shows 230% gains! Again, I want to share that I understand and respect, "past performance is not indicative of future returns", however, because of their competitive advantages, their stock appreciation is likely to continue.

These capital appreciations can likely be attributed to Zoetis' competitive advantages over their competitors. Having competitive advantages with products/services is something that strongly contributes to a company's stock price. In the case of Zoetis, I believe the following competitive advantages will continue to have an impact on their stock price, driving it up to the $175 price target I have estimated. First, since they are the largest pet healthcare company based on revenue, they are positioned well to continue to have this leverage over their competitors. It is extremely hard for other companies to take over the top spot in any industry because typically, the top player in the industry has better access to resources, consumers, and/or they have a proven track record (in terms of stock price, earnings beats, dividends, revenue, etc.). Next, they have a strong customer base in which they have developed customer loyalty. If someone's companion animal gets sick and that person uses one of Zoetis' products, then if that animal, or another they may have, gets sick again, they are more likely to seek out one of Zoetis' products to use again. People are extremely close with their companion animals and they will typically do whatever they need to do to ensure their health/safety.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, "Sixty-eight percent of U.S. households, or about 85 million families, own a pet, according to the 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA). This is up from 56 percent of U.S. households in 1988, the first year the survey was conducted". This is positive news for Zoetis because the more people that have pets, the more exposure the company will likely have in terms of reaching more people with their products.

Graph obtained from Google search of ZTS 6-month chart.

Graph obtained from Google search of ZTS YTD chart.

Graph obtained from Google search of ZTS 5-year chart.

Consistently Beating on Earnings

Typically, when stocks have large gains after earnings, they will correct within a week, if it was just because of the report. However, if the company beats, and the market really likes the report, the stock will usually stay high, which is what we see when Zoetis reports on a consistent basis. A recent article on yahoo finance talks more about this, in detail, which I believe does a great job explaining why Zoetis is a good investment. It is difficult to identify a strong reason as to why Zoetis consistently beats on earnings, but through analyzing the company, I can pinpoint two main reasons. First, they are growing rapidly not only in the United States, but also Internationally. This can lead to revenue beats every quarter. Second, the animal healthcare industry is extremely lightly regulated, which is something investors tend to like. With little regulation, they can't be easily controlled/monitored by a governing body. This means they are able to continue to do the things they want and not have to worry about trials getting shut down often, like some developing Biotech companies.

Light Regulation

When industries are regulated by an overseeing body, whether it be the government or another agency, it comes at a cost to the companies in that industry. For example, like with Biotech companies, they are extremely regulated by the FDA for their drugs. These companies see a large swing in stock price around FDA decision dates with their drugs. However, with Zoetis, they are not strongly regulated by an overseeing body, such as the government or FDA. Now, the FDA does have to approve any drugs Zoetis wants to implement, but it is not as intense a process as human medicine companies must go through.

The FDA is responsible for approving animal drugs, animal devices, and animal feed. It is their responsibility to ensure the safety and sanitation of these products. The FDA is not responsible for regulating vaccines for animal diseases. So for Zoetis, the FDA regulates some aspects of their business operation, such as implementing drugs for animals and their development of animal devices. But, a large part of their business is not regulated by the FDA in the vaccine segment.

Light regulation tends to lead to a lot of positive things in terms of how the stock performs. First, with a large company such as Zoetis being in a lightly regulated industry, this is likely a reason why they have been a strong performer in the space for such a long time. They are the leader in the animal healthcare space and they are able to generate lots of Free Cash Flow to their shareholders. Next, when the market realizes the industry is lightly regulated, it could potentially be a major catalyst in the stock price soaring higher.

Valuation

For my valuation model, I compiled three distinct models. First, I created a comps analysis, then a full-projection model, and finally, a DCF model. Each of these models I created assist in determining a fair value for the company while also comparing their financials to their competitors.

Comps Analysis

For the comps analysis, I first have to find LTM (last-twelve-month) financial numbers. To do this, I look over the company's last four 10-Qs and pull the numbers which are needed (revenue, COGS, etc.) to come to an Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted D&A number. This model helps me compare multiple companies side-by-side so that I can determine the position of the company I am looking at compared to other competitors in their industry. When deciding which companies to compare to mine, I like to look for companies trading around the same stock price, so I am not just pulling from the top or bottom of the industry.

The companies I chose to use in this model are Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) and Merck and Company (NYSE:MRK). These companies are in the same industry as Zoetis and offer similar products/services. All three companies offer animal drugs, vaccines, and devices. On a variety of websites, they list Zoetis, Merck and Company, and Elanco Animal Health as the three leading companies in this space.

Comps Analysis created by author using data obtained from respective company 10-Qs.

Full-Projection Model/DCF Model

For the full-projection model, I project out the company's three financial statements, in hopes to get a better idea where the company is positioned moving forward. The full-projection model is then implemented into the DCF model, where I pull numbers from the Income Statement and do calculations to find the true market value for the company. Below are my two models:

Full-Projection model created by author using data obtained from ZTS annual 10-K.

DCF model created by author using projected data obtained from full-projection model.

Exposure to Governmental Healthcare Changes

Given the ever changing political outlook on human healthcare, it is important for investors to have a company in their portfolio to protect themselves from governmental uncertainty. Again, it is important to note here that pet healthcare, in the eyes of insurance, actually falls under property and casualty insurance. Frances Wilkerson, DVM, does a great job at further explaining what this means in his article.

Possible Risks to Consider

As with any investment, there are certainly underlying risks associated with taking a long position in Zoetis. First, the market could be spooked by the massive capital appreciation stock charts, as shown above. Some bears like to find stocks with massive capital appreciation, such as Zoetis, and short them. The hope in this trade for the bears is that the market will correct and even out, in terms of trading at a more "reasonable" (in their eyes) level. The other major risk factor is that human healthcare policy talks could slow down, driving that market back up. If this happens, investors may not feel the need to be in a safe animal healthcare company anymore, and take profits off the table in Zoetis, to put their money into the human healthcare industry again.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I'd like to emphasize my bullish sentiment on Zoetis. I believe the company will continue being the leader in this space, which in turn will continue to drive their stock price higher. I would get into this position now, as there does not seem to be a large drawdown in the future. My price target is strong at $175, and I will put a downside risk at $105. That is to say, for this investment, I am projecting 47% to the upside, and 10% downside risk. Zoetis is a strong company, and I believe the 47% to the upside strongly outweighs the 10% downside risk I have built into this thesis. However, I would not wait to get into this investment. In a worst case, you can always add more to your position if the downside risk plays out. But you can't take more profits if the upside happens. At that point, you are too late.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.