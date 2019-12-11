Kroger: Continuation Of Walgreens Partnership Is Solid Strategy

Cost savings are at the forefront of this partnership for both companies, but especially for Kroger.

On December 11, Kroger announced the creation of Retail Procurement Alliance with Walgreens Boots Alliance, which we believe makes a lot of sense, seeing how this purchasing group is key driving supply chain efficiencies and lowering costs. Below, are our thoughts about this partnership.

About the Company

Kroger (NYSE:KR) manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets, operating not only grocery stores but also multi-department stores, jewelry stores and convenience stores throughout the US. In total, the company owns or leases nearly 4,000 supermarkets, convenience stores, distribution warehouses and food production plants.

Valuation

Our target price is $32 for KR shares. It is based on the 14x P/E multiple for 2020, where we incorporate some revenue growth acceleration and margin pressure expansion, particularly around the opening of new stores and initiation of new brands. When we apply the 14x multiple to our EPS estimate of $2.25, we get the target price of $32.

Why We Like the Partnership

Recent, But Solid Relationship: This partnership has been in the making for a while now, as the two companies launched a Kroger Express concept in 13 Walgreens stores in December of last year, eventually expanding it to 35 locations, mostly based in Kentucky (as a pilot). Within Kroger stores, there were Walgreens health and beauty products launched. In addition, there are currently discussions of Kroger's manufacturing items in-house for Walgreens.

Cost Savings at the Forefront of this Partnership: We note that for Kroger, bottom line management is key and this alliance with Walgreens only proves it. Recall that Kroger is on track to reduce ~$1 billion in costs in 2019, with additional ~$1 billion in savings coming in 2020. In addition, Walgreens has recently engaged in restructuring activities, which should result in approximately $400 MM of annual cost savings through 2022.

More Companies Invited to Join? The Kroger-Walgreens partnership is by no means exclusive. In fact Kroger's CFO, Gary Millerchip, was fairly explicit in the company's position: "If another organization thinks they have significant buying in these areas, they could partner with Kroger and Walgreens to save and reduce waste."

The Elephant in the Room: Amazon! Why are Kroger and Walgreens teaming up in the first place? Why are they opening up their alliance to other potential entrants? It is all about Amazon! In particular, as Kroger strives to preserve its grocery, the company is mindful of Amazon's play in the foods space: no only via Whole Food's, but also through other supermarkets it is opening.

Digital Experience is Key to this Partnership: Recall that during 3Q, Kroger digital sales grew 21% Y/Y, and while the company expects digital traction to moderate in the next 1-2 quarters, the current digital outreach is at 95%+, without causing much cannibalization. We continue to see this percentage as a rarity in this business, as a lot of grocery / merchandise businesses are not even at 70% digital penetration.

Merger Speculation? We are aware that this alliance has recently triggered speculation about a potential merger between Kroger and Walgreens; however, at this point we see this as nothing more than chatter, with no concrete facts to prove it. One point of caution: if Retail Procurement Alliance is vocal about inviting other players to join, why would they do that if this partnership was only about two companies? Therefore, a near-term merger is unlikely.

Risks to Our Thesis

Reputational: Kroger cannot operate without the reputation of its brand, in the eyes of both customers and partners.

Infrastructure: Kroger needs to achieve proper balance between investments in remodeling existing stores, building new stores, and improving technology and supply chain infrastructure.

Supply chain and third party: Changes in KG's relationships with vendors, as well as changes in tax or trade policy can all lead to supply chain disruptions and thus negatively affect the company's business.

Data security: Costs could result from technological failures or as a result of government enforcement actions or litigation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.