Oil Prices' Hard Landing Initializing Descent

For these reasons, my projection for Brent oil prices in 1Q2020 is in the $35-40/bbl range.

Saudi Arabia is losing its political and leadership clout which is why OPEC+ compliance will continue to weaken further.

The recent OPEC+ agreement to reduce production by 1.7 million b/d interestingly matches the estimate of new oil production coming online in 2020 which results in a net-net wash.

Post OPEC+ Meeting Perspectives

On the surface, the OPEC+ meeting provided no surprises or fundamental changes, merely some creative production accounting. However, the dynamics of OPEC+ particularly Saudi Arabia are changing.

A sinister role-reversal has occurred since the "creation" of OPEC+ as the Saudis have progressively lost leverage not only with Russia but also several OPEC members with respect to compliance that has put them in a vulnerable position. This trend dovetails with the Saudis' ambitious transformative mega-projects requiring outsized funding. Unfortunately, low oil prices are a serious drag in achieving those goals.

The Saudis needed good valuations leading up to the Aramco IPO. For this reason, the Saudis engaged in deep voluntary cuts of 400,000 b/d beyond their quota to make up for OPEC+ members who were cheating on quotas for the purposes of maintaining oil prices.

In this role-reversal, the Saudis increasingly need OPEC+ cooperation to achieve these objectives which is why the fissures are growing not only with OPEC+ but also within OPEC itself. The Saudis are progressively losing their political and leadership clout with OPEC+.

In the past, because the OPEC charter lacks an enforcement policy with respect to non-compliance, the Saudis had the economic leverage to "persuade" OPEC members to comply with quotas by reducing or withholding economic aid. Nowadays, the roles are reversed in which they're offering economic aid to OPEC members to comply. For this reason, they've put themselves in an economic vise despite being one of the top global energy producers.

From a 10 May 2019 article, by the Center for Strategic & International Studies "Is OPEC Playing a Losing Hand?", find below the breakdown of 2019 compliance by OPEC+ members in which (on an absolute basis) Saudi Arabia has been over-compliant while large producers notably Russia, Iraq, and Nigeria have far exceeded their production quotas.

The Saudis may figure that weaker cooperation and brutal self-sacrifice by exceeding their own quotas are far better alternatives than a free-for-all. For now.

New Sources

Venezuela: Phoenix Rising

Another surprisingly additional source of oil is coming from Venezuela. In the Wall Street Journal article on 8 December 2019 entitled Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, Once Thought Ripe for Ouster, Looks Firmly in Place, despite US sanctions, crude oil exports rose to 935,000 b/d in November vs. 637,650 b/d in September according to TankerTrackers.com. As per the article, this is a result of the following factors:

The Russian energy firm Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) has filled in for departed western oil service firms to provide technical assistance to increase production. A demoralized political opposition is unable to mount any further challenges to Maduro's leadership. The government is no longer enforcing price & currency controls and the easing of import restrictions allows billions of US dollar remittances from Venezuelans overseas. Permitting dollarization to spur the local economy.

Although the economy is far from recovery and Venezuela's heavy oil has limited albeit important markets such as Asia, the oil production turnaround increase is impressive.

New Production Sources Breakdown for 2020

In the section "New Flood of Oil Production" of my SA article on 19 November 2019 "Oil Prices Heading Toward A Hard Landing", I provided a descriptive and a broad quantitative breakdown of these new sources. Below is an updated quantitative snapshot for each country indicated specifically for 2020 plus additional Venezuela oil:

Country Estimated New Oil Production (b/d) in 2020 Norway 300,000 Canada 500,000 Guyana 222,000 Brazil 398,000 Venezuela 300,000 Estimated Total 1,720,000

Interestingly, the estimated additional oil coming online matches the additional OPEC+ cuts agreed upon in their December 5-6 meeting. Even if the above new sources of oil production fall short of the estimates, the additional oil offsets considerably the OPEC+ cuts of 1.7 million b/d assuming 100% compliance by OPEC+ members. Often estimates fall short and compliance is never 100% which can lead one to the conclusion that "net-net" everything is a wash against flat global growth.

U.S. Shale Oil

U.S. shale production will remain robust in 2020, perhaps somewhat less than in 2019 as a result of smaller to medium size firms reducing production or shutting down completely because of financial difficulties.

The China Card

China's robust oil import purchases won't offset decreased demand elsewhere to prevent a decline in prices. China's purchases from the Saudis and Russia are driven more by energy security than economic demand, particularly with the on-again, off-again trade talks with the US. Additionally, China is initiating programs to increase domestic oil production. Nonetheless, China's import petro-thirst can be reduced suddenly and return to levels in line with the economic fundamentals of a slowing economy.

Iraqi: Unabated Production

With respect to Iraq, one might assume that the resignation of the Iraqi prime minister and other key government officials with increasing social unrest would adversely impact oil production. However, counterintuitively because of the lack of leadership, Iraq's ability (or willingness) to comply with their quotas is severely compromised and will probably continue to produce oil as previously far above their quota levels as indicated in the aforementioned OPEC+ compliance chart.

Caveats

The two distinct geopolitical risks that are percolating just below the surface that can dramatically change these trends are indicated below:

Another attack on Saudi oil facilities and/or other major oil-producing country. A major technical disruption in a major oil-producing country.

Projection

To reiterate my projection in my earlier SA article "Oil Prices Heading Towards a Hard Landing", the inexorable gradual downward price movement under the weight of increasing new oil supply far exceeds anemic demand, has led me to project an oil price (Brent) range of $35-40/bbl by late winter/early spring 2020. The question now is whether the price decline will be rapid or a gradual descent.

Recommendation

The demand for oil is anemic with no immediate turnaround in sight despite the recent record-breaking market highs which is why this is an excellent opportunity to short the oil futures market and market indices such as the S&P Global Oil Index.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.