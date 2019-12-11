Here's Why Philip Morris Is A Fantastic Sleep Well At Night Buy
About: Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)
by: Robert & Sam Kovacs
Summary
Philip Morris had a very good third quarter, powered by strong growth in non-combustible products.
The price is just as good as it was when I recommended the stock in July.
With a recent surge in momentum, it might be the last chance for investors to get in at such a good price.
Written by Robert Kovacs
Introduction
During the summer, I suggested investors ignore the negative headlines and purchase Philip Morris (PM). Following a great third quarter, and a surge in momentum, I want to