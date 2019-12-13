Co-produced with Trapping Value

We have not shied away from buying controversial investments when the risk reward was firmly in our favor. The one we are going to discuss today certainly fits that mold. We are talking about investing in private prisons via GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO), yields 14%. GEO, alongside CoreCivic (CXW) yield 11.5%, makes up about 70% of the for-profit prison market in the United States. We did make our initial purchase in this recently and we have to admit that the stock has not gone the direction we expected. Even including dividends, the stock has substantially lagged the broader markets.

Data by YCharts

As we reach year-end, we take another look at this battered prison REIT and explain why we think there is some substantial upside to be had, even if the sum of all fears comes to pass.

A little background

GEO was formed almost 36 years ago, in 1984, to provide secure corrections and detention management services as well as secure transportation services to state and federal governments in the U.S. and internationally as well. In addition to the U.S., GEO has correctional and detention facilities in Australia, South Africa and in the UK. The company has been publicly traded since 1996 but only converted to a REIT recently in 2013.

GEO’s U.S. segment oversees the operation and management of approximately 75,000 beds in 65 correctional and detention facilities. These are divided among different customers as shown below with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE, forming about a fifth of the total revenue.

Source: GEO Q3-2019 Supplemental

Examining by facilities that GEO only manages on behalf of its customers, we see that Australian prison facilities move to the top in terms of revenue.

Source: GEO Q3-2019 Supplemental

GEO's diversified business model while appealing does not negate two facts about the company. The first being that private prisons are viewed as an extremely distasteful business and a large segment believes that "profiting" from incarceration is wrong. The second aspect is that while GEO has some international diversification, it is still very dependent on the whims and fancies of what transpires at the Federal level in the U.S.

The Sum Of All Fears

Politicians never let a good controversy go to waste. This election campaign is no different and the Democratic candidates have certainly decided to bring many controversial issues to the forefront, including abolishing private prisons. We do not want to drag politics into the investment theme but the facts are that the fear driving the share price today has everything to do with politics and little to do with fundamentals.

At the apex of this attack stands Elizabeth Warren who has repeatedly bashed for-profit private prisons. While we are aware that she remains in the top three in the polls, a lot can happen between now and December 2020. We have often seen early leaders get smashed as the campaign rolls on and her nomination is hardly written in stone. Actually while we were working on this report, Ms. Warren moved from the top spot to third rapidly due to snags in her healthcare positions. Even after that possibility, she still has to win the actual election. Out of the 13 times a president has been up for re-election going back to 1928, there were only three times when the incumbent lost the presidency. Each of those instances came just after a recession. With our base case being a re-acceleration of the economy in 2020, we see very low odds for a President Warren in January 2021. Even if that should come to pass, she will have a full plate when she comes into power.

In addition to abolishing private prisons, she certainly is promising a lot from a wealth tax on the hyper-rich, universal childcare, allowing the federal government to manufacture prescription drugs, breaking up tech giants like Facebook (FB) and Amazon (AMZN), the elimination of the filibuster, affordable housing, free undergraduate tuition at public universities, and mass-scale student debt cancellation. With all of that on her plate, curing cancer and eliminating poverty will likely be deferred to day 2.

Jokes aside, we have seen this movie before and California, possibly the state that represents Warren's philosophy, has been trying to eliminate private prisons for a long time and still cannot find a way to do it before 2028. We have to remember that currently state prisons are at 97% capacity and federal prisons at 139% capacity. A President can put in long term measures to change how prisons are run, assuming the right candidate has full support of the Senate and the House, but it will take many years to change the logistics of the situation.

The most likely outcome

As real estate investors we always look at the underlying collateral that backs the equity and the debt. Prison real estate is rather unique in that regard and while it cannot be converted into any other piece of productive real estate easily, it also has a very high probability of retaining its value. The complexities of building a prison in terms of getting a right location alongside having the necessary logistics to run it are well known. If the government does not want private prisons, it can buy them and run those facilities itself. It might employ GEO is some shape or form to help but take on the onus of delivering its idealized version of prison care. Here too we see this happening most likely only at the Federal levels and not at the state level. This is not a terrible outcome as long as GEO gets fair value or close to it for these assets. Even this kind of run-off will likely take over a decade or longer assuming the candidates supporting this are constantly in power, and in the interim, GEO should continue to churn out massive cash flows. Multiple less draconian measures, including third party audits or requirement to meet certain standards, could be enforced at the government level. Most candidates have also strongly supported an increased emphasis on rehabilitation and this is where GEO could really increase its focus and shine as well.

Valuation

GEO raised guidance in its most recent results. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) now has a midpoint of $2.76/share, up from last quarter's midpoint of $2.71/share. The rising AFFO alongside falling price now has the company trading just 5X turns of AFFO.

Source: GEO Q3-2019 Supplemental

This valuation does discount things beyond a worst case scenario. While prison REITs will never enjoy 20X multiples that many REITs do, we think a 9x-10X multiple definitely discounts this periodic hysteria. That would put fair value closer to $25-$27.

Debt and dividends

GEO's net leverage and interest coverage metrics are quite good, and they moved lower quarter over quarter.

Source: GEO Q3-2019 Supplemental

GEO has also started targeting its debt with its excess cash flow.

On August 16, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase and/or retire a portion of the 6.00% Senior Notes due 2026, the 5.875% Senior Notes due 2024, the 5.125% Senior Notes due 2023, the 5.875% Senior Notes due 2022 (collectively the "GEO Senior Notes") and the Company's term loan under its Amended Credit Agreement through cash purchases, in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise, up to an aggregate maximum of $100 million, subject to certain limitations through December 31, 2020. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company repurchased approximately $34.0 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.875% Senior Notes due 2022 at a weighted average price of 97.48% for a total cost of $33.1 million. As a result of these repurchases, the Company recognized a net gain on extinguishment of debt of $0.6 million.

Source: GEO Q3-2019 10-Q

The balance sheet is in good shape and the real big maturities are more than 4 years away.

Source: GEO Q3-2019 Supplemental

The reason that big maturities are so far off is that the very banks which have threatened to cut off business ties with GEO, did so only after extending GEO's lines of credit by 5 years. GEO management mentioned this on their Q2-2019 results conference call.

Moving to our capital structure. In early June, we extended the maturity of our $900 million revolving credit facility to May 2024, which contractually obligates all banks in the facility for approximately five years. We were able to complete this extension without any changes to the revolver size or the pricing grid. The extended revolver provides ample liquidity with approximately $390 million in available capacity, in addition to an accordion feature of $450 million under the senior credit facility. With this extension, we do not have any upcoming debt maturities for approximately three years when $250 million in senior unsecured notes mature in 2022. We will have the opportunity if we choose to take out the 2022 notes with our available liquidity under the revolver. We recognize that since the execution of the revolvers extension, recent headlines from our banking partners have created significant volatility in our debt and equity. This volatility is directly tied to a high political rhetoric that, as George mentioned, is based on a mis-characterization of our role as a service provider in our overall company record.

Source: GEO Q2-2019 Conference call transcript

The company on the recent conference call added that it had several interested lenders.

Our shareholders should take comfort in knowing that we continue to have strong banking relationships with several dozens of lenders and financial institutions in our senior credit facility. Additionally, we continue to talk to new lenders who have expressed interest in establishing a lending relationship with us.

Source: GEO Q3-2019 Conference call transcript

Another point that came up was that banks were ready to do business in this environment as long as their names did not come up.

Dane Bowler Hey guys. Good quarter. I'm hoping you can provide a little bit more color on the $44 million loan you took out. Who is the counterparty and what properties are securing the loan? Brian Evans Several banks. We haven't disclosed publicly who the banks were and it was on a -- we have a few assets that are not included in the collateral pool on our senior credit facility. So, that's where we were able to do it.

Source: GEO Q3-2019 Conference call transcript

Overall, we see little risk of the business model suddenly collapsing. Moving on to the dividends, we see that the current dividend of $1.92 is very well covered by AFFO (69% payout ratio) and leaves plenty of free cash flow to complete projects and deleverage. This also translates into a 14% dividend yield and a 20% AFFO yield. Both of these are exceptionally strong buffers for a sector that is ripe with headline risk.

Conclusion

One another way to look at valuation here is to try and get a sense of the cap rate on GEO properties. GEO currently sports an enterprise value of $4.3 billion.

Data by YCharts

When contrasted to its net operating income (NOI), that is one distressed looking cap rate i.e. one that has discounted the worst case scenario.

Source: GEO Q3-2019 Supplemental

The raw numbers suggest that the cap rate is a rather extreme 15.5%. GEO does have some facilities that are "managed only". Adjusted for that the cap rate is still over 14%. GEO operates in a recession resilient business model and that is counterweight to the fact that it certainly does not operate in a politically friendly environment. We expect about 70% upside alongside a hefty dividend yield of 14%. As with any other stock, we recommend sticking to position limits and holding GEO as part of a highly diversified portfolio. GEO is a strong buy at the current price.

