Investors Withdrawing Record Amounts From US Stock Funds

By analyzing market sentiment indicators such as the Fed Funds Rate and CBOE's VIX, investors can get a better reading of where to allocate assets in the short-term accordingly.

Each week I start my market research for clients and subscribers of Seeking Alpha by checking out the fund flow data, and key market sentiment indicators. The old adage is to take a contrarian approach to what the retail investor is doing, as usually they are misguided. When looking at the recent data this week, the numbers are truly conflicting. According to Lipper, money is continuing to flow into taxable bond funds at steady paces of $10 billion for the trailing month. As investors are pouring money into bonds, stocks continue to hit record highs. Myself, a professional investor, continues to advise my clients to be extra cautious as equities extend this bull market which is already extended. Lets take a look below at what key market sentiments you can use in order to give you a simple road-map of where to allocate new capital.

1. Short-Term Fed Funds Rate

When we look back at 2019 in the rear view mirror, we had every reason to believe that 2019 could be rocky as the Federal Reserve was increasing the short-term Fed Funds rate. When markets hit new highs, the Fed decided to raise the short-term Fed Funds rates, like they should. However, investors like myself started to exit certain equity positions to purchase short-term bond funds like JP Morgan's (JPST), or PIMCO's (MINT), as short-term rates became more attractive. The below chart shows a direct correlation this past year of the Fed Funds Rate and equity prices:

Data by YCharts

As the Fed began its tightening, markets sold off in late 2018. Investors poured money into short-term bond funds and money market funds. Investors withdrew equity fund capital at that record $135.5 billion, according to Lipper and WSJ. However, since the Federal Reserve doesn't want to see investors flocking into safe havens all at once, the Fed changed short-term policy direction to secure confidence in our financial markets. They effectively did this in 2019. As short-term rates dropped, stocks popped as shown in the above chart. Going forward, investors should watch closely what the Federal Reserve Bank is going to do with short-term Fed Funds rate. Another old saying of, "Don't fight the Fed", still works today.

2. Junk Bond Yield vs. Investment Grade Yield

Investors in low quality junk bonds are accepting 2.24 percentage points in additional yield over safer investment grade corporate bonds. This spread is down sharply from recent years as investors are pursing riskier higher yielding investments (HYG).

Data by YCharts

When you compare high-yields to long-term treasuries, it is much more clear that investors are only being compensated around 290 basis points more than the risk-free treasury rate. This is a cautionary sign to investors that yields in higher-risk assets might be priced to perfection. Just in 2016, high-yield was actually high-yield. The rates in 2016 were over 6.5%, and the spread over investment grade (LQD) funds was higher. When looking at new bond capital to invest, make sure you weigh all the current spreads between treasuries (TLT), junk bonds, and investment grade bonds.

3. VIX Level & CBOE Put-To-Call Ratio

According to the CBOE, the 5-day average Put/Call ratio is reading at just .88, as of December 9th. During the last five trading days, volume in put options has lagged volume in call options by 51.10% as investors make bullish bets in their portfolios.

Data by YCharts

This is among the lowest levels of put buying seen during the last couple of years, indicating more greed on the part of retail investors and short-term traders. Investors can use this data to see more call buying can indicate more overbought conditions in the short-term. When comparing this with the CBOE VIX below, you can get an idea of where the market is without looking at Dow Jones (DIA) levels or S&P 500 (SPY) measures.

Data by YCharts

When using the above CBOE VIX index, you can use this as a short-term overbought or oversold condition for deploying capital. The VIX of course has huge variations in its value from the financial crisis to today's measurements. However, when the VIX is trading at only 14.79, investors and traders are saying that market equity options will remain calm. I do not believe that markets will remain calm within the next 12-months, and investors should expect more volatility as trade wars continue and monetary policy decisions impact daily market moves. Investors should take caution in assuming that low volatility is here to stay.

Looking Forward With These Three Indicators

To say the least, the above three indicators are flashing different warning signs. With equity fund outflows reaching an all-time high this past year, an investor might be quick to say this is bullish for stocks. However, this indicator for all of last year doesn't really tell us much for the coming year ahead. Investors should look at more short-term Lipper fund flows to get an idea of where investors are allocating, like the trailing month mentioned previously in the article. Since we are not perfect market timers, we have to look at other indicators to see what asset classes could get more expensive or cheaper. With the VIX hitting lows below 14, this does not bode well for equities this coming year. Professionally, I believe we will see more volatility come back to the equity market and see a more normalized VIX level. When you also consider where high-yield spreads are, one can see that bond investors are not worried much about default risk or recessions anytime soon. Considering the three above indicators, I would be cautious to make any new large equity purchases at this time. An investor might want to consider short-term bond income funds like JPST & MINT for a short-term pullback before purchasing any new equities without a correction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST & MINT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above statements are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice to your own financial situation.