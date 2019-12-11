Microsoft's Overvaluation Has Reached A Critical Point - Part 2

And the operating margin will increase from 35% to 40%.

Namely, it should be assumed that the company's revenue growth rate will accelerate significantly.

From the point of view of DCF analysis, only a sharp improvement in Microsoft's key financial indicators can justify its current value.

In my previous article dealing with Microsoft (MSFT), I pointed to clear signs of the current overvalued state of the company. In this article, I will test my findings by building a DCF model. But I will do it in a non-standard way...

In my opinion, a company deserves a long-term recommendation to buy if the DCF analysis demonstrates a growth potential of at least 30%. Then I have a question: with what revenue and operating margin forecasts will DCF modeling show 30% upside potential for Microsoft capitalization?

In search of an answer to this question, I went through different options and now I present the least absurd one.

Revenue

According to the average expectations of analysts, in the coming years, Microsoft's revenue will grow at a relatively moderate pace at a CAGR of ~10%:

I assume that the CAGR of Microsoft’s revenue in the next 10 years will amount to 12.4%, and judging from the history, this forecast can be called SUPER OPTIMISTIC:

Operating margin

Over the last years, the operating margin of "Productivity and Business Processes" and "Intelligent Cloud" has had a tendency to decrease. The profitability growth was observed only in the "More Personal Computing" segment:

At the same time, only "Productivity and Business Processes" and "Intelligent Cloud" segments demonstrate more or less stable revenue growth. The growth rate of "More Personal Computing" has been slowing down:

Thus, it is logical to expect that the further growth of Microsoft's revenue will continue mainly due to "Productivity and Business Processes" and "Intelligent Cloud" segments, the profitability of which tends to decrease. So, this will lead to a gradual decrease in Microsoft’s operating margin in the future.

But, ignoring the above-mentioned and things like competition and industry averages, I assume that Microsoft’s operating margin for the next 10 years will gradually increase from 35% to 40% in a terminal year.

Tax rate

The tax rate is assumed to be 21%, which is below the average Microsoft’s indicator over the previous 5 years:

CAPEX

The model involves a gradual decrease in the relative size of CAPEX from 11.2% in 2020 to 6.7% in a terminal year, which is not consistent with the observed growth in Microsoft’s capital spending:

Here is the WACC calculation:

I used the current yield of UST10 as a risk-free rate, equity risk premium of 5.96% and one-year rolling beta coefficient.

I proceed from the assumption that Microsoft’s beta coefficient will decrease in the long term. Accordingly, this will significantly reduce the WACC from 8.4% to 7.45% in a terminal year.

And here's the model itself:

Bottom Line

DCF analysis attempts to figure out the value of a company today, based on projections of how much money it will generate in the future. In this context, as shown, we must proceed from an extremely optimistic scenario for the development of the company to conclude that Microsoft is undervalued. And I think it would be a mistake...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Microsoft. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.