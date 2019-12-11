Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended December 8, 2019

Hot Chili's Cortadera is hot, but not as much as the company claims.

(Source: Exploration Insights)

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week, as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on its website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

(Source: Opaxe)

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

(Source: Opaxe)

1) Windfall Lake gold project in Canada

On December 2, Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) announced a new batch of drill results from its Windfall Lake project and the best interception was 13m @ 106g/t Au from 1,449m in hole OSK-19-991-W8. This is equal to 1,378(AuEq.)m and came from infill drilling at the Lynx Extension:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

The company is currently conducting infill drilling and expansion drilling at the Lynx deposit, exploration on the main mineralized zones, and deep exploration in the central areas of the mineralized intrusive system.

Windfall Lake is situated between the Val-d'Or and Chibougamau projects in Québec and is among the highest-grade gold projects in Canada:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

In November 2018, Osisko Mining released a new resource estimate for the Lynx zone, which increased the project's resource to 754,000 ounces in the indicated category and 2,366,000 ounces in the inferred category:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

In July 2018, the company posted the results from a Preliminary Economic Assessment and there were several eye-catching numbers:

(Source: Osisko Mining)

The after-tax NPV stands at C$413 million using $1,300 per ounce and the PEA doesn't include the down plunge extensions of Underdog, Lynx, Zone 27, as well as the Bobcat, Triple 8 and Windfall North zones.

Osisko aims to release a feasibility study for the project in 2020.

2) Fenelon gold project in Canada

On December 3, Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF) released assay results from its ongoing 75,000m drill program at the Fenelon gold project in Quebec and the best interception was 48.01m @ 22.73g/t Au from 595.67m in hole FA-19-086. This is equal to 1,091(AuEq.)m and was drilled next to an intersection of 38.39m @ 27g/t Au:

(Source: Wallbridge Mining)

Fenelon is located in around 65 kilometers east of the Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) deposit:

(Source: Wallbridge Mining)

The company has so far completed over 60,000m of drilling in 2019 and it plans to drill another 100,000‐120,000m in 2020.

I think the results from the February 2017 Pre-Feasibility Study from Fenelon were unimpressive:

(Source: Wallbridge Mining)

However, the company has very ambitious plans of proving an underground resource of over a million ounces of gold. It aims to release a resource update in the first quarter of 2021 and the long-term objective is to become a gold producer with an output of over 100,000 ounces per year.

At the site, there's a lot of infrastructure in place to support commercial production at a rate of 400-500 tpd.

3) Cortadera copper-gold project in Chile

On December 4, Hot Chili (OTC:HHLKF) claimed it had one of the best discovery drill results recorded across the world in 2019 with 972m @ 0.5% Cu, 0.2g/t Au, 0.9ppm Ag and 49ppm Mo from surface in hole CRP0020D at its Cortadera project. I wouldn't call it the best of the year as it's barely in the top three interceptions for the week. Still, at 823(AuEq.)m it's a very impressive result and is certainly the best one so far from Cortadera.

(Source: Hot Chili)

The Cuerpo 3 porphyry remains open to the north, south, and at depth.

The main assets of Hot Chili include the Cortadera and Productora projects, which are located 14 km apart in coastal Chile:

(Source: Hot Chili)

The company has an option to acquire Cortadera for $31.5 million over a 30-month term. It's a very early-stage project, but the drill results look very impressive so far. Besides the great interception announced last week, another one of note is 864m @ 0.4% Cu and 0.1g/t Au from 62m down-hole depth.

In 2016, Hot Chili released a PFS for Productora, but I don't think it looks particularly good:

(Source: Hot Chili)

An IRR of 15% using a long-term price deck of $3.00/lb copper and $1,250/oz gold doesn't look well. Also, the initial capex is very high compared to the NPV.

Hot Chili's plan is to prepare a revised PFS based on the combined development of Productora and Cortadera utilizing central processing and infrastructure.

Conclusion

The results from Osisko Mining one-million-meter drill campaign at Windfall Lake look amazing so far and I think the company is the world's 2019 exploration star. I think the next reserve and resource update will show a significant improvement in grades and tonnage, with the average resource grade likely to be in the 8-9g/t range. Windfall Lake is a great high-grade project and in my view Osisko Mining is undervalued.

I've covered Fenelon several times in this series and my main concern is the project doesn't have enough scale. It's growing fast though and Wallbridge aims to define a resource of over a million ounces of gold. However, the Wallbridge's market cap is over $350 million already, which is way too generous.

Hot Chili announced its best drill result from Cortadera and while I don't agree it's among the best in the world for the year, it still looks pretty good. It's also from surface. I continue to think that the combination of Cortadera and Productora could establish a robust new flagship project for the company.

If you like this article, consider joining The Gold Commonwealth.

There's a two-week free trial and the service will focus on long ideas, takeover targets, turnarounds, exploration stories and under-followed gems in the mining space, particularly gold. Omnis Quis Coruscat Est Or!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.