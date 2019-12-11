Long Ideas | Germany

Jungheinrich Could Still Do Some Heavy Lifting

|
About: Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Preference Stock (JGHAF)
by: Stephen Simpson, CFA
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Stephen Simpson, CFA
Long only, growth at reasonable price, value, research analyst
Kratisto Investing
Summary

Jungheinrich shares have perked a bit in recent months, but more evidence of an emergent recovery in Europe could send these shares 20% higher.

Jungheinrich is one of the leading players in forklifts, with over 20% market share in Europe, and a strong aftermarket business.

Management could look to improve long-term returns by embracing warehouse automation technologies and/or shifting more production to lower-cost countries.

Jungheinrich shares are a middling candidate on the basis of DCF, but the business has shown a strong correlation with EU IP in the past and further improvement could drive more gains.

Investors have started positioning for an expected recovery in short-cycle industrial markets, but as is typically the case, it has left some names overvalued and others overlooked. Germany’s Jungheinrich (OTC:JGHAF) (JUN3.XE) isn’t going