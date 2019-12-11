Tesla: Race To Record Q4

With about three weeks to go in the quarter, that means that all hands are on deck as electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) rushes to get vehicles delivered. This time around, the company has an interesting deadline, due to end of year tax changes in two key markets, with those tailwinds being key to the company meeting its full year guidance. Today, I'm looking at where things stand going into the mad end of period rush.

As the EU EV stats page shows us here, registrations in the Netherlands have taken off as expected. At the end of last week, Tesla was about 4,000 Model 3 units ahead of Q3's pace in that country, which itself was the company's European quarterly record at nearly 7,800 units. Netherlands is raising the benefit in kind tax on EVs at the start of next year, with the purchase price cap also declining a bit, resulting in a big sales push. The interesting part here is the recent sales mix as shown on EU EV stats, showing most of the recent registrations being SR+.

It may not be a surprise that the Standard Range Plus version is doing better than it has recently since it's the most impacted by the tax change. However, to see it do more than 70% of all registrations in Netherlands/Norway/Spain lately may result in a margin hit for the quarter. Due to the above SR+ registration push, that variant represents about 44.6% of all Model 3s registered in those three countries during Q4 as of last Thursday, which is a big leap from Q3's ending total of 34.80%. A stronger dollar against the Euro and Norwegian krone doesn't help the margin situation either.

What's most interesting about the situation in Europe is that the massive Netherlands push isn't really resulting in a huge difference between quarters. Estimated registrations on the continent from TMC Europe during the first two months of Q4 across the S/X/3 line are only up about 200 units over the same period in Q3. Tesla's higher priced and higher margin Model S and X are not doing well, as the chart below shows how these two vehicles' registrations are down about 36% sequentially. December should be very good for the Model 3, but will more pressure on the S/X offset those gains?

(Source: TMC Europe stats, linked above)

The situation is even more unclear in the United States, given InsideEVs has stopped its monthly estimation of Tesla vehicle sales. Thus, Tesla's largest market is a bit harder to figure out sales, but it also has some tailwinds for the current period. The final portion of the Federal EV tax credit runs out at the end of December, and Tesla also saw incentives drop a bit in its home state of California last week, which is its largest sales state in the country.

For Tesla to reach the bottom end of its 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle delivery guidance for the year, it needs a bit more than 104,400 units in Q4. The tailwinds in the US and the Netherlands will help, but deliveries from the new Shanghai gigafactory may also provide just the spark to reach the low end of the guidance bar. Of course, Tesla's guidance was very disappointing when it was first issued, especially since the company previously guided to 500,000 units of production for 2018, and also had to pull its 10k units per week Model 3 target by the end of last year.

Beyond vehicle sales that drive a majority of the company's revenues, there are two other major items I'm watching to see if Tesla hits. The first is the 1,000 units per week of solar roof production that CEO Elon Musk has guided to, as the company tries to revive its solar business. The other item is in regards to Tesla's autopilot feature, which according to the company's order page, is supposed to recognize and respond to traffic lights and stop signs, and also allow automatic driving on city streets by year's end. However, it seems that Tesla's IR has potentially told one research firm that things could slip into the new year. We'll see how fast Tesla gets some of these self-driving features out, since the company is expected to have a million robotaxis on the roads next year.

As for Tesla shares, they have mostly leveled off since the post Q3 earnings pop. Investors are waiting for the next major catalyst, and that will likely come in early January when the company reports its Q4 delivery and production figures. With key incentives winding down in the US and Netherlands, there are definitely some sales tailwinds coming, but the S/X also appears sluggish in Europe. If Tesla can get a few thousand units out of the new China factory in 2019, it should definitely be able to get to the low end of its yearly delivery guidance range as the bull camp continues to push the production constrained narrative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.