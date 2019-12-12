You're A Smart One, Mr. Grinch

After all, what kind of creature literally steals candy from sleeping babies, deliberately trying to make them cry?

Before you read another word, consider this your fair warning.

By reading on, you’re bound to have a certain song stuck in your head for an untold amount of time. Should you continue from this point, I take no responsibility for the repercussions. It’s simply inevitable.

That is, it’s inevitable if:

You were a kid anytime from 1966 onward.

You had kids in 1966 onward.

You have a radio that you listen to during the Christmas season.

By identifying with any one or more of those qualifiers, you’re certain to know a thing or two about… the Grinch.

And, on that note, cue the music.

You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch. You really are a heel. You’re as cuddly as a cactus.Y ou’re as charming as an eel, Mr. Grinch. You’re a bad banana with a greasy black peel!

What else can be said of Dr. Seuss’ fabled Mr. Grinch? A lot according to the song we started up above. It came as part of the Christmas package when the original children’s book – written in 1957 – was turned into a cartoon movie adaptation.

No doubt, you’re remembering other lines or perhaps whole entire verses. Which begs the question… which is your favorite part?

A Nasty, Wasty Skunk

Here are some of the lines that stand out most to me in “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”:

You’re as cuddly as a cactus.

I wouldn’t touch you with a 39-and-a-half-foot pole!

You have all the tender sweetness of a seasick crocodile, Mr. Grinch.

Given a choice between the two of you, I’d take the seasick crocodile!

You’re a nasty, wasty skunk.

The three words that best describe you are as follows – and I quote – “Stink. Stank. Stunk!”

Overall, I’d say it’s safe to say that Mr. Grinch doesn’t have a great reputation. Even after his miraculous transformation from a Christmas-present-stealing meanie to a reformed Christmas-loving sweetie, we still remember him as – forgive me for my bluntness here, but – a jerk.

Yet was he really?

Think about it long and hard. We’re thinking at least five full seconds…

When you do, you’ll find that there’s no clever way around the truth. Mr. Grinch was everything he’s accused of in that song, and no doubt more.

After all, what kind of creature literally steals candy from sleeping babies, deliberately trying to make them cry? Who goes out of his way to take from others, not to survive or not even to profit, but just to keep them from being happy?

For that matter, who leaves nothing more than a crumb of Christmas food behind? And one so small it’s not even fit for a mouse?

A “nasty, wasty skunk,” I suppose. That’s who. Therefore, he’s nothing we should want to model ourselves after.

All the same, there's one thing I have to admire about the Grinch in his original form.

He was most definitely a contrarian.

Think It Through (for Real This Time)

At the risk of painting myself in a truly horrible – dare I even say Grinch-like – light, the crafty, cranky, old codger didn’t go with the flow.

Everyone down in Whoville was conforming to the same trends. They were apparently buying the same toys and eating the same meals in the same kinds of houses, making it very easy for the Grinch to go in and take advantage of the situation.

That’s not to say the Whos were bad people. They clearly had big hearts with good motives.

But you’ll need to be a lot more individualized if you’re going to keep your money, much less grow it. There’s no real room for groupthink here (or in general, I suppose).

Look no further than past cautionary tales as Enron or most of the dot.com-era darlings. Or, much more recently, CBL & Associates (CBL), a REIT I’ve written about a few times now.

I saw far too many herd-like articles promoting it, right up until it announced the suspension of its common and preferred dividends through next year.

This is why the Wall Street maxim exists: Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful. It’s because going against the herd can pay off and pay up.

Sometimes intensely.

There’s no guarantee, of course. And I’m not saying you have to have nothing but contrarian picks in your portfolio. That would be just as foolish as investing the other way around.

I’m saying you should think through each and every one of the investments you make. Analyze them for what they actually offer instead of what “everyone else” says they do.

So, really, when push comes to shove, I’m not telling you to invest like the Grinch.

I’m just saying not to invest like a Who.

Non-Who-Like Possibilities

CoreCivic (CXW) is not for everyone, especially if you don’t believe it’s ethical to profit from prisons. Along the same lines, presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has said that she would end “federal private detention facilities by ending all contracts that the Bureau of Prisons, ICE, and the U.S. Marshals Service have with private detention providers.”

She went on to declare that she wouldn’t just eliminate federal private prisons, but that she’d also stop federal funding to states that continued to use them.

As a REIT analyst, I work awfully hard to maintain bipartisan research and focus strictly on fundamentals. That being said, the selloff related to CXW and Geo Group (GEO) has created an opportunity to purchase shares in a deep value critical infrastructure REIT. We prefer CXW vs. GEO based upon the fact that CXW has modest exposure to BOP, better cost of capital, and a slightly better payout ratio (than GEO). We covered this in great detail on our Marketplace.

Recognizing the volatility at hand, we decided to provide two forecasts using FAST Graphs – the worst case and best-case scenarios. Keep in mind, these are estimates and I used “my numbers” for 2020 onward and 2019 company guidance. The above chart is our “best-case” scenario.

Price: $15.37

P/FFO: 5.6x

Dividend Yield: 11.50%

Payout Ratio: 67%

S&P Ratings: BB

YTD Total Return: -10.75%

iREIT Rec: Spec Strong Buy

Iron Mountain (IRM) shares have continued to struggle as a result of fears of paper extinction, higher leverage, and technology integration. All of these are justifiable concerns, but we remain confident that Iron Mountain is mispriced and deserves a better premium.

One of the big plusses for Iron Mountain is the company’s diversification, defined by its business model that serves more than 230,000 customers around the world, with more than 85 million square feet of real estate and more than 1,400 facilities in more than 50 countries. This translates into millions of boxes that means Iron Mountain could be the most diversified REIT there is.

On Oct. 31 - Halloween day - Iron Mountain held its Q3-19 earnings results conference call, and after the preliminary statements, the CEO said the company “announced Project Summit, which is a transformation program that will be “a simpler and more dynamic management structure, better supporting our future."

Project Summit, it seems, will be focusing on three specific areas, which all seem to focus on simplification. Meaney specifically mentioned:

(1) Combining the company's core records and information management (or RIM) operations under a single global leader to eliminate "unnecessary work in rebalancing resources,

(2) Streamlining its support structure (condensing layers by reducing VP-level positions by ~45%, thus eliminating ~700 positions), and

(3) Leveraging its "global and regional customer-facing resources across RIM product lines" to create "better alignment between new digital solutions" in its core business.

Project Summit will begin in Q4 2019 and should be substantially completed by the end of 2021. The cost to implement it is estimated to be ~$240 million. And Iron Mountain expects to record pre-tax restructuring charges of ~$60 million associated with the program in Q4-19. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Source: FAST Graphs

We have since reaffirmed Iron Mountain as a Strong Buy, which means that we believe the shares could return 25% annually (see chart above). We have confidence that the dividend safe and the cost savings could propel earnings by around 10% in 2020.

Price: $33.00

P/AFFO: 11.0x

Dividend Yield: 7.50%

Payout Ratio: 81.6%

S&P Ratings: BB-

YTD Total Return: 8.9%

iREIT Rec: Strong Buy

We upgraded Park Hotels (PK) from a Buy to a Strong Buy at the end of October based upon the recent Chesapeake deal that “validates Park’s brand strategy, providing added exposure to Marriott and Hyatt.” The combined company is projected to generate ~$925M of adjusted EBITDA on a run rate basis Pro Forma for 2019 and potential for an additional ~$25M of incremental EBITDA from upside opportunities over time.

We also were intrigued with analyst growth estimates for 2020, specifically the company’s EBITDA forecast of 13%. I explained that “this provides a terrific barometer into the potential value that can be unlocked with the Chesapeake deal, and one of the primary reasons we are upgrading this high-quality pick to a Strong Buy.”

While we are cautious on lodging REITs, we have decided to limit capital to a few choice names, and obviously Park is on that list. Park focuses on owning hotels and resorts in the Luxury and Upper Upscale segments and we like REITs with flags that are dedicated to loyalty programs, like Hilton (~60 million members), Marriott, and Starwood (~100 million members).

Source: FAST Graphs

As you can see (above) Park has one of the highest dividend yields in the lodging REIT sector (7.4%), and the dividend is well covered (66.6%). We believe that Park is positioned for what we believe will be a “garden style” recession as the company is using its scale and cost of capital advantages to prove it's the true consolidator in the “big flag” arena. We maintain a Strong Buy.

Price: $24.48

P/FFO: 8.6x

Dividend Yield: 7.4%

Payout Ratio: 66.6%

S&P Ratings: na

YTD Total Return: 1.1%

iREIT Rec: Strong Buy

I’m sure you are guessing about my last “Mr. Grinch” pick? We’ll let’s just say that I saved the best for last.

Tanger Outlets (SKT) has yet to bounce back, and that’s no surprise because like Mr. Grinch, I’m a patient investor. I was glad to see a recent article in Barron’s validating my Strong Buy thesis. Let me provide you with a few comments, in the article by John Coumarianos:

“Tanger’s valuation seems especially cheap for a REIT that isn’t in financial distress, has a 96% occupancy rate, and boasts high-end tenants such as Ralph Lauren (RL), Brooks Brothers, and Coach, a Tapestry (TPR) unit.”

Great minds think alike, LOL, but here’s where Coumarianos are definitely wired to the same mold, as he explains,

“But the stock is likely to trade up to $20, giving investors a total return of nearly 40%, as industry bankruptcies abate and Tanger re-leases vacant space, as it has done in the past.”

Alas, even the big time investors know where to find a bargain,

“…even Green Street Advisors can’t ignore how cheap Tanger has become. The firm’s investment arm, whose portfolio mimics the analysis and relative rankings of its research team, owns more than $1 million of the stock, according to recent public filings. So much for “exit-ramp risk.”

Source: FAST Graphs

So now you see, the smart money follows Mr. Grinch. While Tanger has not produced “instant gratification,” we’re quite confident that eventually the table will turn and our Strong Buy pick will be paying more than dividends.

Price: $15.78

P/FFO: 6.9x

Dividend Yield: 9.0%

Payout Ratio: 63%

S&P Ratings: BBB

YTD Total Return: -15.4%

iREIT Rec: Strong Buy

In closing, we wanted to provide you with a few R.I.N.O. (REIT Indicator Numerically Optimized) charts in which we screen for around 150 REITs based on a variety of fundamental data. The first chart highlights the company’s P/FFO Variance (using five-year averages) and our R.I.N.O. scores (for each REIT):

The next chart below illustrates the company’s dividend yield compared with their R.I..N.O. score. As you can see, CoreCivic has the highest dividend yield overall and Tanger has the highest R.I.N.O. score.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CXW, IRM, SKT, PK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.