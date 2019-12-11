Baozun: Churn And Burn

As we head into 2020, we believe there is a rising risk of brand churns for Baozun (BZUN) given the unclear competitive moat the company has as an ecommerce service solution provider. In short, we believe that BZUN could see more major brands churning from its platform and migrate towards its competitions. Although we do not expect the GMV contribution for these brands to be as significant as that of Huawei’s recent departure, we believe that the optics may not be supportive of the bull thesis and could result in further sell-off on the stock.

The bottom line

We once again lower our target on BZUN to $27/share from $32/share (see: Baozun: The Pain Does Not Stop Here) on lower GMV assumptions and a lower target multiple of 15x (vs. 17x) as we believe BZUN should trade closer to the IT service solution providers that trade between 10-15x. At 15x target multiple, we believe the valuation is fair as it is still on the high-end of the range as we factor in the ecommerce growth trajectory that BZUN can continue to benefit in the near-term.

The stock has fallen 21% since we launched coverage (see: Baozun: Questionable Moat With Questionable Sustainability). Overall, we believe that investors should not invest in this stock given that BZUN’s core business model is being carried out by many ecommerce service solution providers that also serve the same cohort of western brands that BZUN targets. Although we saw clear value in BZUN in the early days of China ecommerce, the current ecommerce landscape is fairly matured with scaled brands, such as Huawei, looking to bring ecommerce in-house, and some western brands such as Nike (NKE) that already has its in-house ecommerce team in China while using BZUN as an outsourced IT back office. Besides, several service providers focus on niche verticals such as cosmetics, footwear, apparel and baby care that are gradually encroaching on BZUN’s customer base by delivering a more tailored solution. Ultimately, we believe BZUN will revert to the mean of the peer group, and as more of its peers get listed either in Hong Kong or the mainland stock exchange, BZUN’s competitive advantage (or lack thereof) will become increasingly evident to investors which will likely to create selling pressure on the stock.

More brands churn on the horizon?

We recently visited several of BZUN’s competitors in China to go deeper into the competitive dynamics of the ecommerce solution providers. We conclude that we could potentially see more brands churn in BZUN as its competitors can offer better services and higher ROI at a more reasonable price.

One of the competitors we spoke to was Guangzhou-based Qingmutech. Founded in 2011, the company provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to retail brands.

The company currently works with 30 brands and generates over RMB4b in annual GMV.

Compared with BZUN, Qingmu is relatively small in terms of both the number of brands and GMV but Qingmu’s proven track record with several international brands such as Samsonite, Skechers (SKX), Uniqlo and Armani Exchange allowed the company to establish a solid reputation within the industry. The key to Qingmu’s success is its experienced retail team that leverages data to deliver a comprehensive digital marketing solution to brands in China.

In the middle of 2016, Skechers, one of Qingmu’s key brands, migrated to BZUN on a three-year contract that was due to expire by the middle of 2019.

Worth noting that Skecher's China online sales have been soft over the past few years while BZUN was handling its direct-to-consumer business and that much of the growth was driven by new store openings. We suspect that this may indicate BZUN’s solution has performed below Skechers’ expectations and this is creating an opportunity for Qingmu to win back Skechers as its client.

Given that Huawei was ready to depart from BZUN, we suspect that BZUN may not like to see two major brands churn from its platform and possibly extended Skechers' contract to post-Single's Day. Whether a long-term extension can be drafted is unclear to us but we believe that there is a high probability that Skechers could churn from BZUN for several reasons:

First, Qingmu has proven itself to Skechers before it left for BZUN that it could deliver the best ROI for the brand across several initiatives such as marketing, operations, and logistics.

Second, BZUN’s failure to deliver on Skechers underlines its fundamental weakness that it still cannot shift its focus to the higher ROI long-tail brands, and stubbornly focused on the low margin high GMV brands such as Nike. The lack of expertise and tailored solutions are hurting BZUN and Skechers' relationship, and could most likely result in a churn.

Finally, Qingmu has enhanced its operational efficiency over the past few years since Skechers left for BZUN. Qingmu’s current state can handle Skechers at a higher volume if needed.

Skechers is just one brand within BZUN and its GMV contribution may not be material to severely impact BZUN’s overall GMV trajectory similar to what Huawei did. We estimate that Skechers may only generate between RMB1-2b in annual GMV. However, the optics of brands churning from BZUN following Huawei’s exit does not paint a favorable picture on BZUN and this negative sentiment could further weigh on the share price.

In conclusion, we lower our target on BZUN on the potential of further brand churn in 2020. Current sell-side expectations and target price remain overly optimistic and we believe this is a function of improper research by the sell-side community, therefore retail investors should be mindful of their recommendations. BZUN’s business model is already opaque it is without the opportunity to conduct on-the-ground due diligence. When coupled with inexperienced analysts within the investment banks, investor communication is typically clouded and unreliable, in our view.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.