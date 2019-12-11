Unpopular Opinion: Jack Dorsey Is A Good CEO For Twitter

Jack Dorsey is actually improving Twitter a lot and the numbers are there to prove it.

There has been a lot of talk about Square's and Twitter's CEO Jack Dorsey moving to Africa for six months next year.

Introduction

There has been a lot of talk about Jack Dorsey's move to Africa for six months. Dorsey is the CEO and founder of both Twitter (TWTR) and Square (SQ).

The consensus view is that as a Square shareholder, this is good news for me, but as a Twitter stockholder, this is terrible news, mainly because of the elections in 2020. But I disagree with the consensus view on this subject. While I'm excited as a Square shareholder, I don't think this is bad for Twitter. In this article, I will try to show you why.

1. The place doesn't matter

Suppose Jack Dorsey would have announced that he moved to Paris. Would there even have been a fuzz? I think not or at least not of the same size this discussion has become. But it would be the same. Part of the problem is that it's Africa and people can almost see Dorsey drumming the primitive beat and dancing around half naked. But that's just plain rubbish, of course.

There are plenty of places in Africa where you can't see the difference between any Western city and the place you are in Africa. As a rich tech guy, Dorsey will have everything to his disposition to run Twitter and Square from a distance. The fact that it's Africa shocked a lot of people but that says more about the worldview of those people than it does about Africa.

2. Dorsey is not that kind of CEO

I don't see Jack Dorsey as a hands-on CEO who micromanages everything. He's more of an inspirator who lays out the big lines that the company should follow and thinks strategically. I mean, the man meditates for two hours a day, walks five miles to work every day and takes ice baths early in the morning. And he combines two CEO jobs. Do you really think he micromanages as your average 80-hours-per-week CEO?

Removed from the everyday noise, I think Dorsey may even do a better job of seeing what is good for Twitter. Some things can only be seen when you look from afar. Literally, in this case.

3. The time gap is not a problem

There's a time gap between Africa and the US. But again, that's an insignificant ground for arguing. The biggest part of Africa has GMT time (like England), GMT+1 (like most of Europe) and GMT+2 (like Eastern Europe):

I have never heard the complaint of people that it's impossible to reach out to European colleagues or complaints in the press about CEOs residing in Europe. Will you even consider not investing in AB Inbev (BUD) because the headquarters are in Europe and CEO Carlos Britto regularly resides in Brazil?

We expect CEOs to wake up at 4 or 5 in the morning, but working from noon until midnight (or even longer) in Africa (from 3 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Twitter's HQ in San Francisco) that would be entirely impossible? That's laughable. Besides that, don't worry, there will be someone responsible for waking up Jack if there's something urgent. He can jump into his ice bath, as he does in the morning, and take a cool-headed decision, far away from the noise.

4. Dorsey has done great so far

If you need a daily dose of unpopular opinion to get through the day, here you have it: I think Jack Dorsey has done very well since he came back to Twitter in October 2015. You wouldn't tell from the stock price, though. The stock lags the S&P 500 (SPY) by a wide margin:

You don't believe that Dorsey did an excellent job? I can understand it. There have been a lot of complaints by shareholders. But let me show you some numbers:

This is the growth of revenue since Dorsey's return:

There's one down year (2017), but all in all, revenue is up by 37%. Not mind blowing, but Dorsey had take on a lot of problems from the past. And besides adding users (last quarter had an outstanding 17% growth), Twitter has communicated that revenue is its second big focus point.

On the conference calls, a healthy environment on Twitter has been one of the main focal points over and over again. And I have the feeling, although it's hard to put numbers on that, that Twitter has become less aggressive, less of a street fight since Dorsey took over. If there are any numbers to prove it, Jack Dorsey gave them on the Q3 2019 conference call:

One example of this is our work on public conversation health. At the beginning of this year, we resolved to break from only acting on reports of abuse and harassment, to proactively identifying tweets and conduct that violates our terms of service. Today, we’ve crossed another threshold. Over half of the enforcement actions we take in any given week for violating our abuse rules is now proactively identified and verified by our agents before a victim or bystander has to report the violation. We will continue to refine this work to steadily increase that percentage. This is important because it removes the burden of reporting from victims and paired with a much more robust appeals process increases our correctness of enforcement.

But I get it that you are not convinced yet by this, all in all, not so incredible revenue growth and the better Twitter environment. I wouldn't be.

A lot more convincing, I think, is the operating income:

Operating income grew from negative (the company was losing money on everything it did even without reinvestments) to very positive. If you don't agree that this is impressive, I think you can stop reading this article right now.

You also can see this in the net income: from deep in the red to high numbers in the black:

And the EPS went from red to black too:

EBITDA too:

I know what you think now: But that awful Q3 2019? And indeed, it was a dismal quarter and I do understand dissatisfied shareholders of Twitter and the falling stock price. After all, it has been a long string of bad news since Twitter's IPO. But there were technical problems and they will only be temporary. Twitter's CFO Ned Segal on the Q3 earnings call:

We discovered and took steps to remediate bugs that largely affected our legacy MAP product. These bugs affected our ability to target ads and share data with measurement and add partners. We also discovered that certain personalization and data settings were not operating as expected.

The fundamentals of Twitter are getting better, so I think that in the end, shareholders should just hold the stock.

I have expressed several times that I'm much more excited about Square than about Twitter and the reason is that Jack Dorsey could have it his way from the start in Square, while he's still renovating the ruins that were named Twitter when he arrived. But the numbers show that he's cleaning out the closet at Twitter too. A lot of (financial) progress has already been made. It's not because the stock price doesn't follow the performance that Dorsey does a awful job at Twitter.

5. Ned Segal is a worthy temporary CEO

Ned Segal, Twitter's Chief Financial Officer, shows on the conference calls that he knows the company very well. If there are details to be answered or thorny questions about the details of the tech fail in Q3, it's Ned Segal who answers.

(Ned Segal, source)

Segal certainly has the talent and experience to be a CEO. He has a B.S. degree in Spanish, although his path led to financials. He started his career at Goldman Sachs (GS), where he had various positions, ending in the important role of Head of Global Software Investment Banking. In 2013, he became CFO at RPX Corporation, a company that specializes in patent services. In January 2015 he joined Intuit (INTU) as SVP of Finance, where he was lured away to become Twitter's CFO. He's also a board member of Beyond Meat (BYND).

I'm pretty sure he already does a lot of what more middle-of-the-road CEOs do in his everyday job. The only difference will be that he implements Dorsey's ideas, not his own.

Conclusion

I understand that Twitter shareholders like Scott Galloway are disappointed that Twitter's stock has underperformed the market so severely. And there is a point to be made to have a full time CEO, for sure. But if you look at the numbers, you can see that Jack Dorsey is cleaning up the mess left by Twitter's management before he came there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, TWTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a sizable position in Square (SQ) and it's in our Potential Multibaggers portfolio. Our 5-year old daughter also has a small position in Twitter (TWTR) in her Pink Portfolio.