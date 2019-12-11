Assessing The Long-Term Case For Korn Ferry

When researching a potential long-term investment, we always like to start initially with long-term charts which can span decades. We have learned the hard way that a short-time view (no matter how attractive the valuation of the respective stock is at the time) can be very deceptive. In essence, no matter how bullish a short-term chart may be, if the long-term trend is not in agreement, it can be difficult to achieve significant returns.

For example, one such stock which we are eyeing up at present for a long-term play is Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) (Staffing & Employment Firm). As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares are currently rallying out of a multi-year oversold position. In fact, if shares could close above their 10-month moving average of $40.66, the odds would be strong that the recent August low will end up being a monthly-year low for this stock. Furthermore, even though shares may be oversold at present, the long-term trend has been most definitely up since early 2003 as the pattern of higher lows and higher highs is clearly apparent.

Therefore, from this perspective, let's see how the more near-term charts have been trending as well as the trends of some of the company's key financials.

As we can see from the weekly chart below, shares recently actually managed to close above the multi-month downward trend-line. Price is now well above the 10-week moving average, so if we can stay above this important resistance area, again, the odds would be high that the multi-year lows are in.

We can get a good read on the company's volume through the "On Balance Indicator" on the daily chart. As we can see below, buying volume has been pretty much increasing since the summer, which leads us to believe that what we are witnessing at the moment is a rounded bottom reversal pattern. The pattern though would not be complete unless price is able to break above its July highs with conviction.

With respect to how the firm's financials have been trending, we can see that the current ratio increased to 2.33 in the firm's latest quarter. This is the highest level it has been in more than a decade. Liquidity is probably the most important metric on the balance sheet. Over the past four quarters, Korn Ferry's current liabilities have decreased by $16 million whereas its current assets have increased by $117 million.

When we measure the ratio in cash terms, we get working capital of $599 million. Again, the firm has never had this much working capital, which, again, stacks the odds in favour of the long-term investor. Remember, there is no inventory to worry about in Korn Ferry. The firm's current assets are primarily its receivables and cash.

Because of the strong increase in the cash balance ($471 million in the latest quarter), shareholder equity continues to rise at the firm despite more long-term debt hitting the balance sheet. Korn Ferry continues to own ($2.48 billion assets) more than twice that it owes ($1.23 billion). Shareholder equity came in at $1.25 billion in the October quarter.

Korn Ferry's forward earnings multiple currently comes in at 13.2. The firm's sales multiple is presently 1.1. These numbers look very attractive when compared to historical averages. Revenue growth may have been slowing in recent times, but margins have been on the rise. In fact, operating margin, on average, over the past four quarters, comes in at a very respectful 12.4%. We have not witnessed operating margins such as these for well over a decade.

Therefore, although revenue growth levels over the next few years are in the mid-single digit range (lower than the 3-year average), more of the Korn Ferry's sales have been resulting in net earnings.

To sum up, our signal at this point would be a comprehensive share price move above the 10-month moving average of $40.66. Achieving this would strengthen the odds that a new long-term trend has been established.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KFY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.