Kylie Cosmetics Deal, Potential Professional Beauty Spin-Off Make Coty A Buy

Investment Thesis

Compared to the Top 6 playersin the cosmetics industry, Coty's (COTY) valuation appears unappealing at first. Declines in foot traffic in shopping centers have hit the company hard after its multi-billion acquisition of Proctor and Gamble's (PG) cosmetic subsidiary. While comparable sales are declining, a partial buyout of the fastest growing large-cap cosmetics company in the world and spin-offs of adjunct brands to erase its debt balance, coupled with a potential share buyback program, may just be what investors need for shares of COTY to rally once again. Let's take a look at why the company will be assigned a buy rating.

Market Outlook

The global cosmetic products market is estimated to be valued at $50.9 B in FY2019, with projected growth rates of 5.2 to 7.2% until FY2025. A variety of variables such as increased demand from male consumers; rising disposable income in emerging countries, and growth of upper middle class population will be responsible for spearheading the sector's continued momentum. At the same time, opportunities for innovation such as organic beauty products, herbal care, and alternative medicine are inbound as part of an ongoing trend among the nouveau-riche millenials. Despite the Top 7 companies owning over 182 beauty brands, the market is very fragmented with thousands of companies worldwide in this multi-billion sector. Hence, it is vital sector players such as COTY are able to innovate and match consumer demand to increase its bottom line.

Company Strategy/Business Model

For the past few years, COTY's corporate strategy has emphasized on M&A consolidation via levered acquisitions of luxury beauty brands. One such deal was its $12 B takeover of PG's beauty business in 2016. Since then, COTY has suffered over $1 B in goodwill write downs as the company's marketing strategy has proven itself to be out of touch with consumers. For starters, the vast majority of COTY's brands are sold in supermarkets and/or by other retailers in shopping malls, where current consumer habits indicate significant activity for Instagram/Facebook e-commerce and visits to specialty boutiques.

On the other hand, COTY is announcing a strategic plan to help improve its bottom line. A spin-off of its Professional Beauty business will likely fetch more than $3.6 B in cash at sector multiples of 2.0x EV/Sales. If the plan succeeds, a potential capital allocation scenario would be for COTY to pay off $2 B in its debt obligations; buy back over $1B in shares, and invest $600 M in existing businesses in accordance with all objectives of its turnaround plan. However, this means COTY may suffer a 20% impairment to its 9.4 B in revenues moving forward. Luckily, shareholders are benefiting from nearly 30% in debt reductions and stock buy backs of up to 6% of the company.

Risk Factors

COTY's digital marketing efforts are in a need of a upgrade. For starters, the company has only begun data analytics' optimization on e-commerce platforms as recent as this year. Considering direct ad campaigns; retargeting campaigns, consumer behavior analytics, and consumer traffic flow are all part of a successful e-commerce initiative, this makes COTY's transition from brick and mortar brand design rather late.

The company's revenue stream does not paint a bright picture either, as over 40% of the company's revenues comes from Europe. Unfortunately, Europe currently has the lowest sector growth rate out of all geographical regions. Headwinds such as lack of inflation and stunted growth despite ample stimulus from the European Central Bank all paint an uncertain future to European consumers' spending power. Meanwhile, COTY may not be taking full advantage of its position in EMEA. Despite having the largest growth of upper middle class discretionary spending in the world, COTY's revenues in this segment saw -1% in FY2019. Luckily, the turnaround plan at least attempts to allocate more capital towards investments in the region.

Company Financials

EV/Sales EV/EBITDA P/CF ROTC REV Y/Y % FWD Net Debt/ EBITDA FCF Margin Coty 1.98 12.57 11.82 2.58% -4.55% 5.81 6.16% Estee Lauder 4.93 22.89 28.88 18.20% 7.87% 1.51 10.05% Avon Products 0.81 10.23 39.02 14.21% -6.31% 3.39 4.21% Revlon 1.88 29.25 NP 1.79% -2.53% 21.0 1.29% L’Oreal 4.91 22.23 25.63 11.60% 3.12% -0.03 11.51% Newell Brands 1.76 15.54 8.74 2.48% -13.14% 6.94 62.55% Helen of Troy 2.81 19.12 21.22 9.09% 3.81% 1.42 5.68%

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential, Curated By Author NP = Not Profitable

Looking at the financial, COTY is trading at a position between underperform to on par with sector average. First of all, its profitability metrics of 6.16% FCF margins and 2.58% ROTC are rather low. Along with a growth forecast of -5% in FY2020, these metrics largely justifies its cheap valuation of 2x EV/Sales and 13x EV/EBITDA. There is light at the end of the tunnel, however, as COTY's recent strategic initiative is estimated to reduce Net Debt to EBITDA to less than 3.0x. Before investors flock to more prospective companies such as Estee Lauder (EL) or Helen of Troy (HELE), COTY has one last trick up in its sleeve which may turn the tide in its favor.

Catalysts

Image Source: Page Six

On Nov 23, Coty announced it will be acquiring a 51% stake in Kylie Cosmetics for $600 million with the deal expecting to close by the end of 2020. Together, the two partners will focus on global expansion of the brand, with Jenner and her team maintaining the lead on products and communications, including social media. For FY2018, Kylie Cosmetics had an estimated revenue of $177 million after just four years since inception. This would put Kylie Cosmetics ahead each and every single one of the 7 global cosmetic players mentioned in the article in terms of 5 year sales CAGR.

In analysis, the deal was valued at at reasonable ~7x EV/Sales in context of the company's growth, and will likely bring much needed brand awareness and social media expertise to COTY. Indeed, nearly all of Kylie Cosmetics' kit launches have sold out within minutes. As an estimated 90% of Americans know the famous story behind Kylie Jenner and her rise to power as the world's youngest female billionaire, this creates a "halo effect" in which consumers buy en-mass into a brand associated with excellence and social empowerment. The deal is estimated to increase COTY's revenues by 1-3% next year, and should increase sharply thereafter from the effects of celebrity branding.

Conclusion:

COTY's heavy leverage; lack of strength in digital marketing, and neutral valuation are mitigated by growth potentials via spin-offs and its recent partial acquisition of Kylie Cosmetics. While the company is valued fairly in terms of spot metrics, these growth catalysts does tip the balance in its favor when it comes to potential share appreciation. Investors should not underestimate having a well-known, social media savvy celebrity to develop new products and revitalize COTY's existing brands. Furthermore, buying a 51% stake in one of the the fastest growing companies in the sector at 7x EV/Sales is a fantastic deal. As a result, shares of COTY will be rated as a long term buy, and will likely see significant returns after the Kylie Cosmetics deal finalizes by the end of 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.