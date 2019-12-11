ING May Be Through The Worst Point Of The Cycle
Stephen Simpson, CFA
Summary
After a challenging year that included weaker macro conditions, lower rates, and higher compliance spending, ING can benefit if 2020 is simply stable, let alone better.
ING's reliance on spread income remains a challenge, but its efforts to grow share in multiple markets appear to be paying off and the elevated compliance spending won't last forever.
ING remains undervalued if the bank can manage long-term core earnings growth in the low single digits.
Not a lot has gone right for ING Groep (ING) in 2019. Despite being generally regarded as a well-run bank, ING has gotten caught up in and dragged down by most of the