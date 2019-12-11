SailPoint: Commercial Activities Of Advanced Identity Governance Products Can Take The Stock Higher

In our continuation article on SailPoint Inc. (SAIL) we will focus on the sales execution and commercial activities front. Our bullish investment thesis is built around the fact that the company is making intelligent moves to address the current business requirements of corporations in the identity governance market when it comes to governance of identities, compliance requirements and prevention of security breaches. The company will continue to bring to the market new advanced identity governance solutions with AI and deep machine learning functionalities, which will be compatible with the public cloud infrastructure. We expect that the company is well-positioned to successfully implement its go-to-market initiatives as well as commercialization of upcoming products over the next several years, despite the fact that the company has already faced some short-term headwinds on the sales execution and revenue generation front earlier in 2019.

Market Dynamics

According to Investor Presentation, the total addressable market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 11% between 2017 - 2021 to reach around $10 billion by 2021. Management stated that the current total addressable market penetration of the identity governance software market is roughly 2-3%. For example, the company estimates a total of over 80,000 addressable companies with more than 1,000 employees globally compared to the current global customer base of roughly 1,341 accounts.

All three key players in identity (SAIL), access (OKTA) and account security (CYBR) management markets work together on both commercial and IT development end. They try to build interconnected solutions so all of the established products on the market work well together. For instance, we assume that when SailPoint's customers are looking to implement a double-authentication login system, SailPoint's sales reps and IT experts will most likely recommend them to use Okta's access management solutions.

Some of the major tech companies including Microsoft (MSFT), Broadcom (AVGO), Cisco (CSCO) and IBM Inc. (IBM) were founders of first-generation identity governance legacy software solutions, which were built to solve basic IT problems at a time. However, particular first-gen identity governance solutions cannot meet present emerging IT trends with the increasing importance of cloud solutions and complex integration of different IT applications and global user accounts within a large multinational corporation.

Microsoft doesn't have a deep domain knowledge compared to SMEs like SailPoint, who are primarily focused on the identity governance market or other niche industries. In our view, SailPoint might end up as an acquisition target of previously mentioned large tech giants in the long run. As a result of positive market dynamics, large-tech companies might want to dominate the market but don't want to invest significant resources to develop in-house teams. Therefore, it is an easier process to acquire a small-to-mid market company that has been active in the identity governance market over the last decade, possesses a very strong deep-domain knowledge and has a clear vision for future growth.

Addressing Business Needs of Key Market Segments

Mid-market is costly and complex, therefore sales reps must use a targeted and customized approach to clearly address and meet the business needs of each customer individually. For instance, mid-sized companies don't have significant resources to spend on identity governance-related solutions or to hire experts with deep domain knowledge. Therefore, IdentityNow - a SaaS-based product seems a perfect solution, given that it has a simple interface, which should be more appropriate for smaller IT teams in SMEs. Further, particular IT teams are already busy with other core IT operations, therefore they cannot have adequate enough time for identity-related issues. However, in the case of a major breach or inconvenience, they can easily run a forensics scan within IdentityNow to quickly identify where the problem occurred.

On the other hand, experts in large corporations oversimplify the importance of identity governance, given that it is a way more complex process than simply giving user accounts to employees. For instance, if a large corporation gives access to important documents to the inappropriate tier of employees, its operational performance might be adversely impacted. Nevertheless, they have a larger dedicated IT team and budgets compared to mid-market companies, therefore they can afford to use advanced identity governance-related solutions to automate and streamline most of the identity-related processes. As a result, they are more frequent buyers of IdentityIQ product, which enables them to govern and connect in-house and on cloud data, or to integrate with other critical mission applications like Salesforce (CRM) or AWS as well as to use AI and machine learning capabilities. However, we expect that as a result of emerging IT trends, the mid-size companies will face increased complexity in the near future, therefore they will also become prone to switch from IdentityNow into IdentityIQ product. IdentityIQ clients are more willing to use AI functionalities on top of their existing deployment, given that they have been with SailPoint for a longer time and have a better understanding of the importance of identity governance for their business. For instance, advanced AI and machine learning capabilities will help them minimize or offset some of the identity-related operations they have to conduct manually on a daily basis.

"For example, this quarter's largest deal in the Americas was with an existing IdentityIQ customer that extended their IdentityIQ deployment to help them streamline and automate their provisioning efforts. Previously, they manage compliance for their 300,000 identities manually. Another example, a midsized accounting and advisory firm chose IdentityNow as the foundation for their identity program. They needed a solution that would ensure proper governance across all of their users and their access to both applications and data. Our solution replaced a previously manual process for governing user access and delivered the ability to govern access to data stored in files." (Source: Earnings Call)

Management has been recently very active to bring AI and deep machine learning to the cloud by acquiring companies - OverWatchID and Orkus for a total amount of $37.5 million during the most recent quarter. It will enable the company to implement identity governance solutions into public cloud infrastructure including AWS (AMZN), Azure and Google Cloud (GOOG). For instance, with the deployment of IdentityAI and later on with an enhanced version of predictive identity, organizations will be able to govern identities that are on public or hybrid clouds on top of their existing system.

"With Orkus, we're addressing the increasingly dynamic nature of access in IaaS platforms, enabling customers to leverage AI and ML technologies to continuously monitor access relationships and patterns for every cloud resource. And with OverWatchID, we're adding a new dimension to SailPoint Predictive Identity by tapping into OverWatchID's use of activity information to improve the application of access controls, particularly in cloud-based environments." (Source: Press Release)

We believe that creates a strong competitive advantage for the company compared to first-gen legacy solutions developed by large tech firms. Older legacy systems will invoke a lot of difficulties for organizations to manually adjust or tweak those systems into cloud architecture as well. In addition, given that predictive identity product (expected to launch in 2020) will be compatible with cloud architecture, it should have a stronger commercial success. For instance, it will be able to target both existing/new large enterprise accounts as well as growing mid-size companies by offering them a strong value proposition attributable to predictive identity-related solutions using the power of AI. We believe that sales reps will be able to successfully pitch the product, especially as a result of increasing security-related breaches and threats combined with growing compliance requirements over the last couple of years. Therefore, if a large enterprise has a predictive identity product integrated into its daily operations, it can predict and offset any kind of potential damage which could incur due to major identity security breach or a fine related to unmet compliance requirements.

Sales Execution in Q3 19

According to the figure above, total revenue was up 15.5% y/y in Q3 19, exceeding analysts' consensus estimates by approximately 8%. The growth was primarily driven by an improved execution, as the company has achieved a robust subscription revenue growth of 34% y/y, while license revenue has recovered on a sequential basis - up almost 40%. Future subscription growth will be supported by strong renewal rates and underlying positive market trends of general SaaS related offerings. Management anticipates a further recovery of licenses revenue in Q4 19, by finalizing on several deals, which slipped away the previous quarter. As we have already pointed out in our two previous articles here and here, we anticipate that the subscription revenue mix will continue to increase to over 60% over the next couple of years. For example, it was 49% of total revenue in Q3 19 compared to 42.5% of total revenue in Q3 18.

According to the figure above, the United States market has been performing extremely well so far in 2019 by achieving a growth of 26.8% y/y in the first nine months. On the other hand, EMEA and ROW regions have been laggards with a growth of 6.7% y/y and -6.5% y/y, respectively in the first nine months ended in 2019. However, the management is optimistic to land new deals in EMEA region in the near future, primarily driven by a better deal cycle in the near future. In addition, management will use all of the generated sales-related knowledge from the North American market to localize it to use in the EMEA market. Therefore we anticipate that the company is capable of reaching a double-digit sales growth in the EMEA market over the next couple of quarters. One of the potential constraints might be a macroeconomic decline of the European Union, driven by the negative impact of the present trade disputes between the US and other global economies, however, we anticipate that the identity governance market should remain immune at this stage.

The company announced during the quarter a new Chief Revenue Officer, Matt Mills, which we find a very positive addition to the current management team, given that the company has to develop a compelling presentation of its products' value proposition for its end-customers. That will be one of the most important growth drivers as it will help it to successfully land new mid-level or high-end enterprise customers.

Valuation

Following the disappointing Q1 19 earnings results, the stock price reached a bottom at $17 per share on June 9, 2019. However, as a result of better than expected earnings results in Q2 19 and Q3 19 and overall strong stock market performance of the US tech companies, the stock price has recovered over the last several months to the current level of around $25.

If we take a look at technical analysis, a purple line on the chart represents a key resistance point, while the blue line is a key support level. After the announcement of Q3 19 earnings result in November 2019, the sentiment has been very bullish so far, as the stock price increased over 20% in a month. The current 50 SMA and 200 SMA are both at around $22 level or roughly 15% below the current stock price, which clearly reflects a strong momentum of the recent bullish trend.

We anticipate that as long as the current bullish sentiment persists, the stock price will most likely continue to rise towards the price range of $28.00 - $30.00. In fact, we believe that the next Q4 19 earnings release might provide even more insight into the potential continued success of sales execution. On the other hand, in the case of worse-than-expected Q3 19 earnings results or lower than expected guidance, especially on the sales execution front, we anticipate the stock price to decline below $20.00 and later on it might even fall below the key support level at $18.00

Earlier this year, the stock was trading at EV/REV multiple in the range of 9 - 11x. At this time, it is trading at EV/REV multiple of 7.2x compared to the general SaaS industry average of 5.0x. We reiterate our estimate from our previous article that the company can return back to EV/REV multiple of 9, what makes up a 25% upside potential or a price target of $30.25.

Takeaways

We believe that management has done an excellent job to make identity governance solutions available on the public cloud infrastructure, which will create a strong value proposition for end-customers. In addition, the company is on the right track to successfully commercialize upcoming predictive identity product by targeting the new as well as existing accounts in the large enterprise market that might lead to a continued robust operational performance in 2020. In our view, the revenue growth will be supported by continued go-to-market strategy initiatives, which will enable the company to penetrate new accounts in the middle and enterprise market. Further, we see a lot of upside potential by prompting existing IdentityNow clients, especially in the middle market to purchase advanced IdentityIQ solution. Based on our valuation analysis, we see the upside potential of 25% to $30.25 and the downside potential of 25% to $18 over the next couple of quarters. Key risks remain a potential intensified competition in the identity governance market or worse than expected sales execution of the new mid and large enterprise accounts as a result of wrong or insufficient messaging to prospective customers.

