A Sugar Price Revival Is Underway

Rebounding sugar prices are welcome by more than just commodity traders. Higher prices for raw sugar will also help lift the economies of several emerging nations which depend on agricultural exports, most notably Brazil. In this report, I’ll continue the line of reasoning I mentioned in my previous sugar report by noting that the odds of a sugar price – and emerging markets – revival are rising.

Earlier this spring it was apparent that sugar supplies would be at least somewhat impacted by unfavorable growing conditions for U.S. sugar beet growers. In fact, this fall’s sugar beet harvest was one of the worst in several decades for farmers in Minnesota and North Dakota which are among the nation’s biggest beet growers. Inclement weather prevented the harvest of much of the sugar beet crop, and frost-related damage was also widespread in some areas.

Adding to the harvesting woes of sugar producers, the sugar cane harvests of southern U.S. growers were also negatively affected by poor weather. These supply-related concerns have recently been supportive of sugar prices and will likely continue to remain a positive factor for the sugar bulls going forward.

In my previous sugar commentary, I noted that an extended sugar price rally was a distinct possibility heading into 2020 based on fundamental factors. However, there is at least one important technical factor behind the recent rally in the sugar price which should be addressed. I’m referring to the sizable short interest in sugar futures which had built up earlier this fall. In early November, commodity funds were reportedly near record short positions in sugar but were forced into covering some of those shorts once it became clear that U.S. harvesting woes would likely impact supplies. This can be seen under the “Managed Money” section of the Nov. 5-12 Commitments of Traders Report for sugar (credit to Craig Turner of Daniels Trading for bringing this to my attention).

Source: CFTC

Due to the sheer size of the short position in sugar futures, it’s likely that the short-covering event that began in November hasn’t fully run its course. The frenetic nature of the short covering can be seen in the following graph which shows the Teucrium Sugar Fund (CANE), my favorite sugar futures-tracking vehicle. After bottoming in September, CANE slowly established an upward trend this fall before finally breaking out of a 3-month price consolidation pattern in early December. The nearly vertical rally of the sugar ETF this month to date is indicative of the short covering that is evidently still underway.

Source: BigCharts

From a comparative perspective, sugar is also continuing to show excellent strength versus the crude oil price. While sugar and oil may seem at first glance to be irrelevant comparisons, the connection between both commodities is surprisingly a close one. Historically, when any commodity shows sustained relative strength compared to the crude oil price it piques the interest of market-moving money managers. Fund managers typically view as worth owning any commodity which appreciably outperforms oil, especially when the oil price itself is rising. For this reason, the next chart exhibit is instructive. It shows the relationship between sugar and the WTI oil price.

Source: StockCharts

As you can see here, the sugar vs. crude oil ratio bottomed in early September after being in decline for most of 2019. It has since gone on to establish a significantly higher low and has remained well above its yearly lows for the last three months. This is a favorable technical development in itself, but a move in this ratio above the nearest peak level from early October would be even stronger evidence that the sugar price rally is on a firm foundation. That in turn would attract even more attention to sugar from the managed money crowd.

Meanwhile, the emerging markets will get a boost from continued strength in the sugar market. Brazil in particular is heavily dependent upon sugar exports and its economy typically does well when sugar prices are on the rise. To this end, the latest sugar price rally is encouraging when compared to the recent action of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM), my favorite proxy for the overall emerging markets outlook. Historically, sustained relative strength in the sugar price has served as a bullish leading indicator for emerging market equities.

Source: BigCharts

A final consideration that would help both sugar prices and emerging markets (NYSE:EM) to recover even more in the coming months would be additional weakness in the U.S. dollar. My previously stated outlook for the greenback is that we should see some additional weakness in the USD in 2020. President Trump has clearly stated his desire for a weaker dollar, and the recent strides taken by both the U.S. and China in resolving their long-standing trade dispute should also contribute to a softer dollar. One of the biggest impediments to both a sugar price revival and an EM rebound has been the collapse of the Brazilian real currency. On this score, the dollar’s inability to move higher since peaking in October is encouraging. The longer the U.S. dollar index (DXY) remains under its October high, the easier it will be for the sugar bulls to continue pushing prices for the commodity higher based on fundamental factors.

To conclude, sugar prices are finally showing promise after underperforming for much of this year. Bullish fundamentals and short-covering factors have combined to push prices higher. What’s more, sugar should soon begin to attract the attention from institutional traders once they realize that the sugar price is in a relative strength position versus the crude oil price. Emerging markets should also benefit from a sugar price revival in 2020, especially commodity-dependent countries like Brazil. Based on the variables discussed in this report, sugar traders are justified in maintaining a bullish bias on the commodity.

On a strategic note, I am currently long the Teucrium Sugar Fund. After the recent breakout to a 4-month high in this ETF, I’m planning to take some profit in CANE and also raise the stop-loss on the remainder of this short-term trading position to slightly under the $6.70 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CANE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.