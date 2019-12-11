Public's Revulsion Toward Stocks Will Keep The Bull Going

Nearly 11 years after the bull market began, a sizable portion of the U.S. public still has no interest in equities. That's the surprising discovery of a recent opinion poll by an internationally renowned newspaper. In this report, I'll make the case that the public's continued reticence toward stocks will keep the bull market going well into 2020.

It has long been my contention that the bull market which began in 2009 will continue until the public becomes heavily exposed to stocks. The long-term history of the stock market proves conclusively that bull markets don't end until two things happen: 1.) market sentiment becomes euphoric as small investors become convinced that stock prices can only continue to rise; and 2.) the Federal Reserve removes the proverbial punch bowl by significantly tightening its monetary policy. To date, neither of these two events are anywhere on the immediate horizon. For this reason, history suggests that the long-term upward trend in the major indices should continue.

There was an indication that the Fed was making a move toward removing the "punch bowl" last year by raising its benchmark interest rate. This move, incidentally, badly spooked investors and contributed to the 20% drop in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) a year ago. Realizing its mistake, however, the Fed quickly reversed course and embarked upon a looser monetary policy for much of 2019. The results have been categorically positive for the major U.S. indices, which have experienced impressive gains this year. The SPX alone has risen some 25% in the year to date and has significantly outperformed the previous two years, according to data from Macrotrends.

Source: Macrotrends

Yet in spite of the market's amazingly strong performance this year, a startling percentage of Americans aren't participating in the bull market. That's the takeaway of a recent poll conducted by the Financial Times. The poll revealed that nearly two-thirds, or 61%, of Americans believed that the stock market's new highs had little or no impact upon their finances. What's more, the poll found that only 40% of respondents were not even aware that the stock market had increased in value this year. According to FT, moreover, 42% of those responding to the poll said the market's level was unchanged compared to last year, while 18% believed it had decreased.

Source: Financial Times

With so many individuals obviously not participating in the stock market, the bull likely has a long way to go before it finally expires. Another conclusion that can be made from the public's reticence toward equities is that there's still a large amount of money on the sidelines that can be used as future fuel for the bull market. When the public finally warms up to stocks and takes a serious interest in the market, this sidelined money will increasingly come into play and will propel the market to new heights. History shows that bull markets usually experience their most impressive gains when the public is fully committed to buying equities.

If further proof is needed that euphoria is nowhere in sight, the latest polls from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) provides it. It shows that even retail investors are nervous about owning stocks. For the last three weeks, only 32% to 34% of investors have admitted to being bullish about the market's intermediate-term outlook. This is below the historical long-term average of 38% and well under the 50-60% or higher amount of AAII bulls that are normally seen just before the market posts a major top. This refusal to embrace the bull on the part of small investors should also serve to keep the S&P 500's upward trend intact entering 2020.

Source: AAII

Meanwhile on the monetary policy front, the Fed continues to show a strong commitment toward providing support for the financial market. While Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has vigorously denied that it's currently engaged in quantitative easing (QE), a cursory examination past balance sheet expansion in relation to the stock market's recent levels suggests that the Fed's recent action will keep equity prices buoyant in the coming months. Shown here is a graph of the Fed's total assets over the last nine years. Last year's balance sheet shrinkage contributed materially to the decline in the S&P 500 Index. By contrast, this year's increase in the Fed's assets has clearly had a hand in propelling the SPX to new highs.

Source: St. Louis Fed

In summary, the two major factors behind the end of a bull market in stocks are a euphoric embracement of equities by the public and a tightening monetary policy response from the Fed. Neither of these two factors are to be seen anywhere today. The resounding conclusion of this observation is that the bull market in equities will likely continue well into 2020 and won't end until the public warms up to the stock market. For investors, this means that long-term bullish positions in stocks can continue to be held.

On a strategic note, I'm currently long the Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ), which is my preferred broad market tracking fund for short-term trading purposes. I've adjusted the stop-loss level in this position to slightly under the $34.90 level on an intraday basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.