A Tale Of 2 Jobs Numbers: Downside Risk In Canadian Dollar Vs. The U.S. Dollar

The United States and Canadian economies saw the release of their latest job numbers last week and the growing disparity hints at a further downside for the Canadian dollar.

Job reports come in at opposite ends of the spectrum

The U.S. economy saw another blowout jobs number last week, with the November Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report highlighting an increase of 266,000 jobs: the largest since January. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) report smashed the expectations for a gain of 183,000, which was in doubt after the earlier ADP report came in at 67,000 versus 135,000 expected.

Further positives in the NFP report were a combined 41,000 revision higher for the September and October numbers and the unemployment rate falling to 3.5%, a fresh 50-year low as seen in the chart below.

(Source: Trading Economics, BLS)

The employment cheer in the United States was followed by gloom in Canada, with the release of the worst jobs number since the financial crisis, showing an unexpected decline of 71,000 jobs.

(Source: Statistics Canada)

For economists hoping for better news in the details, they too were disappointed with the largest monthly unemployment rise since the recession, with the figure now at 5.9%.

The U.S. economy is still outperforming Canada

The U.S. economy is still outperforming Canada and most of the developed world, with an annual GDP rate of 2.1%.

(Source: Trading Economics)

The Year-On-Year trend is down, but this is in contrast to many nations in the eurozone that are flirting with numbers around the recessionary zero level.

Canada is in a similar boat with an annual growth rate of 0.3%.

(Source: Statistics Canada)

Canadian Central Bank tracking the U.S. but with more downside risk

The central bank of Canada has been following the actions of the Federal Reserve since 2017 with a rise in interest rates from 0.5% to 1.75%, but it's clear that the U.S. economy has more room available for tightening as the economy is performing much more strongly.

The situation is made more precarious for Canada with the rise in corporate debt since the financial crisis and the continued talk of a housing bubble.

(Source: WolfStreet.com)

Canada managed to escape a hard landing in 2008-2009, which may not be a good thing in the long run. Housing prices to income and rents are much higher than the rest of the world, and the recent downturn in the number jobs would signal that some pressure on homeowners could be ahead, especially if the downturn in global GDP continues.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Summary and Currency Outlook

The U.S. economy will continue to outperform its Canadian counterpart and as Trump seeks to negotiate better trade terms with other countries, there is little potential for a divergence in a trade that would suit Canada.

The Canadian central bank has been tracking the activity of the U.S. Federal Reserve and much of the reasoning was likely to try and take some steam out of the housing market, but this has had little effect so far and alongside the corporate debt pile, sees further downside risks for the Canadian dollar. It is likely that Canadian interest rates will have to fall further than any U.S. cuts and if the trend in payrolls continues, the housing market could still see strain in a lower interest rate environment.

The U.S. dollar has the added advantage of safe haven status in the event of an adverse market event and these two themes will ensure that the U.S dollar outperforms in the medium term. The January 2016 low of $67.61 would be an initial target for the Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXC), and in the USD/CAD pair, a similar gain of 10% is possible on the current trends, with the 2001 highs of 1.600 (20%) a possibility if we saw a financial crisis that inflamed the corporate debt and housing situation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.