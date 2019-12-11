Energy Transfer: Attractive Is An Understatement

The market will have its 'wake-up' moment, sooner or later. Hibernation cannot last forever.

Investors try hard to find good investments in their quest to generate alpha. Sometimes the market is in manic-depressive mode and unusually good opportunities present themselves. Sometimes they seem too good to be true. Sceptics will always rush to argue that there is some sort of 'catch'. Last time I wrote an article on Energy Transfer (ET), I concluded that hibernation cannot last forever. Since then, ET is up almost 8%, but this is close-to-nothing relative to the upside potential. The good news is that we are still in deep hibernation mode and the distribution yield still remains in excess of 10%. As mentioned in my previous article, I have been an investor in ET for many years, going back to 2010. I never purchased or sold any units thereafter but this changed last month, where I more than doubled my position and ET is now a core position of mine.

Why did I do this. Let's keep it simple. Below I outline the six main reasons.

1. High distribution coverage ~1.9x

ET is retaining ~$2.5–$3.0bn per year AFTER paying distributions. That's substantial. Like many other MLPs, ET is largely in self-funding mode. In other words, ET does not over pay distributions, meaning it keeps a large portion of its operating cash flow in house, and therefore it doesn't have to rely on external equity raises etc.

2. Distribution coverage backed by stable cash flows

ET produces stable quality cash flows with minimal contract rolloffs, serving customers with a fully integrated platform spanning entire midstream value chain (Crude Oil, NGL & Refined Products, Interstate Transport & Storage, Midstream, Intrastate Transport & Storage). It is important to note that ET has a diversified earnings mix, primarily fee-based (not relying on commodity prices).

3. Cash flows are on the rise

In Q3 2019 results, ET reported:

Adjusted EBITDA ~$2.8bn, up 8% versus Q3 2018

DCF ~$1.5bn, up 10% versus Q3 2018

ET is seeing strong EBITDA growth from recently completed projects, including Red Bluff Express Pipeline (fully in service Q3 2019), Permian Express 4 (fully in service Oct. 1, 2019), Arrowhead III (in service Q3 2019), J.C. Nolan Diesel Pipeline (in service Q3 2019).

More EBITDA is expected to come online through 2020 including Lone Star Frac VII (in-service timing Q1 2020), Lone Star Express Expansion (in-service timing Q4 2020), Orbit Ethane Export Terminal (in-service timing Q4 2020), Mariner East 2X (in-service timing mid-2020).

4. Sensible approach towards SemGroup acquisition

The SemGroup acquisition is immediately accretive on per unit metrics such as EPU without putting strain on the balance sheet (no material credit impact). As the SemGroup assets are complementary, ET identified significant synergies (commercial, operational, financial and cost synergies) of $170M+ annual run-rate. Strategically, this acquisition allows ET to expand its crude oil asset footprint and logistical optionality, among other things. In short, this acquisition makes strategic sense and positions ET for even further upside.

5. Sensible capital allocation

ET has set a leverage target of 4.0–4.5x debt/EBITDA. Note this can be accelerated if ET pressed the 'pause button' on growth projects and simply decided to aggressively pay down debt. The good things is that ET can actually CHOOSE do both (i.e. pursue a balanced approach), due to the significant cash flow retained after distribution payments. Emphasis on the word "choose". This is a luxury problem. Why does it have to be binary, 'either-or', as some argue?

In fact, ET anticipates using its internally generated cash flow to serve all purposes, including organic projects, unit repurchases, distribution increases and debt reduction.

Source: ET November Presentation, slide 11

The picture above is from ET's November presentation. Notice the language used entails "Distribution Increases" (emphasis on the word "increases") and "Unit Buybacks". This is not the typical language associated with a 10%+ distribution yield company.

Further analyzing the language ET uses:

Source: ET November Presentation, slide 11

ET emphasizes that is has "multiple options available after achieving debt targets". Isn't deleveraging with strict targets what the market wants to see?

Also, unit buybacks are the "favorable return at current ET trading price". Doesn't this make sense at today's prices?

What's more, "distribution increases" are a core part of the plan, NOT distribution cuts as one would expect with a 10%+ yielder!

Sure, never take anything as face value - it is always important to critically assess all information and be cautious. But if you had to choose between the likelihood of a distribution cut or that of an increase what would it be? In my view, we are poised for substantial yield compression i.e. substantial unit price appreciation and eventually strong distribution increases. Worst case, the distribution remains flattish until aggressive strategic unit repurchases are implemented onces the deleveraging goal is met. That's my take on the situation.

6. Significant management ownership

The slide below speaks for itself.

Source: ET November Presentation, slide 14

Insiders ownership is substantial and growing. The CEO alone purchased 9.5M+ units in the last 12 months. Note, the CEO traditionally had a very large stake and made it even larger. It is also positive that purchases were made by ET's CFO and President & CCO as well. With all the negativity out there, maybe someone wants to spin this off as a negative event?

Conclusion

I believe the aforementioned six points speak for themselves and give me confidence in ET's total return potential. What else does the market want? It is a matter of time until the leverage targets are met. If the unit price hovers around depressed levels, distribution increases will be accompanied with aggressive unit repurchases, in my view.

We can talk all day about the negatives and risks such as perceived weak corporate governance, ET's empire-building spree, slower that desired pace of debt reduction (e.g. compared to quality peers like Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)), K-1 tax package, FBI probe, etc. However, the positives far outweigh the negatives. For starters, the cash flow speaks for itself.

The market will eventually have its 'wake-up' moment, sooner or later. It always does. Hibernation cannot last forever. Lastly, as this is a point of confusion for some, ET has never cut its distribution. The wake-up moment will be driven by continued ET-specific progress, including deleveraging to the desired level, distribution increases, etc, as well as a bit of positive sentiment in the beaten down energy space. Maybe the latest OPEC cuts and Aramco IPO (the biggest IPO ever - up 10% in the first day of trading hitting the daily limit in Riyadh) will help. Who knows?

