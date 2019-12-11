Quality Play With Pharma ETFs

(Source)

Santa Claus may bring presents to all the good children of the world, but investors are anxious about the President and his trade war and trying to find their own holiday cheer this Christmas. Hopes for a "Phase One" deal may have helped the S&P 500 to new highs even as earnings fell flat, so imagine how shocked those investors where when Trump and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross began talking about not delivering their holiday cheer until after 2020's big election? Bah Humbug indeed.

Instead of rushing back and forth between gold and SPY, some investors have already begun to position themselves for a very different 2020 as November saw a steady outflow from defensive utilities and low-vol fund into more "aggressive" stocks. Rather than the "only profitable when you exclude all the expenses" tech stocks, the biggest winners were broad-based, smart beta "quality" funds like the iShares MSCI Quality ETF (BATS:QUAL) which saw a $2bn inflow, more than 7% of its assets, in just one month!

A rush for quality companies in uncertain times is easy to understand, but our ETFG Behavioral Quant model could be indicating a major sector rotation is underway where healthcare ETFs, full of high quality and relatively cheaper names, could benefit the most.

Straight Flush

Regular readers already know about our quantitative ranking system where, each day, we screen thousands of equity ETFs across dozens of metrics, but what they won't know is who was hogging up the top spots in our behavioral and fundamental charts. That's where we look at the top ranked funds both based on momentum, sentiment and contrarian indicators (behavioral) as well as on how their current price multiples stack up against their historical scores (fundamental). And, while it's not rare for one category to dominate one or the other space, rarely, have we ever seen a single sector earn high scores in both!

The sector in this case is healthcare, where we first noticed in our ETFG Quant reports for the end of November that a wide range of funds from that sector were holding down the top spots in our ETFG Behavioral rankings. Not only did 18 healthcare funds make the top 100, but 12 of those were just in the top 25! Given that we only have ranks for 38 un-levered healthcare funds from around the world, the fact that nearly half of them are high scorers is amazing.

There's no denying that healthcare funds have been on a tear these last few weeks with the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) up over 15.5% in the last month, but even broad-based funds are feeling the love from investors. While it's not surprising that biotechnology funds would make up some of the top spots, any number of more staid sub-sector funds are on the list, not to mention the venerable Healthcare Select Sector SPDR (XLV) now up over 6% in the last month compared to a 2.5% gain for the broader S&P 500!

That's a broad range of products to be holding down our top slots and rarely does an entire sector manage that feat, but even more impressive is the fact that those funds scored highly on both technical (momentum) and sentiment (contrarian) scores. That means not only are the funds seeing increased interest from investors that's manifesting itself in rising price momentum, but also in the number of investors who are taking the opposite tack whether through high short interest or rising put/call ratios. It is possible to rise in our behavioral rankings based on one or the other, but you typically need to have both working for you to make it to the top of the list.

The fact we're seeing that now and with many of the broad sector funds leading the charge would seem to indicate that the market is undergoing a period of sector rotation. While not a unusual phenomenon at year-end, the recent shift in investor sentiment has seen not just defensive sector funds like the Utilities Sector Select SPDR (XLU) lost assets, but also defensively-oriented smart-beta funds like iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol U.S.A. ETF (USMV) or the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV). Those three funds alone saw more than $1 billion in outflows in November, and while some found its way back into technology ETFs, a significant portion went towards more quality names. Literally.

One of the biggest gainers for the month of November was the iShares Edge MSCI U.S.A Quality ETF (QUAL) which brought in over $1 billion in new assets last month which was a nearly 8% boost in AUM. What makes QUAL a "quality" fund? Quality as a smart beta style is defined by its focus on factors like return on equity, low debt-to-equity and stable earnings or to put it slightly differently, the exact opposite of some of the "gig economy" and FANG funds that were dominating inflows at the start of the year like the First Trust DJ Internet Index ETF (FDN).

So, why does this matter for healthcare funds? Because if you're looking for consistent and steady earnings growth, the healthcare sector is where it's at! In fact, the healthcare sector has seen its operating earnings steadily expanded while those for the broader S&P 500 have been flat-to-down since third quarter of 2018 while their share prices have languished.

That means we need to check in on our fundamental scores where again some of those healthcare funds are topping the charts! Our fundamental scores rely on price multiples, specifically examining how current multiples like price-to-earnings, book, and cash flow compare to past values for the same funds. And while we can't get into our weighting methodology, we can show you that some healthcare funds are trading at very attractive scores!

Broad-based funds like XLV or its iShares and Vanguard alternatives aren't exactly trading close to historic lows although their valuations are more attractive than other sectors like technology or consumer discretionary stocks, but specific industries within the healthcare space are at levels that seem more attractive. One in particular that stands out is the pharmaceutical sector where three funds are sporting both attractive fundamental and behavioral scores as investors have begun to seek out more attractive valuations and stronger quality names as the market becomes more unsettled.

Pharma's Time to Shine?

So, who are these three pharma funds and why have do they score so well in our Quant reports? First off, as you can see in the table below, these three funds are anything but small players in their field with each coming from a major ETF sponsor and with a large amount of assets under management. And all three have struggled over the last year with the largest, the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH), down close to 2% over the last year even as the S&P 500 was up over 16.7% and even XLV was up close to 9%. Even the top performer, the VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH), was up only just over 5% in that period.

(Different returns from earlier charts are from using NAV rather than price data)

We won't get too deeply into why they lagged the broader market so badly. There are enough great commentators on Seeking Alpha who can help you do a deeper dive into individual pharmaceutical stocks including DoctoRx (DoctoRx's Articles) and Terry Chrisomalis (Terry Chrisomalis's Articles). Instead, we'll discuss a handful of stocks to help you understand why each fund has acted the way it did and what it means going forward. The pharmaceutical industry is both narrow and concentrated with only a few dozen components and with just a handful of stocks making up the bulk of the industries market cap, making it very important to understand how each fund is structured.

The Goldilocks Fund: VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF

Beginning with the smallest and yet most successful of the three, PPH is like most VanEck offerings in that it offers highly concentrated exposure in a cost-effective wrapper. With just 25, equally weighted holdings, PPH offers the narrowest portfolio in terms of actual holdings but also one of the largest in terms of average market-cap weighting. It does that by focusing on the largest names in the industry with information from PPH's index provider pointing out that 23 large-cap stocks make up more than 98% of the fund's assets. That large-cap exposure helped PPH survive the Pharma downturn better than most, but what does it mean going forward?

The shift back towards both quality and larger names has helped PPH stay ahead of XPH, but if larger stocks continue to perform well, the third fund in our list, the iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE), might be the one to watch.

Best for the Moment: iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF

IHE has been the top performer over the last month with a 5.5% return driven in no small part by the strong performance of a handful of names including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Merck (MRK). Both of those names are up over 7% during that trailing month, and IHE took full advantage of that fact thanks to its market-cap weighting system. JNJ and MRK make up more than 40% of the portfolio just by themselves with the top ten stocks making up 77% of the portfolio altogether!

That's helped IHE be the biggest beneficiary of this shift to quality, but could that be in danger if the rally begins to spread to smaller names?

Best for a Sustained Pharma Rally: SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF

If the movement into quality names starts a pharma rally that shifts to smaller names, XPH would be the most likely beneficiary thanks to its more diverse portfolio. While XPH and IHE hold many of the same names, XPH uses an equal-weighting allocation system that gives smaller names a larger role in the portfolio with just 47% of the portfolio in the top ten names. That focus on smaller stocks could help it benefit from a broader rally but hasn't delivered stronger returns as yet.

Conclusion

There's no telling how long a run-to-quality might last for, but investors looking for quality companies trading at attractive multiples would do well to keep an eye on the pharmaceutical sector, and these three funds in particular. If all goes well, they could offer a merry addition to your portfolios this holiday season.

