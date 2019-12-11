Lifetime Brands Could See Significant Share Price Gains From Debt Pay Down Opportunities

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Intrinsic Value Investor as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Opportunity

Despite the challenges of the last two years, Lifetime Brands (LCUT) now has the opportunity to dramatically increase equity value through cash flow generation and debt pay down. Realizing the near-term cash generating opportunities could more than double equity value in the short-term, with significantly higher gains implied in the company's five year cash flow objectives. These cash flows could come from over $200 million in operating cash flows and $60-80 million in divestitures and non-core asset sales, increasing equity value by over $400 million or $20/per share.

Shares on Sale

Despite this opportunity, shares of Lifetime Brands are on sale. The current share price for Lifetime Brands is at the lowest level in nearly 17 years, save a blip during the Great Recession. This decline to the current, historically, low level was precipitated by a series of board level blunders beginning on April 18th, 2017 with the unanimous rejection of a buyout proposal by Mill Road Capital Management LLC for $20.00 per share.

This was followed, a few months later on December 22nd, by the announcement that Lifetime Brands was to acquire Filament Brands for $313 million, a steep price for an unprofitable company with declining sales. The company proceeded to fall way short of the financial targets used to justify the deal, thus destroying significant shareholder value. Since that announcement two years ago, the share price of Lifetime Brands has declined 63%. However, these low prices have created an opportunity.

Common Valuation Metrics Understate Cash Flow Generating Potential

At first glance, even with dramatic price declines of the past two years, the valuation for the company does not look particularly compelling. Using the common valuation metric of enterprise value (EV) to earnings before interest, taxes, and D&A (EBITDA) ratio, we get something around 7 times (assuming guidance of $66-70 million in EBITDA and $6.35/share).

The valuation seems appropriate, but under represents the cash flow generating ability of the company. The widely used EV/EBITDA ratio or even the equally popular P/E ratio is not an apples to apples comparison for Lifetime Brands. EBITDA and earnings are proxies for cash flow and, over time, they work well. However, Lifetime Brands converts EBITDA and earnings to cash at a higher rate than comparable companies because Lifetime has low capital expenditures relative to D&A expense. For the typical company, and for the assumptions underlying the EV/EBITDA and P/E valuation metrics, D&A expense and capital expenditures will approximate each other. For Lifetime Brands, they will not.

For example, D&A expense for 2019 is expected to be approximately $25 million. Per the investor presentation on November 14th, capital expenditures are expected to be $6-8 million per year. This difference represents $17-19 million in annual cash flow that Lifetime will have that the typical company with similar levels of EBITDA or earnings will not. This implies that the typical company, with D&A expense approximating capital expenditures, would have to have an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 5.5x to generate the same cash flow as Lifetime at 7x. A 5.5x multiple is cheap. Furthermore, Lifetime does have some net operating loss carry-forwards and inherited tax attributes from the Filament acquisition that will lower cash taxes and further increase cash conversion from earnings.

Show Me the Money

Investors can squabble about what multiple should be applied to the EBITDA or earnings of a given company, but the most tangible effect is on the balance sheet. Lifetime Brands has a tremendous opportunity to pay down the debt accumulated over the last couple of years. This debt load has reached a record $354 million at the end of the third quarter and resulted from over $200 million to finance the Filament acquisition, integration and restructuring costs, and seasonal working capital investments.

Contributing to this debt accumulation has been the considerable disruption that has occurred due to the acquisition and other operational improvements over this transition period. There has been nearly $40 million in one-time charges, write-downs, or other unusual items that have hindered debt pay down as well as masked the normalized earnings power of the business. These one-time charges should remain just that going forward. The annual cash flow for debt pay down and dividends on $70 million in EBITDA should be between $30-35 million.

At the November 14th Investor Day, Lifetime Brands management detailed five year financial objectives which generally confirmed such cash flow expectations. The company expects $200-215 million in cumulative cash flow and EBITDA growing to $90 million over five years against a backdrop of annual sales growth in the low single digits and limited margin expansion.

Just for the sake of argument, the implication of the cash flow accumulation and the EBITDA growth on shareholder value is highlighted in the chart below. This implies something on the order of 30% annualized return from current price levels. Of course, the company could choose to optimize the capital structure and use some of the cash flows for dividends, share repurchases, or growth investments. These alternatives would have the potential to increase returns further.

The assumptions underlying these five-year projections seem reasonable and do paint, with a very broad brush, the picture of significant opportunity for shareholder returns. However, historically Lifetime Brands has struggled to maintain guidance quarter-to-quarter, so to provide five year projections probably strikes most shareholders as a bit rich. It is unfortunate that the company did not provide similar projections, but for a shorter time frame, because the next year, in particular, could see outsized opportunity from a debt pay down perspective.

Near-term Debt Pay Down Opportunities

The debt pay down opportunity for Lifetime Brands in 2020 could be around $100 million. These funds could come from three sources.

The effect of applying the proceeds from just these three opportunities on the equity value of Lifetime Brands is shown in the chart below. A significant debt pay down over the short term would accrue value to the equity, increase valuation multiple by decreasing risk, and lower interests costs, further increasing cash flow.

Ownership

Interestingly, the management and ownership changes that resulted from the Filament acquisition probably make it more likely that cash flow and debt pay down will be a prime focus of the company. The terms of the Filament deal were essentially that Lifetime would assume the debt of Filament and that Filament's owners, the private equity company, Centre Partners, would roll their equity into the combined company. Consequently, Lifetime Brands is now nearly 30% owned by a private equity company. It is also noteworthy that Centre Partners has been buying shares in the open market periodically with the latest filings showing approximately 250,000 purchased in late March at prices around $9.50 per share.

Anyway, private equity companies are known for their focus on cash flow and the resulting debt pay down will not only increase shareholder value, it could also prime the company for a private equity company's preferred way to exit an investment - a company sale. The current CEO of Lifetime Brands, Rob Kay, was installed by Centre Partners in conjunction with the Filament acquisition, and has a history of running and ultimately selling companies.

Conclusion

While the recent past for Lifetime Brands has seen an incineration of shareholder value, among the ashes, among the disappointment and disruption, there is a unique opportunity for significant increases in equity value. The rewards for Lifetime Brands shareholders could be significant soon and, most importantly, these rewards depend on elements immanently controllable by the company. Specifically, these elements are changes in capital structure - i.e., debt pay down and/or a company sale at an attractive price. Now appears to be an inflection point toward significant cash flow generation and is the time to invest in Lifetime Brands to benefit from these opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LCUT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.