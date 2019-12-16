Behind The Idea: Era Group - A Fortress Balance Sheet, Superb Management, And Strong, Growing FCF With 100%+ Upside

Investors are likely to earn 100% even without an offshore recovery, while M&A or an industry recovery will generate 300-400% returns, but the downside is likely only a 10-15% decline.

Shareholders will benefit as the company is run by superior capital allocators who can take advantage of optionality to either pursue highly accretive M&A or grow BVPS through share repurchases.

ERA, with the best management team and an attractive valuation (FCF yield of ~12%; ~60% discount to BV), is leveraged to an offshore recovery that appears to be underway.

The company has the best fleet in the industry – 100% owned/no leases. The fleet has been trimmed recently to focus on the tightening market for AW139s.

Seeking Alpha: Can you briefly summarize your bullish thesis for readers who may not have seen it yet?

Large Margin of Safety: ERA Group is the fourth-largest operator of helicopters servicing offshore markets, with a market cap of ~$200 million and $55 million of net debt. The company owns 105 helicopters that are mainly used for transporting workers to offshore oil and gas (“O&G”) installations, but also for search and rescue operations. ERA primarily flies in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and Brazil, but the company also leases helicopters to smaller operators in various countries.

The company is in an absolutely unique position in the offshore O&G services industry. The space is highly distressed and much of the industry has gone bankrupt, but ERA has a superb balance sheet and strong FCF. Net leverage (i.e., net debt to EBITDA) is just under 2x on a trailing basis and likely headed to ~1x by the middle of 2020. As I point out in the article, this is down from about 15x a few years ago, as CEO Chris Bradshaw managed to generate an astonishing $350M from operations and asset sales since he took the job in late 2014, just as the crisis began. He also rationalized the 100% owned fleet, which has none of the onerous lease obligations that proved so problematic for competitors. The fleet now consists mostly of helicopter models that are in relatively high demand and that are experiencing the sharpest recovery in pricing. The company patiently sold off the less desirable models over the last 5 years, remarkably selling those aircraft at prices above book value, despite the crisis in the offshore industry.

This is a testament to the superb management team, which is clearly the best in the offshore space. That’s a big part of the thesis of the article, because now it’s time for them to switch from defense to offense. The industry is ripe for consolidation and Mr. Bradshaw can take advantage of the company’s strong balance sheet and FCF to either pursue highly accretive M&A or grow book value per share (BVPS; currently at just above $22) through share repurchases. Before the collapse in the oil market, the price to book at ERA was as high as 1.6x.

Priced at a low double-digit free cash flow yield (at a cyclical low in the industry) and a ~60% discount to book value, ERA’s stock is very cheap and leveraged to an offshore recovery that appears to be underway. It’s a very asymmetric situation, as investors are likely to earn 100% at steady-state, even without an offshore recovery, while M&A or an industry recovery would generate 300-400% returns. If they roll up a big piece of the industry and experience an industry recovery, the returns would be well above even that. In contrast, if the business returns to the worst periods of the industry downturn, the stock is likely to only decline 10-15%.

Investors exhibit pessimism and apathy towards cyclical companies near the bottom of the cycle and that appears to be a large part of why this opportunity in ERA exists today. Offshore oilfield service companies are in terrible shape in general and almost every one of ERA’s major competitors has gone through bankruptcy, so we might forgive investors for their pessimism or disinterest. It’s hard to see the dramatic balance sheet strengthening that ERA has accomplished and the improvements in the markets for certain helicopter models amidst the ongoing carnage in the offshore space. ERA is also a very small and underfollowed company, with practically no questions asked on the last two earnings calls. Anything related to oil has also become almost un-investable for many professionals, especially a $200M micro-cap in a very niche industry. Some people see that as a reason not to invest, but for me it just explains why the opportunity exists.

Seeking Alpha: You made an excellent point that “ERA isn’t in the offshore O&G business, it is in the offshore helicopter business” – can you discuss how this contributes to the mispricing and in terms of how investors (perhaps wrongly) view ERA?

Large Margin of Safety: There are many different models of helicopters and each has its own supply and demand picture. I go into this in some detail in the article, but commentary from ERA’s CEO on the Q1 2019 earnings call provides a great summary:

The story is different for heavy, medium, and light helicopters. On the heavy side, we still see an industry that's characterized by excess supply, and it may take multiple years to work through all of that excess supply to put those aircraft back to work. When you get down into the medium category, breaking it down by model, the AW139 market is an area where we've seen significant improvement over the last year in the supply/demand balance, and the amount of available or idle 139s is pretty limited today amongst both the operators and the lessors… And then when you get down to the light aircraft category… you have a very constructive supply/demand balance for those light aircraft.” (Emphasis mine.)

Since that call, the market for AW139s has continued to tighten and the AW139 contracts that are being signed now are at higher prices than they were in early 2019, which was already a big step up from 2018’s levels. This is a big deal, because the AW139 represents about half of the book value of ERA’s fleet. About 80% of the fleet’s book value is composed of helicopter models enjoying a constructive supply-demand balance, including the AW139, the AW189, and various models of light helicopters, while the remaining 20% is mostly tied up in the high quality but oversupplied S92 heavy helicopter.

This stands in stark contrast to ERA’s competitors, who have perhaps two-thirds of their book value tied up in oversupplied S92 and H225 heavy helicopters, the latter of which is unlikely to return to widespread use in offshore O&G due to the model’s poor safety record. The S92, in contrast, is a solid aircraft and for some missions it’s the only one that has the range and capacity required. However, the S92 is also more expensive to operate than the AW189 or the AW139. The substantial oversupply of the S92 is therefore unlikely to be remedied until the recovery is well underway.

I don’t think most investors are aware of the supply-demand dynamics of individual helicopters and probably aren’t paying too much attention to the specific composition of Era’s fleet, but it’s a big part of the reason the company is able to operate with positive FCF. There is an inevitable lag between the market getting tighter and ERA getting paid more (contracts are typically for terms of one year in the Gulf of Mexico), but as old contracts expire and new contracts are signed, EBITDA and FCF at the company should grow meaningfully from the current trough levels. It’s not by chance that ERA has the best fleet; it’s yet another way the impressive management team has distinguished itself.

Seeking Alpha: The potential to consolidate the industry via M&A is a significant catalyst – can you discuss a bit more why the willingness of the competitors to sell is an important (if under-rated) part of this catalyst?

Large Margin of Safety: It is absolutely true that industry consolidation is among the most exciting parts of the thesis. The M&A opportunity isn’t primarily about buying distressed assets, it’s actually about achieving cost synergies, as there are an incredible amount of duplicative costs in the helicopter industry. The analogy I use in the article is that the industry looks how the airline industry would look if each commercial airline operated its own separate airport. The synergies from a single major combination are so large that they might exceed ERA’s current EBITDA:

A combination of any two of the three large deepwater Gulf of Mexico (‘GOM’) helicopter operators is likely to result in synergies that are equivalent to or greater than either stand-alone company’s GOM oil and gas EBITDA levels. The magnitude of these cost savings is such that a combination could create significant value for both companies’ stakeholders.” – 2018 ERA Shareholder Letter.

M&A is finally a catalyst now because all of ERA’s principal competitors, CHC, Bristow, and PHI, as well as a number of other companies in the space, have gone through bankruptcy and are now under the control of their former creditors. The former creditors are generally motivated to achieve a shareholder-focused outcome in a way that former management may not have been.

The distressed debt investors who now control these companies very much had industry consolidation in mind when they made their investments and ERA brings a lot to the table as the potential consolidator. The fleet and balance sheet are obviously attractive and its management is the best in the industry. The latter is an especially important consideration for sellers who will likely get paid partially in ERA stock. Sharing in the post-merger cost synergies is also undoubtedly attractive to the new shareholders of these companies.

Seeking Alpha: Can you discuss in general and how it relates to ERA the difference between a “hard” and “soft” book value for lack of a better word? Where are investors who criticize P/B as an outdated valuation method going wrong in their thought process?

Large Margin of Safety: There is a lot to criticize about using P/B as a valuation method and the people who are critical of it are often right. But that doesn’t mean there’s nothing of interest in a given company’s book value. For ERA, I would point out the following:

First, regardless of whether you or I think a helicopter company should trade on its book value, this is exactly what has happened historically and it might happen again. If you look at old earnings call slide decks from the industry, you can clearly see the emphasis on book value and, of course, they all traded at a premium to book in those days. In ERA’s case, the premium peaked at about 60% in early 2014 and for some of the others the premium was even higher. I think that’s pretty interesting.

Second, ERA’s book value per share is basically flat since early 2014. You might think that it should have declined over that time given the carnage in the industry, but it didn’t. Instead, the team sold assets for more than book value each and every year of the crisis (and also before the crisis). I think that’s pretty remarkable. That they did so while high-grading their fleet, keeping their best helicopters, selling the rest, and using the cash to pay off hundreds of millions of dollars of debt and other financial obligations, is all the more remarkable.

Third, when it comes to “hard” and “soft” assets and liabilities, debt is obviously a very hard liability, but the company just doesn’t have much net debt left. Net debt is only $55M, compared to over $700M in assets that are mostly comprised of high-grade helicopters. ERA has managed to sell many aircraft above book value, but it has kept the best for itself and there really isn’t a whole lot of debt or other hard liabilities anymore.

Finally, since the company generates FCF, the company is in a position to grow book value per share simply by repurchasing its shares. I point out in the article that if the company chooses to use all its FCF to repurchase shares, it can grow book value per share in 2020 by about 15% to an all-time high, while, amazingly, maintaining constant net debt. Someday I think it’s likely that ERA will trade above book value, not necessarily because it’s the right metric that people should use, but because that’s how ERA and companies like it have always traded once they are no longer distressed. If BVPS starts to grow like I think it can, it’s likely that the stock will trade at a book value premium, which is an attractive scenario considering that the stock is sitting at a 60% discount.

***

Thanks to Large Margin of Safety for the interview.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Large Margin of Safety is long ERA